Spirit of Christmas Parade coming to downtown Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Annual Spirit of Christmas Parade will be soon returning to downtown Altoona.

The parade will take place on Thursday, Dec. 1 starting at 6 p.m. Those who attend can enjoy marching bands, floats and fireworks. Santa Clause will also be making an appearance at the event.

A tree-lighting ceremony will also light up downtown for the holiday season. Registration to participate in the parade is now closed as it has reached maximum capacity.

More information about the parade can be found on the Downtown Altoona Facebook page.

