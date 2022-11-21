ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Week

Iran's soccer team boycotts national anthem at World Cup amid protests back home

By Brigid Kennedy
 2 days ago

The men's soccer team of Iran stood silent during their country's national anthem at the World Cup on Monday, seemingly in support of those protesting against the Iranian government back home.

"We have to accept that the situation in our country is not good and that our people are not happy, they are discontent," team captain Ehsan Hajsafi said at a press conference. "We are here, but it does not mean we should not be their voice or that we should not respect them. Whatever we have is theirs."

Protests have been raging in Iran since September, when 22-year-old Mahsa Amini was arrested and then died in police custody after allegedly breaking the country's strict hijab law for women.

And in concurrent acts of in-stadium defiance, some Iranian fans brought with them on Monday the flag of Persia — which looks similar to Iran's but is viewed as a "symbol of protest" — while others opted to sing the Persian national anthem instead of their own, writes The New York Times . There were even fans wearing jerseys adorned with the names of female protesters killed by Iranian authorities, per The Associated Press .

Iran ultimately lost its match against England 6-2.

But the anthem abstinence wasn't the only controversy of the day : seven European teams also announced Monday that their captains would not be wearing armbands in support of the LGBTQ community after FIFA threatened to issue yellow cards for doing so.

The Associated Press

Ghana coach slams ref after Ronaldo’s record World Cup goal

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Ghana coach Atto Oddo criticized the American referee who awarded the penalty that resulted in Cristiano Ronaldo’s record goal at the World Cup on Thursday, calling it “a special gift.”. Ronaldo won and converted the second-half penalty, making him the first male player...
CNN

England vs. Iran: For Iranians, this World Cup is about more than football

For the last few months, soccer in Iran has witnessed small acts of defiance against the country's regime amid widespread protests in the country; Sardar Azmoun's refusal to celebrate scoring an equalizer against Senegal and several players changing their social media profile pictures to black.
Biden administration tells court Saudi ruler Mohammed bin Salman is immune from Khashoggi lawsuit

U.S. State Department lawyers on Thursday told a federal judge that the Biden administration considers Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman "immune" from a lawsuit over the 2018 murder of U.S.-based Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi because he's Saudi Arabia's "sitting head of government." Khashoggi's fiancé, Hatice Cengiz, and the human rights group Democracy for the Arab World Now (DAWN) filed a lawsuit in Washington, D.C., seeking punitive and compensatory damages from the crown prince and some 20 other Saudi defendants under the 1991 Torture Victim Protection Act.  The CIA determined, in a report declassified by President Biden, that Prince Mohammad had "approved an operation in Istanbul, Turkey,...
