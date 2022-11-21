Read full article on original website
Fears grow Iran players may face reprisals for not singing national anthem
Iran’s footballers could face reprisals if they fail to sing the national anthem in their remaining World Cup group games, after a politician said the country “will never allow anyone to insult our anthem”. The football team stayed silent while the anthem was played before their 6-2...
FIFA charges Ecuador over fan chants at World Cup opener
Discriminatory chants allegedly by Ecuador fans at the World Cup opening game led FIFA to open the first disciplinary case of the tournament
Revealed: FIFA 'sent six officials to England team headquarters on day of Iran match and threatened drastic sanctions if players wore OneLove armband'
FIFA allegedly sent six officials to the England football team's headquarters on the day of their Qatar World Cup match against Iran and threatened them with drastic sanctions if players wore their 'OneLove' anti-discrimination armbands. England's football team had been planning to wear the LGBTQ+ armband along with other European...
Iranian soccer player arrested amid World Cup scrutiny
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran arrested a prominent former member of its national soccer team on Thursday over his criticism of the government as authorities grapple with nationwide protests that have cast a shadow over its competition at the World Cup. The semiofficial Fars and Tasnim news agencies reported that Voria Ghafouri was arrested for “insulting the national soccer team and propagandizing against the government.” Ghafouri, who was not chosen to go to the World Cup, has been an outspoken critic of Iranian authorities throughout his career. He objected to a longstanding ban on women spectators at men’s soccer matches as well as Iran’s confrontational foreign policy, which has led to crippling Western sanctions. More recently, he expressed sympathy for the family of a 22-year-old woman whose death while in the custody of Iran’s morality police ignited the latest protests. In recent days he also called for an end to a violent crackdown on protests in Iran’s western Kurdistan region.
Voices: What will happen to the Iran World Cup team now?
Every member of the Iranian football team refused to sing the Islamic Republic’s national anthem before their World Cup match with England. The world will be watching to see if the same happens during their Friday game against Wales and the match against the US next Tuesday. This subtle yet impactful act of defiance has been attributed to their support of anti-government protests in their home country.At a news conference prior to the match in Qatar, the team’s captain, Ehsan Hajsafi, expressed his solidarity with the protesters. "Before anything else, I would like to express my condolences to all of...
Hear what Russian soldier told his girlfriend on the phone from front line
CNN has obtained an intercepted phone conversation between a Russian soldier and his girlfriend where he describes what he sees on the ground in Ukraine as the "third world war." CNN's Matthew Chance reports.
Russia Risks Knockout Blow in War as Putin Hits Rock Bottom
SOUTHERN ENGLAND—After a string of Russian defeats in the war, U.K. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is urging Ukraine to “keep up the pressure, keep up the momentum” and continue their rapid-fire attacks on Vladimir Putin’s forces through the winter months. “Given the advantage the Ukrainians have...
Daily Beast
Putin Trip Goes Awry With Angry Protests and Awkward Photo Ops
The European Parliament voted a non-binding resolution to designate Russia a “state sponsor of terrorism” on Wednesday, just as Vladimir Putin arrived in Yerevan, Armenia, for a meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Russia’s collective military alliance. “The deliberate attacks and atrocities carried out by...
Iran media blames humiliating World Cup loss on protests
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Iran was reeling Tuesday from the humiliation of starting the World Cup with a lopsided 6-2 loss against England in a match overshadowed by protests on and off the field. Hard-line Iranian media sought to blame the defeat on the unrest that has gripped the...
Sports World Reacts To The National Anthem Protest Monday
Iran made a strong statement before their first World Cup matchup Monday. In an apparent sign of solidarity with human rights protestors, players stood silently rather than singing the Iranian national anthem at Khalifa International Stadium. Protests have occurred throughout Iran in recent months after a 22-year-old woman, Mahsa Amini,...
buzzfeednews.com
Iranian Soccer Players And Fans Protested At The World Cup In Solidarity With Anti-Government Demonstrations Back Home
Iranian soccer players and fans openly defied the country's besieged Islamist regime at the World Cup on Monday, staging bold protests in solidarity with anti-government demonstrations even in the face of potentially deadly consequences. The Iranian national team stayed silent as their national anthem played before its first group match...
‘We have made history’: Hervé Renard salutes ‘crazy’ Saudi Arabia victory
The head coach said Argentina had underestimated his team after Saudi Arabia beat the Copa América champions 2-1 in a huge World Cup shock
Soccer-'Let the kids play'- Iran's Queiroz vents anger over efforts to politicise players
DOHA, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Iran coach Carlos Queiroz vented his fury on Monday about players being dragged into a crisis at home, telling compatriots not to harass and politicise his team and to let them focus on their World Cup campaign.
World Cup draws record viewership to Telemundo and Peacock
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The World Cup is drawing record viewership to Spanish-language broadcasts on Telemundo and Peacock, with Mexico’s match against Poland giving the digital streaming platforms their biggest weekday in total consumption. Mexico’s win on Tuesday was the most-streamed World Cup game in U.S. history with...
Southgate reminds England it hasn’t beaten US at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Their head-to-head record at the World Cup, England coach Gareth Southgate duly noted, is in favor of the United States. That’s right. The Americans beat England 1-0 at the 1950 World Cup and the teams played to a 1-1 draw in 2010. Their next...
Germany praised by England fan group for covered mouths protest at World Cup
An England fans’ group have commended Germany’s protest against FIFA over the OneLove anti-discrimination armband.The German team covered their mouths for the team photo before their opening World Cup match against Japan on Wednesday, to highlight they feel silenced by the game’s global governing body.Seven European nations competing at the World Cup – including Germany, England and Wales – were due to wear the armbands as part of a year-long campaign, a move seen as especially significant in Qatar, a country where same-sex relationships are criminalised.It wasn’t about making a political statement – human rights are non-negotiable. That should be...
Arab world revels in Saudi win over Argentina at World Cup
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Overjoyed fans erupted in celebration around the Arab world Tuesday after Saudi Arabia’s shocking World Cup win over Argentina. From Syria and Jordan to Gaza and Qatar — host of this year’s World Cup -- fans basked in Saudi Arabia’s achievement, one of the biggest upsets in the tournament’s history. Immediately after their team’s 2-1 come-from-behind victory, Saudi fans who witnessed the match in person flooded the streets outside Lusail Stadium waving their country’s green and white flags while chanting and singing -- and even hugging distraught Argentina fans. “I’m speechless,” Saudi Arabia fan Sultan Alharthi said. “I can’t even explain how much happy I am, because I didn’t expect we will win.
The Jewish Press
Iran’s Soccer Team Remains Silent during Pre-Game Anthem Defying Ayatollahs’ Regime
The players of Iran’s soccer team did not sing the national anthem before their game against England. According to The Guardian, this was in response to accusations from fans at home that by representing their country at the world cup games in Qatar, the players were siding with the regime’s violent crackdown on protesters. At the same time, Iranians in the stands sang the pre-revolutionary national anthem.
NBC Bay Area
Russian Strike on Ukraine Maternity Hospital Kills Newborn
An overnight rocket attack struck a hospital maternity ward in southern Ukraine, killing a newborn baby, Ukrainian authorities said Wednesday. The baby's mother and a doctor were pulled alive from the rubble. First lady Olena Zelenska wrote on Twitter that a 2-day-old boy died in the strike and expressed her...
