Commissioner Montagnino Inappropriately Intercedes in Shooting Inquiry

On Sunday afternoon, November 20, Saratoga Springs Public Safety Commissioner James Montagnino and Mayor Ron Kim held a hastily called press conference to discuss the shootings that occurred early Sunday morning, November 20, in downtown Saratoga Springs. At the event, they released videos of the incident in spite of a request from authorities to not release the videos at this time.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
truecrimedaily

New York man, 19, allegedly fatally shot his mother and her boyfriend

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (TCD) -- A 19-year-old man was arrested and charged after allegedly fatally shooting his mother and her partner. According to a news release from the New York State Police, on the afternoon of Nov. 22, state troopers and Schenectady County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home on Reynolds Road in Princetown to perform a welfare check of a person who did not show up for work.
SCHENECTADY COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Homicide in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A shooting has been reported in the area of Odell Street and Brandywine Ave in Schenectady on November 23. Responding officers found a male down on the road at the scene. Officers confirmed the male, 26 is dead. Detectives and Evidence Technicians are currently on scene and investigating. The scene is […]
SCHENECTADY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Man Accused of DWI In Crash That Caused Fire

Law enforcement is out this time of year more than ever, as some have predicted a record amount of Americans hitting the road to travel. This is also the time of year when law enforcement cracks down even harder on drunk driving. One local man was arrested after police say he crashed his vehicle over the weekend. Police say alcohol was involved.
RAMAPO, NY
nbcboston.com

Off-Duty Vermont Deputy Shot by Police in Upstate New York

An off-duty deputy from Vermont was shot by police in Saratoga Springs, New York after getting involved in a fight over the weekend, according to NBC affiliate WPTZ. The incident happened near a restaurant on Broadway in Saratoga Springs around 3 a.m. Sunday. After an argument started between the deputy and some people from the Utica, New York area, the deputy was attacked by at least three people, slammed onto the hood of a car and knocked onto the ground, according to WPTZ.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WRGB

NY State Police investigating double homicide in Princetown

DUANESBURG, NY (WRGB) — State Police are investigating a double homicide after two people were found dead inside their Duanesburg/Princetown home on Tuesday. State Police say the investigation is in its 'early stages' after a man and a woman were reportedly gunned down and found dead inside a home at 1155 Reynolds Road.
DUANESBURG, NY
FOX 28 Spokane

Gunfight in upstate NY wounds 3, including Vermont deputy

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Gunfire on the streets of Saratoga Springs, New York, left at least three people wounded, including an off-duty sheriff’s deputy from Vermont who was shot multiple times by police. The gunfire broke out at 3 a.m. Sunday in the historic downtown of the small city, known for its thoroughbred horse racing. Two men were shooting at each other as police arrived, including a deputy from the Rutland County Sheriff’s Office. Saratoga Springs officials say the responding officers shot the deputy when he didn’t drop his weapon. The deputy’s girlfriend was grazed by a bullet. A man from Utica was shot by the sheriff’s deputy. All three were hospitalized in stable condition.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
