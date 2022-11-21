Read full article on original website
Related
wvtf.org
The Virginia Breeze continues to exceed expectations
As many people hit the road for the Thanksgiving holiday, Virginians are taking advantage of the state’s inner-city bus service in record numbers. In less than a year of service, a new line along I-81 from Bristol to D.C. is already exceeding expectations. Virginia has had a bus line...
WDBJ7.com
As flu cases surge, Carilion expert urges vaccinations
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Hospitals across the state are seeing a surge of patients with the flu. In western Virginia, Carilion Clinic is encouraging everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Influenza cases normally peak in December, January and February, but Carilion Clinic reports it hasn’t seen as many...
WDBJ7.com
Faith-based non-profit in search of extra staffers
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke faith-based organization called The Lampstand is in need of more staffers. The non-profit works to end child exploitation and trafficking. Kathleen Arnold, Lampstand executive director, and Human Resources and Data Manager Gina Spano stopped by 7@four to talk about the organization and what they’re looking for.
WDBJ7.com
NRHD says flu cases nearing first peak in NRV
CHRISTIANSBUG, Va. (WDBJ) - The New River Health District says there’s usually two different peaks of flu during the fall and winter. The health district’s models suggest the first seasonal peak is near. “Flu is early this year,” NRHD Epidemiologist Jason Deese said. “There’s nothing special about the...
Franklin News Post
Franklin County applying for grant to develop coworking center in Rocky Mount
Franklin County is applying for grant funding to create an innovative coworking center and office space for individuals and small local businesses in downtown Rocky Mount. In October, the county applied for a $1 million grant from the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission. If successful, the county would use the money to turn 40 West Church St. — currently owned by Franklin County — into a coworking center and office building.
WDBJ7.com
Western Virginia Water Authority working to reduce compound chemical found in Spring Hollow reservoir
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Western Virginia Water Authority is working to reduce the amount of a chemical compound, hexafluoropropylene oxide dimer acid, in the Spring Hollow reservoir. At Monday’s Roanoke City Council meeting, the executive director of the water authority said the department is increasing water testing and sampling at...
WSLS
Local LGBTQ+ community reacts to Colorado shooting
ROANOKE, Va. – “If you’ve even heard about it, you’re in some way touched,” Metropolitan Community Church member Cathy Fisher said. A gunman opened fire at a gay nightclub in Colorado Saturday night. In what is being called a ‘hate attack,’ five people were killed...
WDBJ7.com
Dozens of local organizations decorate trees for Hotel Roanoke’s ‘Fashion for Evergreens’ event
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Hotel Roanoke and Conference Center is getting in the holiday spirit with its annual tree decorating contest. More than 25 local businesses and organizations are participating in this year’s “Fashion for Evergreens” competition. Community members can vote on their favorite trees by making donations to United Way.
WSLS
Bill introduced to allow 16-year olds, 17-year-olds to vote in local elections
ROANOKE, Va. – Delegate Sam Rasoul submitted a bill Monday to be introduced in the 2023 General Assembly. The bill will allow 16-year-olds and 17-year-olds to vote in local elections. HJ 459 will address the need for young people to have their voices heard politically, the release said. “What...
WSLS
Traffic jam on I-81S in Roanoke County cleared
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. The scene of this traffic jam has been cleared, according to VDOT. A traffic jam has led to delays on I-81S in Roanoke County, according to VDOT. Authorities say traffic is backed up for about 4.5 miles at the 137 mile marker.
wvtf.org
As flooding risks increase, this small town in Appalachia is working on a flood mitigation plan
Scientists predict that flooding events will become more common, due to climate change, and communities in Appalachia are particularly vulnerable. The small town of Pulaski, in the New River Valley, is responding, by creating a plan to withstand the worst impacts of flooding. On a clear, fall morning, Cathy Hanks...
wfirnews.com
Make the drive to Galax for High Country Lights
Make the drive to Galax on weekends between now and New Years for “High Country Lights,” at Felts Park. The Christmas lights spectacular also features carriage rides, live music – and a special visit from Santa this Saturday. This is the 18th year for High Country Lights at Felts Park in Galax; admission is free. William Bottomley is the organizer behind the event:
WSLS
‘It’s a new beginning’: D.R. Music Store reopens in Vinton
VINTON, Va. – Owners of D.R. Music Store in Vinton are pleased to reopen after a fire destroyed the business in July. “It’s a new beginning,” Rhonda Wray, co-owner of D.R. Music store, said. Rhonda and her husband Donnie owned the D.R. Music Store and said they...
WSLS
Crash in Roanoke County cleared after causing delays
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 8:00 p.m.:. The crash has been cleared and all lanes are now open, according to the Roanoke County Police Department. Motorists in the Glenvar area of Roanoke can expect delays due to a vehicle crash, according to Roanoke County officials. We’re told that West...
WSLS
Salem marching band, James River senior to perform in Thanksgiving parades across the country
SALEM, Va. – When you’re watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade or the Philadelphia Thanksgiving Parade, you might spot some local high school bands and performers. In the Macy’s Day Thanksgiving Parade, James River High School senior, Macy Williams, will be playing the alto saxophone with the Great American Marching Band.
wfirnews.com
Fatal accident on West Main St./US 460
(from Roanoke County PD) On Tuesday November 22 at 3:40pm, a 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by James Thompson was traveling westbound in the 5000 block of W. Main St in Roanoke County. As the motorcycle approached slower traffic, it rear ended a Pro-Line dump trailer that was being pulled by a 1999 Ford F-250 pickup truck. Mr. Thompson was wearing a helmet but was pronounced dead at the scene. The occupants of the truck were wearing their seat belts and were not injured. Drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the crash. The investigation is ongoing, and no charges are pending. The roadway was closed for a period of time.
WDBJ7.com
Blue Ridge Fudge Lady to open café in Christiansburg
NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - The smell of fudge is in the air. The Blue Ridge Fudge Lady is set to open a new location in downtown Christiansburg. Robin Burdette is known as the Fudge Lady. She is walking into a sweet new beginning with a new cafe. Through...
WDBJ7.com
Celebrating Robin Reed: The Reed Family talks about life with Robin
FINCASTLE, Va. (WDBJ) -You likely know him as the TV news anchor, that TV weather guy or the chief meteorologist, but for two young men, that guy – he’s just Dad. What’s it like having a father who’s on TV, who everybody knows when you’re growing up?
WSLS
Thanksgiving Thaw! Wednesday weather to be the warmest of the week
ROANOKE, Va. – Wednesday morning starts cold and frosty again under a mostly clear sky. High pressure overhead leads to sinking air, which leads to another afternoon warm-up. As high pressure moves east, clouds will drift in occasionally on Thanksgiving Day. The air is still too dry for anything...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Valley Horse Rescue in need of volunteers
FRANKLIN Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Valley Horse Rescue (RVHR) needs rescuing. The need for volunteers has become urgent. For two decades, the Horse Rescue has been a safe haven for horses that now call it home. “Winter here, he’s blind, so there’s not a lot of people that...
Comments / 0