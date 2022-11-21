Around 07:30 AM, on Friday November 18, the Macomb Fire Department responded to a possible structure fire in a single-family residence at 211 West McDonough Street in Macomb. The caller reported a possible fire in her attic. The initial crew arrived on scene and found light smoke emitting from the roof vents. Entry was made,and the fire was located in the ceiling above the kitchen. No injuries were reported. The home sustained moderate damage to the kitchen area, with smoke and water damage throughout the home. The home was insured,and damages are estimated at $6,000. The home did not have working smoke detectors at the time of the fire. The cause of the fire has been ruled unintentional and electrical in nature. Macomb Fire Chief Dan Meyer would like to take this time to remind every resident that working smoke detectors are required in each bedroom, outside of each sleeping area, and on each level of the home. Working smoke detectors have been proven to save lives, and according to the National Fire Protection Agency nearly 3 out 5 home fire deaths result from non-working or missing smoke detectors.

MACOMB, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO