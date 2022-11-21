Read full article on original website
Attorney: VT deputy didn’t hear police commands in Saratoga shooting
The attorney for an off-duty Vermont sheriff's deputy allegedly involved in the shooting incident in Saratoga Springs over the weekend said his client did not realize police were asking him to drop his gun.
Troy PD investigates Second Street stabbing
Troy police are investigating a stabbing. The incident took place just after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday near the 400-block of Second Street.
saratogaspringspolitics.com
Commissioner Montagnino Inappropriately Intercedes in Shooting Inquiry
On Sunday afternoon, November 20, Saratoga Springs Public Safety Commissioner James Montagnino and Mayor Ron Kim held a hastily called press conference to discuss the shootings that occurred early Sunday morning, November 20, in downtown Saratoga Springs. At the event, they released videos of the incident in spite of a request from authorities to not release the videos at this time.
DA gets restraining order against Saratoga Springs officials
Citing concerns for and maintaining the "the integrity of the ongoing investigation" into an officer involved shooting, the Saratoga County District Attorney told NEWS10's Anya Tucker that she has obtained a temporary restraining order against Saratoga Springs officials who have been openly talking about the case.
New York man, 19, allegedly fatally shot his mother and her boyfriend
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (TCD) -- A 19-year-old man was arrested and charged after allegedly fatally shooting his mother and her partner. According to a news release from the New York State Police, on the afternoon of Nov. 22, state troopers and Schenectady County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home on Reynolds Road in Princetown to perform a welfare check of a person who did not show up for work.
Saratoga Springs focuses on holidays as DA issues restraining order to city
A few days have passed since a shooting early Sunday, and it feels like business as usual on Broadway in Saratoga Springs.
Police arrest Granville man after domestic dispute
Police arrested Matthew P. Zagorski, 35 of Granville on November 21. Zagorski was allegedly involved in a domestic dispute and trespassing.
Homicide in Schenectady
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A shooting has been reported in the area of Odell Street and Brandywine Ave in Schenectady on November 23. Responding officers found a male down on the road at the scene. Officers confirmed the male, 26 is dead. Detectives and Evidence Technicians are currently on scene and investigating. The scene is […]
Truck crashes into wall at Crossgates Mall
A truck crashed into Crossgates Mall Tuesday evening.
Double homicide investigation in Schenectady County
New York state police is confirming they were called to around Reynolds Road in the Mariaville/Princetown area.
Hudson Valley Man Accused of DWI In Crash That Caused Fire
Law enforcement is out this time of year more than ever, as some have predicted a record amount of Americans hitting the road to travel. This is also the time of year when law enforcement cracks down even harder on drunk driving. One local man was arrested after police say he crashed his vehicle over the weekend. Police say alcohol was involved.
nbcboston.com
Off-Duty Vermont Deputy Shot by Police in Upstate New York
An off-duty deputy from Vermont was shot by police in Saratoga Springs, New York after getting involved in a fight over the weekend, according to NBC affiliate WPTZ. The incident happened near a restaurant on Broadway in Saratoga Springs around 3 a.m. Sunday. After an argument started between the deputy and some people from the Utica, New York area, the deputy was attacked by at least three people, slammed onto the hood of a car and knocked onto the ground, according to WPTZ.
WRGB
NY State Police investigating double homicide in Princetown
DUANESBURG, NY (WRGB) — State Police are investigating a double homicide after two people were found dead inside their Duanesburg/Princetown home on Tuesday. State Police say the investigation is in its 'early stages' after a man and a woman were reportedly gunned down and found dead inside a home at 1155 Reynolds Road.
Rutland sheriff places off-duty deputy in New York shootout on unpaid leave
Vito Caselnova IV, who has served with the department since 2019, was listed Monday in fair condition at Albany Medical Center in New York. Read the story on VTDigger here: Rutland sheriff places off-duty deputy in New York shootout on unpaid leave.
FOX 28 Spokane
Gunfight in upstate NY wounds 3, including Vermont deputy
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Gunfire on the streets of Saratoga Springs, New York, left at least three people wounded, including an off-duty sheriff’s deputy from Vermont who was shot multiple times by police. The gunfire broke out at 3 a.m. Sunday in the historic downtown of the small city, known for its thoroughbred horse racing. Two men were shooting at each other as police arrived, including a deputy from the Rutland County Sheriff’s Office. Saratoga Springs officials say the responding officers shot the deputy when he didn’t drop his weapon. The deputy’s girlfriend was grazed by a bullet. A man from Utica was shot by the sheriff’s deputy. All three were hospitalized in stable condition.
Granville woman faces additional animal neglect charges
A Granville woman has been arrested on additional charges for depriving animals of necessary sustenance.
Two helicoptered to burn center after West Glens Falls explosion
Two individuals were helicoptered to burn centers after a propane leak lead to an explosion in West Glens Falls.
Husband, Wife Found Shot To Death In Princetown Home, Report Says
Police are investigating after two people were found dead inside their home in upstate New York on Tuesday, Nov. 22, authorities said. State Police in Schenectady County said the victims, who WRGB reports are husband and wife, were found shot to death inside their Princetown home, located on Reynolds Road.
5 things to know this Monday, November 21
Today's five things to know center around the officer-involved shooting in Saratoga this weekend. A double-fatal crash in Columbia County and a missing child in Albany round out the day's headlines.
Colonie PD arrest two after vandalism investigation
The Colonie PD made two arrests following the graffiti and vandalism that occurred at Forts Ferry Elementary School on October 29. After an investigation, police reported two juveniles were responsible for the incident.
