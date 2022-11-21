Certain Tiramisu Twist Cookies from Daiso are part of a new recall related to allergens. The product contains traces of almonds and hazelnuts, two types of tree nuts that are responsible for frequent allergic reactions. But the product package does not mention the ingredients. As a result, people who are sensitive or allergic to tree nuts, especially almonds and hazelnuts, can experience unexpected adverse reactions that can even be fatal in severe cases.

