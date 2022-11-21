Read full article on original website
A mom who drank a few glasses of wine while pregnant had a son with developmental issues. She said the buzz wasn't worth it.
Natalie Battaglia doesn't know if alcohol in pregnancy contributed to her son's unusual mannerisms, but she still regrets drinking.
A listeria outbreak has swept across 6 states. Here are the symptoms to watch out for
The latest outbreak has been linked to deli meat and cheese.
Woman passing a council flowerbed notices 'decorative plant' which turns out to be the world's deadliest shrub and contains 6,000 times more poison than cyanide when its seeds
A woman in North Wales was left shocked after spotting the world's deadliest plant, which contains a substance 6,000 times more poisonous than cyanide, in a council flowerbed. The flower, called Ricinnus Communis and known as the Castor Oil plant, was named by the Guinness Book of Records as the world's most poisonous.
Urgent lettuce recall: Salmonella risk means you need to check your fridge now
There’s a new lettuce recall that consumers need to know about, with Kalera Public Limited Company having just announced the action. Certain lots of lettuce that the company produced might be contaminated with Salmonella. That’s a dangerous bacteria that can trigger serious illness. Recalls routinely follow when foods test positive for the bacteria.
Recall issued for delicious cookies that already caused one allergic reaction
Certain Tiramisu Twist Cookies from Daiso are part of a new recall related to allergens. The product contains traces of almonds and hazelnuts, two types of tree nuts that are responsible for frequent allergic reactions. But the product package does not mention the ingredients. As a result, people who are sensitive or allergic to tree nuts, especially almonds and hazelnuts, can experience unexpected adverse reactions that can even be fatal in severe cases.
14 home remedies to get rid of a cough naturally
To stop coughing, try natural home remedies like honey, ginger, and steam.
foodsafetynews.com
Whole head lettuce recalled because of positive Salmonella test
Kalera Public Limited Company is recalling certain lots of Krunch, Butter and Romaine whole head variety lettuce sold under the Kalera brand because of potential Salmonella contamination. Kalera’s food safety testing procedures indicated the potential presence of Salmonella in some of its whole head lettuce SKUs, according to the company’s...
WMAZ
Spike in ‘flesh-eating’ bacteria cases after Hurricane Ian not related to eating raw seafood
Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded to make landfall in the United States, swamped the Florida coast in late September. In the wake of the storm, areas in Florida hardest hit by the hurricane reported an increase in cases of a “flesh-eating” bacterial infection.
10 home remedies to stop a runny nose from cold, flu, or allergies
To stop a runny nose, try using steam, keep your head propped up at night, and apply warm washcloths.
Healthline
Can You Have Asthma Without Wheezing?
Wheezing is a hallmark symptom of asthma, but not everyone experiences it. You may have a cough or more silent symptoms of asthma. In rare cases, the absence of wheezing could suggest severe asthma. Asthma is a lung condition that can make it hard to breathe. The passages that carry...
A Killer Plant Has Taken Up Real Estate in NJ
A budding Poison Hemlock plant.(dlinca/iStock) Poison Hemlock is one of the more beautiful deadly plants we have natively growing in New Jersey. While this plant has previously come up in conversations and literature regarding dangerous plants, the magnitude of this particular plant’s toxicity is often overlooked.
29 Unpopular Holiday Opinions That I Think You Should Hear Out Before Getting Heated About
Holidays just shouldn't fall on Tuesdays.
Here Are Some Helpful Ways To Avoid Awkward Small Talk During Holiday Gatherings With Your Fam
Let the uncomfortable chatter begin.
HEALTHINESS IN AMERICA: New Jersey ranked 5th healthiest state in new study
The so-called diner capital of the world is also apparently one of the healthiest states in the nation.
Poison control calls about kids ingesting cough suppressant more than doubled in recent years
U.S. poison control centers have received more reports about pediatric benzonatate ingestion in recent years.
4 of the most dangerous fungi that can make you sick, according to the WHO — from toxic mold to yeast infections
According to the WHO, the most dangerous fungi include candida auris, aspergillus, and cryptococcus.
WebMD
Merkel Cell Carcinoma: What to Know
Merkel cell carcinoma, also known as neuroendocrine carcinoma of the skin, is a rare but aggressive type of skin cancer. It usually looks like a raised red or pinkish sore and can show up on your face, head, or neck. But it can also appear on other parts of your body.
cat-world.com
Cat Atopic Dermatitis: Our Vet Explains How to Help Your Cat
Itchy cats are a common complaint in small animal practice. Many times, the cause of irritated skin in a cat is atopic dermatitis. Atopic dermatitis in cats occurs when your kitty encounters an allergen in her environment. She may ingest, inhale, or contact a protein to which she’s allergic, and the immune reaction results in inflamed, itchy skin.
