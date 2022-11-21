Read full article on original website
Sioux City Journal
Family and community look back on Muscatine High junior who died suddenly
Muscatine High School junior Kahina Anais Ourkhou, 17, died after a medical emergency Friday, according to Tony Loconsole, district director of communications. The cause of death has not been determined. Paramedics responded to call for a medical emergency Friday during the school's winter kickoff event at the high school. The...
Pen City Current
Two Homes for Iowa being moved into Fort Madison
FORT MADISON - City residents may have a seen a home being trucked in from the west side last week. That home is one of more than 50 that have been built in the past three years under the Homes for Iowa program, an offender-based effort that builds homes from the ground up.
khqa.com
4 injured in crash near Canton
CANTON, Mo. (KHQA) — Four people including a juvenile on Tuesday were injured in a crash on U.S. 61 about one mile south of Canton. The two vehicle wreck happened around 2:20 p.m. when a Ford Ranger, driven by Susan Spurgeon, traveling southbound turned left into an emergency crossover in front of a Lexus driven by Mary Sherlock, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's crash report.
Dozens of starved farm animals rescued in eastern Iowa
Dozens of malnourished and neglected sheep, goats and pigs have been rescued from a residence in rural Washington County by the Animal Rescue League (ARL) of Iowa.
Pen City Current
King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory obituary – Viola Jane “Vi” Krebill, 90, Fort Madison
Viola Jane “Vi” Krebill, 90, of Fort Madison, IA, passed away at 10:32 a.m. on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at The Kensington. She was born on July 23, 1932 in Good Hope, IL to Buford & Lillie Mathis Lancaster. She married Henry Richard Krebill on June 26, 1955 in Memphis, MO. He preceded her in death on July 6, 2009. She was a registered nurse with Lee County Public Health from 1977 to 1984. She was a member of the Fort Madison United Methodist Church, Past President of the United Methodist Women and volunteered for Meals on Wheels and the Fort Madison Community Hospital Auxiliary. She loved cooking and was a die-hard Chicago Cubs fan.
KCCI.com
More than 100 farm animals found dead in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Iowa — More than 100 farm animals were found dead on a property in Washington County in southeast Iowa. In a Facebook post, the Iowa Farm Sanctuary said they also found starving sheep, goats, and pigs on the property. They are currently accepting donations to care for the animals.
Pen City Current
For the Record – Wednesday, November 23, 2022
11/22/22 – 9:22 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of a property damage accident in the 3400 block of Avenue L. 11/22/22 – 4:40 p.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of a property damage accident in the 100 block of 2nd Street.
Pen City Current
Arts Association has full slate of holiday happenings
FORT MADISON - Saturday, November 26th is Mistletoe on Main Street, a day filled with events for downtown Fort Madison. That same day, the FMAAA Art Center is kicking off a fun and easy to participate in Pick YOUR Bag fundraiser along with hosting a Book Signing with work by four local authors/illustrators.
Dog saves owner in Burlington fire
A Burlington man has his dog to thank for alerting him to a house fire Saturday night. Burlington and West Burlington firefighters were called to the 800 block of Harrison Avenue on Saturday, November 19 at about 9:20 p.m. for a report of a house fire. They arrived to find smoke coming from a single-family […]
Pen City Current
Vigen Memorial Home obituary – Mindy Louise Gilbert Schofield, 51, Carthage
Mindy Louise Gilbert Schofield, 51, of Carthage, IL passed away Monday November 21, 2022 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL. Mindy was born on July 7, 1971 in Keokuk IA, to Barb Ferguson and Delbert Gilbert. Mindy grew up in Keokuk and graduated from Keokuk High School with the class of 1989.
aledotimesrecord.com
Subaru Forester, dune buggy stolen in northwestern Galesburg
The victim called police to the 200 block of West Dayton Street at 7:44 a.m., where she told officers she had parked her vehicle in the driveway at about 10:30 p.m. When she got up in the morning to take her kids to school, the black, 2017 Subaru Forester was gone.
Radio Iowa
Dozens of sheep, goats, pigs being rescued from southeast Iowa property
Dozens of farm animals are being rescued from a property in southeast Iowa. “It’s an evolving situation quite frankly at this point,” said Animal Rescue League of Iowa CEO Tom Colvin. Three dozen adult pigs were brought to Colvin’s facility in central Iowa last night. Rescue teams are...
Pen City Current
FM woman wins $10K on scratch-off
CLIVE, Iowa — A southeast Iowa woman has won a $10,000 lottery prize. Martha Spear of Fort Madison won the fifth top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Cash Creator” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket at Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh, 2632 Ave. L in Fort Madison, and claimed her prize Friday at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office.
Pen City Current
Cast set for OFP's Miracle on 34th Street
FORT MADISON - Old Fort Players is thrilled to announce the Christmas production for their 2022/2023 Season “Miracle on 34th Street, the Play,” adapted by Mountain Community Theater from the novel by Valentine Davies. It is based upon the Twentieth Century Fox motion picture Miracle on 34th Street. Produced by Special Arrangement with Dramatic Publishing, Woodstock IL. The show performs December 2-4 & 9-11, 2022. This production is sponsored by Montrose Health Center and directed by Richar Abel.
ourquadcities.com
Galesburg compactor fire causes an estimated $10,000 in damage
A fire has caused an estimated $10,000 worth of damage to a warehouse and compactor. The Galesburg Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Enterprise Dr. Tuesday, November 22 at 7:28 p.m. Initially dispatched as a general fire alarm, the response included all three stations and 11 personnel on duty. Upon arrival, crews saw smoke coming from a large self-contained trash compactor and the building. Battalion Chief Donald Brackett established command, and the Central Station crew entered the warehouse with an attack line. Capt. Jeff Maher and his crew used a thermal imaging camera to maneuver through the warehouse and found the fire inside the compactor. The sprinkler system had activated and prohibited the fire from spreading throughout the rest of the structure, with minimal damage to an interior wall.
KBUR
Wood stove determined as cause of Burlington shed fire
Burlington, IA- The Burlington Fire Department has determined an improperly vented wood stove to be the cause of a Burlington shed fire. According to a news release, at 2:57 AM Tuesday, November 22nd, The Burlington Fire Department responded to 1216 South 7th Street for a shed on fire with several buildings nearby.
KWQC
Fatal rollover crash near Reynolds, Illinois
Mercer County, Ill. (KWQC) - One person is dead following a rollover crash near Reynolds, Illinois on Nov. 22, deputies said. According to a news release, Mercer County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the single-vehicle crash on Rt. 94. They say a pickup truck was traveling westbound when went off the road, overturned, and came to rest in a nearby field.
Pen City Current
Printy Funeral Home obituary – Curtis “Curt” Becker, 72, Warsaw
Curtis “Curt” Becker, 72, of Warsaw, passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Illinois. Curt was born on June 6, 1950, in Macomb, Illinois, the son of Bernard and Ruth (Wood) Becker. He graduated from Warsaw High School in 1968, and on March 11, 1972, he was united in marriage to Deborah Rohrbough in Warsaw, Illinois. They later divorced.
Pen City Current
Sheriff's office encourages a safe Thanksgiving holiday
MONTROSE - This Thanksgiving holiday, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is teaming up with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office to make sure you make it to the Thanksgiving table. With the Thanksgiving holiday kicking off a very merry time of year, it’s...
977wmoi.com
Structure Fire in Macomb
Around 07:30 AM, on Friday November 18, the Macomb Fire Department responded to a possible structure fire in a single-family residence at 211 West McDonough Street in Macomb. The caller reported a possible fire in her attic. The initial crew arrived on scene and found light smoke emitting from the roof vents. Entry was made,and the fire was located in the ceiling above the kitchen. No injuries were reported. The home sustained moderate damage to the kitchen area, with smoke and water damage throughout the home. The home was insured,and damages are estimated at $6,000. The home did not have working smoke detectors at the time of the fire. The cause of the fire has been ruled unintentional and electrical in nature. Macomb Fire Chief Dan Meyer would like to take this time to remind every resident that working smoke detectors are required in each bedroom, outside of each sleeping area, and on each level of the home. Working smoke detectors have been proven to save lives, and according to the National Fire Protection Agency nearly 3 out 5 home fire deaths result from non-working or missing smoke detectors.
