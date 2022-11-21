ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Littlefield, TX

Littlefield ISD athletic director, coach passed away

By Caitlyn Rooney
 2 days ago

LITTLEFIELD, Texas — Littlefield Independent School District Athletic Director and head football coach Jimmy Thomas has died after a “brief illness,” according to Littlefield ISD Superintendent Mike Read.

On Monday morning, Thomas wrote on Twitter , “In what easily was the most painful day of my life I find joy in trials and tribulations in things I don’t understand. I believe God answered prayer yesterday and is developing his plan. Thanks for all your prayers and well wishes. Jeremiah 29:11.”

A post from Sunday said Thomas was suffering from “bilateral blood clots in both lungs.”

It is with great sadness that I report that Littlefield ISD Athletic Director/Head Varsity Football Coach, Jimmy Thomas, passed away this morning following a brief illness. The entire Littlefield community is grieved by this unexpected loss, and words cannot express the grief we feel about the loss of Coach Thomas. Coach Thomas was a great leader for the LISD sports programs, and he served as an inspiring role model to the student athletes of Littlefield ISD. Although he constantly strove to create winning athletic programs at LISD, he worked equally hard to use those programs to build students of good character. His presence will be hugely missed by the District’s students, his fellow teachers and coaches, and the entire the Littlefield school community. We extend our deepest condolences to Coach Thomas’ family and encourage everyone to provide support to them in their time of painful loss. The District appreciates the Littlefield community’s continued support for Coach Thomas’ family, and we ask you to keep them in your thoughts and prayers.

Mike Read, Littlefield ISD Superintendent
