4 Chicago-area Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close by the end of the yearJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Holiday Cheer - Chicago Residents to Receive $500 PaymentAneka DuncanChicago, IL
New $500 Stimulus Check Available To Assist ResidentsC. HeslopChicago, IL
5 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Superstar QB Justin Fields Injured; May Miss Rest Of The SeasonOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Yardbarker
Justin Fields Injury Update: How Long Could Bears Be Without Their Star Quarterback?
The Bears may have lost more than just a game on Sunday against the Falcons. Quarterback Justin Fields went down in the final two minutes of the game to an apparent left shoulder injury after landing awkwardly on it. Bears fans concerns on Sunday about Justin Fields injury being at least somewhat serious were confirmed Monday.
iheart.com
LeSean McCoy Says Bears Should Draft Another QB, Move on From Justin Fields
LeSean McCoy: “Bears fans, he’s [Justin Fields] only thrown the ball over 20 yards once this whole year. If you want to win, you keep talking about putting pieces around him— the real piece should be this… Go out there and get a quarterback. Obviously you’re going to have a first round draft pick, go get one of those young boys coming out, Ohio State, Alabama, there is a couple guys. Go out there and get you a quarterback and then you add pieces around HIM, a guy who can throw the ball, please. If you want to win in this game you’re quarterback can’t keep running around like this, he’s going to get hurt. I played with a guy named Michael Vick. Michael Vick could throw the ball but when he would run a lot he would get nicks: hand, shoulder, his rib. So let’s stop running as much and throwing. If not, he’s young, fast, and elusive, but the injuries start adding up. Bears fans don’t kill me, go get you a quarterback.” (Full Segment Above)
3 Steelers most to blame after Week 11 loss vs. Bengals
Following a surprise victory over the New Orleans Saints in Week 10, the Pittsburgh Steelers sought to keep their good fortunes rolling against their AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. The Steelers opened the year with a stunning overtime victory against this Bengals team and hoped to do the same in Week 11. Unfortunately, […] The post 3 Steelers most to blame after Week 11 loss vs. Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mike Tomlin Has Given Up on the Steelers
This doesn't feel like the Pittsburgh Steelers anymore.
REPORT: Lane Kiffin to step down as Ole Miss head coach, take Auburn job
Kiffin is set to step down on Friday and make a move for the Plains, per Jon Sokoloff of WCBI News.
Bears QB Justin Fields suffered a dislocated left shoulder
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields’ shoulder injury has been revealed. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the signal caller suffered a dislocated shoulder during Sunday’s 27-24 loss against the Atlanta Falcons. Fields played the entire game on Sunday, but left the locker room on a cart to...
Melvin Gordon sounds off on why Broncos cut him – and it’s not the fumbles
The Denver Broncos sent shockwaves throughout the NFL after they announced their decision to cut veteran running back Melvin Gordon from the squad. It wasn’t a very shocking decision considering how Gordon’s season has turned out, but the move still raised more than a few eyebrows. For his...
Packers Not Re-Signing Veteran Receiver
The Green Bay Packers worked out a couple familiar names on Tuesday with receivers Geronimo Allison and Danny Davis.
Broncos get brutal Chase Edmonds update right after cutting Melvin Gordon
The Denver Broncos running back room looks a whole lot more different than it did heading into Monday. After yet another loss- and another fumble– the Broncos elected to release Melvin Gordon. Shortly after that, the team announced that fellow halfback Chase Edmonds has suffered a high ankle sprain and will miss multiple weeks, according […] The post Broncos get brutal Chase Edmonds update right after cutting Melvin Gordon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lions release concerning update ahead of Thanksgiving showdown vs Bills
The Detroit Lions are in search of their fourth consecutive win on the season. In their way is the high-powered Buffalo Bills. Their health may also be an obstacle to overcome. Despite not practicing on Monday, the Lions had to file an injury report with the NFL. On this injury report, some very important pieces […] The post Lions release concerning update ahead of Thanksgiving showdown vs Bills appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bears Injury Updates: Justin Fields and Lucas Patrick
Fields won't go on injured reserve, but Patrick's season is done.
RUMOR: Cowboys, Giants’ Odell Beckham Jr. pursuit gets eye-opening update
The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants are seen as the two frontrunners for prized free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr right now. A reunion in the Big Apple would certainly be intriguing given his history with the organization, but it appears Jerry Jones and America’s Team have a better chance of actually securing […] The post RUMOR: Cowboys, Giants’ Odell Beckham Jr. pursuit gets eye-opening update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jets’ DJ Reed responds to Zach Wilson’s attempt to clean up Week 11 mess
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson’s performance against the New England Patriots prompted a change from head coach Robert Saleh, who placed former Western Kentucky standout Mike White over 14-year veteran Joe Flacco in Wilson’s usual spot under center. Zach Wilson’s simple response to whether he let his defense down in a 10-3 Patriots win […] The post Jets’ DJ Reed responds to Zach Wilson’s attempt to clean up Week 11 mess appeared first on ClutchPoints.
From the Raiders' Locker Room: LB Jayon Brown
The Las Vegas Raiders (3-7) are back in the win column and we spoke in the locker room with LB Jayon Brown.
Brandon Marshall gets Patriots tattoo after losing Jets bet to Julian Edelman
New York Jets fans across the country were disheartened after the Week 11 loss vs. the New England Patriots, but perhaps no one took it worse than former Jets receiver Brandon Marshall. Marshall had a wager on the game with former Patriots star and NFL Network co-worker Julian Edelman. After the Jets failed to get […] The post Brandon Marshall gets Patriots tattoo after losing Jets bet to Julian Edelman appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sam Darnold reacts to replacing Baker Mayfield for Panthers’ Week 12 vs. Broncos
The Carolina Panthers’ quarterback carousel continues this season. After PJ Walker’s injury, the team turned to Baker Mayfield in Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens. The results were… less than ideal, to put it lightly. Because of that, the Panthers will now try out another ex-top draft pick in Sam Darnold at quarterback. So, how […] The post Sam Darnold reacts to replacing Baker Mayfield for Panthers’ Week 12 vs. Broncos appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bills DE Von Miller goes down on Thanksgiving in battle with Lions
The NFL on Thanksgiving is almost always a treat for all those watching. As usual, the Detroit Lions open up this holiday with a home game, this time against the Buffalo Bills. On paper, this should not be much of a game. But that’s why they play the game. Late in the first half with […] The post Bills DE Von Miller goes down on Thanksgiving in battle with Lions appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL Thanksgiving: John Madden to be honored with epic Turkey Day tribute
Every year on Thanksgiving, families get together to enjoy each other, some great food and some football. For many years, the NFL on Thanksgiving was synonymous with John Madden. Madden, the legendary coach and broadcaster, helped grow the sport to what it is today in so many ways. The league...
Former Bills head coach Rex Ryan is at Ford Field, pulling for the Lions
Despite Anthony Lynn’s firing at the end of last season, the Lions kept the 28-year-old Seth Ryan on staff – and gained another fan in his dad.
Tom Brady rings in NFL Thanksgiving by trolling himself
Tom Brady poked fun at himself in a recent Thanksgiving video. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is seen sitting at a kids table. However, the kids continuously roast him for being old. It’s a truly a wholesome video that is a tremendous way to ring in Thanksgiving. During the...
