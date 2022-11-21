ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
105.7 The Hawk

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Woman passing a council flowerbed notices 'decorative plant' which turns out to be the world's deadliest shrub and contains 6,000 times more poison than cyanide when its seeds

A woman in North Wales was left shocked after spotting the world's deadliest plant, which contains a substance 6,000 times more poisonous than cyanide, in a council flowerbed. The flower, called Ricinnus Communis and known as the Castor Oil plant, was named by the Guinness Book of Records as the world's most poisonous.
BGR.com

Recall issued for delicious cookies that already caused one allergic reaction

Certain Tiramisu Twist Cookies from Daiso are part of a new recall related to allergens. The product contains traces of almonds and hazelnuts, two types of tree nuts that are responsible for frequent allergic reactions. But the product package does not mention the ingredients. As a result, people who are sensitive or allergic to tree nuts, especially almonds and hazelnuts, can experience unexpected adverse reactions that can even be fatal in severe cases.
TEXAS STATE
foodsafetynews.com

Whole head lettuce recalled because of positive Salmonella test

Kalera Public Limited Company is recalling certain lots of Krunch, Butter and Romaine whole head variety lettuce sold under the Kalera brand because of potential Salmonella contamination. Kalera’s food safety testing procedures indicated the potential presence of Salmonella in some of its whole head lettuce SKUs, according to the company’s...
FLORIDA STATE
Healthline

Can You Have Asthma Without Wheezing?

Wheezing is a hallmark symptom of asthma, but not everyone experiences it. You may have a cough or more silent symptoms of asthma. In rare cases, the absence of wheezing could suggest severe asthma. Asthma is a lung condition that can make it hard to breathe. The passages that carry...
ALASKA STATE
Bridget Mulroy

A Killer Plant Has Taken Up Real Estate in NJ

A budding Poison Hemlock plant.(dlinca/iStock) Poison Hemlock is one of the more beautiful deadly plants we have natively growing in New Jersey. While this plant has previously come up in conversations and literature regarding dangerous plants, the magnitude of this particular plant’s toxicity is often overlooked.
WebMD

Merkel Cell Carcinoma: What to Know

Merkel cell carcinoma, also known as neuroendocrine carcinoma of the skin, is a rare but aggressive type of skin cancer. It usually looks like a raised red or pinkish sore and can show up on your face, head, or neck. But it can also appear on other parts of your body.
cat-world.com

Cat Atopic Dermatitis: Our Vet Explains How to Help Your Cat

Itchy cats are a common complaint in small animal practice. Many times, the cause of irritated skin in a cat is atopic dermatitis. Atopic dermatitis in cats occurs when your kitty encounters an allergen in her environment. She may ingest, inhale, or contact a protein to which she’s allergic, and the immune reaction results in inflamed, itchy skin.
105.7 The Hawk

105.7 The Hawk

Toms River, NJ
17K+
Followers
19K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy