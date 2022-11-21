Read full article on original website
Related
The Hell's Kitchen Cocktail That Comes With A Note From Gordon Ramsay
Fans of the popular cooking show "Hell's Kitchen" have a reason to be excited every year, as their favorite show is regularly returning for yet another season of cut-throat, dog-eat-dog competition in the world of fine dining. Season 21 of this famous show is dubbed "Battle of the Ages" and features 20-something-year-olds on the red team and 40-something-year-old chefs on the blue team. "Hell's Kitchen US," which has been on our TV screens since May 30, 2005, is hosted by Chef Gordon Ramsay, and whether you love or hate the man, he's proven to be very successful at what he does best (via Gold Derby).
Top Chef Star Michael Voltaggio Marries Bria Vinaite — Inside Their Intimate Hawaii Wedding
Top Chef champion Michael Voltaggio and Bria Vinaite tied the knot with just one friend there and the rest of their loved ones tuned into a livestream Top Chef champion Michael Voltaggio and Bria Vinaite are married! The celebrity chef, 44, and The Florida Project star said "I do" on Friday, just under six months after their engagement on Vinaite's 29th birthday in June. "We have our handful of friends that stay engaged for years and we wanted to change that narrative," Voltaggio tells PEOPLE in an interview...
Adele Allegedly Throws 'Hissy Fit' Over Caesars Palace Accommodations, Opts To Stay At The Wynn Amid Vegas Residency
After a 10-month delay, Adele kicked off her Las Vegas residency show at Caesars Palace on Friday, November 18, and while the concert went off without a hitch, insiders claimed there was plenty of drama behind the scenes.According to a report, the singer was expected to spend her weekends bunking in the brand's Palazzo Suites at the Rio Casino, luxury accommodations rumored to go for an eye-watering $1 million-per-night. However, she opted to stay at a $30,000-per-night bungalow at the Wynn instead.The last-minute change is unexpected to say the least, though some believe the new location gives the mom-of-one more...
Olivia Jade Isn’t the Only ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Contestant to Spark Rumors of Dating a Pro
'Dancing With the Stars' has created some couples, but sometimes, the rumors are just for drama. These contestants dealt with reports of romance on screen.
purewow.com
Ryan Seacrest’s ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’ Replacement This Week Did So Well She’s Back for Day 3
While Ryan Seacrest is off enjoying day three of his morning show break, Kelly Ripa brought back a special guest co-host who’s been so great to watch over the last few episodes of Live with Kelly and Ryan. The producers of Live shared a behind-the-scenes clip from the latest...
4 of Ina Garten’s Ridiculously Simple Appetizers to Add to Any Thanksgiving Menu
Ina Garten Thanksgiving appetizers that are practically beyond simple to make (think: throw in the food processor, arrange on a tray) include bite-sized fig concoctions, tomato dip, and more.
bravotv.com
Captain Lee Rosbach Experienced a “First” on Season 10 of Below Deck: “Wow”
The Below Deck captain explains how St. David is different from any yacht he’s worked on. On the Season 10 premiere of Below Deck, Captain Lee Rosbach and his crew started their charter season on a jaw-dropping new yacht. As you can see in the video above, the boat has many incredible features, but one major change in particular stuck out to Captain Lee.
Martha Stewart Breaks Down Her Holiday Rules, From Lights To Music Before Thanksgiving
With her cooking and lifestyle empire, Martha Stewart is a familiar presence in many areas of everyday life – but especially during the holiday season. While she’s shared plenty of culinary wisdom in her many cookbooks, Stewart recently shared some definitive rules she has for the holidays. In...
‘Little House on the Prairie’: Inside Alison Arngrim and Co-Star Steve Tracy’s Sweet Relationship
Alison Arngrim and Steve Tracy shared a special bond. The Little House on the Prairie actor says her co-star was so much more than her friend.
bravotv.com
So, It Looks Like There’s Been a New Development in Captain Glenn Shephard’s Love Life
The Below Deck Sailing Yacht captain revealed that he’s “very much in love” with his new girlfriend during a getaway to Mexico. It appears Captain Glenn Shephard has found a new first mate. About six months after teasing to The Daily Dish that he had a special someone in his life, the Below Deck Sailing Yacht cast member just made his relationship Instagram official.
Bustle
Meet Kelly Fisher, Dodi Fayed’s Ex-Fiancée
The Crown Season 5 mainly deals with Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s messy divorce, setting up the sixth and final season to deal with Diana’s relationship with Dodi Fayed, and the couple’s death in a car accident in August 1997. Early in Season 5, an entire episode...
bravotv.com
Kyle Richards’ House Is Decorated for Christmas 2022 with 4 Gorgeous Glowing Trees
The RHOBH cast member is decking her Encino home’s halls with multiple trees, sweet stockings, and more festive decor. While showing her holiday decor in the video above, Kyle Richards explains, “I usually have a tree in every room.” And as The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member’s daughter Sophia Umansky recently showed, this year is no exception.
Ina Garten and Julia Child Both Suggest Store-Bought Snacks For Thanksgiving Guests
Both Ina Garten and Julia Child suggest that fans take a little help from the store when it comes to snacks for your Thanksgiving guests.
The Chef Duo Behind Beloved NYC Restaurant King Just Opened a Pasta Spot in Rockefeller Center
The new restaurant openings at Rockefeller Center are continuing apace, this time with a spot from the team behind the beloved King in Soho. At Jupiter, chefs Jess Shadbolt and Clare de Boer are turning their eye toward a dish they’ve always loved but haven’t had the chance to make in large quantities at King: pasta. “We’re zooming in on something we really respond to and expanding it,” de Boer told Eater NY. “This is how we like to eat.” On a menu meant to be enjoyed for both lunch and dinner, pasta is the real highlight. But before tucking in to...
Keke Palmer Always Has 3 Spices In Her Pantry At All Times
Actress, host of Disney+'s "Foodtastic," and social media starlet Keke Palmer has been making waves in the food world recently. She also starred in Jordan Peele's critically acclaimed film "Nope," now considered a best picture possibility for Oscar season, according to industry source Variety. In addition to helping Doritos bring...
Andy Cohen’s Heart-Melting Photo of Daughter Lucy Will 100% Give You Baby Fever
Andy Cohen may have struggles as a new dad of two, but he has no trouble at all taking adorable family photos! Over the weekend, Andy shared a snap of his 7-month-old daughter Lucy in the bath — and we will be thinking about those squishable cheeks for the rest of the day. We weren’t the only ones captivated by the image. A number of Andy’s famous friends weighed in, with Hoda Kotb saying, “Oh my!” and Khloe Kardashian adding, “Awwwwww!” Andy recently spoke about how much he values input and advice from his pals, whom he considers integral parts of...
Bobby Flay Pairs His Thanksgiving Roasted Sweet Potatoes with Date-Lime Butter — Get the Recipe
Bobby Flay knows how essential it is to prep ahead for Thanksgiving. In this roasted sweet potatoes recipe, which was adapted from his new cookbook Sundays With Sophie, Flay tops the spuds with a dollop of creamy date-lime butter. "You can make the date-lime butter days ahead of time, giving...
TikTok Thinks Emily Mariko's Pumpkin Pie Is 'Raw'
It's hard to believe that it's been well over a year since Emily Mariko became a TikTok sensation because it feels like it was just yesterday that people became fixated on the viral salmon rice hack that helped launch her to stardom in September 2021 (via The Cut). The TikToker has amassed a massive following of more than 12.3 million people, and she tries to keep those peeps entertained with ASMR-style videos of her cooking just about everything under the sun. Mariko has demonstrated how to make things like soup, tea, and cookies, the latter of which she baked with the help of an unexpected guest. Last year, Mariko even took her followers along as she whipped up a massive Thanksgiving feast in a series of videos that have collectively earned upwards of 140 million views (via TikTok).
The EVOO Brand Rachael Ray Swears By
Rachael Ray fans know she loves cooking with extra-virgin olive oil, or EVOO for short. It appears in almost every one of her recipes, from simple pasta dishes to antipasto to fancy grilled cheese. In fact, the celebrity chef is responsible for the shorthand name, which is pronounced letter by...
TODAY.com
Erin Napier posts throwback wedding photos to celebrate 14th anniversary with Ben
Ben and Erin Napier marked a special occasion just two days before Thanksgiving. On Tuesday, Nov. 22, the “Home Town” renovation experts celebrated their wedding anniversary — and the festivities spilled over to Instagram, where Erin gave their fans and followers a gift in the form of vintage wedding photos.
Mashed
147K+
Followers
42K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT
Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.https://www.mashed.com/
Comments / 0