Cowboys get huge Micah Parsons, Demarcus Lawrence updates for Thanksgiving game vs. Giants
The Dallas Cowboys had two standout defensive players, linebacker Micah Parsons and defensive lineman Demarcus Lawrence, pop up on the injury report heading into their Thanksgiving Day NFL matchup against the New York Giants. While both Parsons and Lawrence were listed as questionable, Cowboys fans have nothing to fear when...
Justin Jefferson drops truth bomb after Vikings’ ugly loss to Cowboys
Justin Jefferson recently revealed the silver lining of the Minnesota Vikings’ devastating blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys, per Chris Tomasson. “We’re still 8-2. That’s something to be proud of,” Jefferson said. There is no question that Minnesota’s 40-3 defeat at the hands of Dallas was...
3 Steelers most to blame after Week 11 loss vs. Bengals
Following a surprise victory over the New Orleans Saints in Week 10, the Pittsburgh Steelers sought to keep their good fortunes rolling against their AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. The Steelers opened the year with a stunning overtime victory against this Bengals team and hoped to do the same in Week 11. Unfortunately, […] The post 3 Steelers most to blame after Week 11 loss vs. Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Stephen A. Smith Reveals His Super Bowl Prediction
We're getting closer to the end of the 2022 NFL regular season which means the playoffs are right around the corner. The top teams are starting to separate themselves from the rest of the pack and media pundits are getting excited about potential Super Bowl matchups. Stephen A. Smith, who's...
Booger McFarland's Controversial Zach Wilson Opinion Is Going Viral
New York Jets starting quarterback Zach Wilson has come under a lot of scrutiny on Monday and deservedly so. Wilson and the Jets lost to the Patriots, 10-3, on Sunday. The Jets starting quarterback did basically nothing on offense. Following the game, he was asked by reporters if he felt like he and the offense let the defense down.
Two schools emerge as possible landing spots for Deion Sanders
The Colorado Buffaloes and South Florida Bulls are emerging as the two likeliest spots for Deion Sanders to land if he leaves Jackson State, per 247 Sports. "Sources close to Sanders say he's been in discussions with power-brokers at both Colorado and South Florida about their coaching vacancies," writes Carl Reed.
Melvin Gordon sounds off on why Broncos cut him – and it’s not the fumbles
The Denver Broncos sent shockwaves throughout the NFL after they announced their decision to cut veteran running back Melvin Gordon from the squad. It wasn’t a very shocking decision considering how Gordon’s season has turned out, but the move still raised more than a few eyebrows. For his...
Lions release concerning update ahead of Thanksgiving showdown vs Bills
The Detroit Lions are in search of their fourth consecutive win on the season. In their way is the high-powered Buffalo Bills. Their health may also be an obstacle to overcome. Despite not practicing on Monday, the Lions had to file an injury report with the NFL. On this injury report, some very important pieces […] The post Lions release concerning update ahead of Thanksgiving showdown vs Bills appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jerry Jones Announces Significant Position Decision
The Dallas Cowboys have been playing all season without starting left tackle Tyron Smith. And they've been playing very well up front. But what should happen when Tyron Smith is ready to return?. The longtime All-Pro offensive tackle will be the team's starting left tackle, according to owner Jerry Jones.
“Hi Dwight, I'm coming” — DeMarcus Cousins is traveling to join Dwight Howard in the T1 League
DeMarcus Cousins is on the move to join his fellow compatriot Dwight Howard in the Taiwanese League.
Jamaal Williams Thanksgiving TD proves how atrocious Russell Wilson, Denver offense is
As the Detroit Lions take on the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving, running back Jamaal Williams has found his way into the endzone once again. JAMAAL WILLIAMS' 13TH TD. The NFL's touchdown scoring leader! @jswaggdaddy 📺: #BUFvsDET on CBS📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/rs1CGFUmVT pic.twitter.com/fRZpm6zapa — NFL (@NFL) November 24, 2022 Jamaal Williams has been a touchdown […] The post Jamaal Williams Thanksgiving TD proves how atrocious Russell Wilson, Denver offense is appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL Power Rankings, Week 12: Chiefs leap to No. 1 for first time all season; Cowboys hit a new high
Welcome back to the big chair, Big Red. For the first time this season, Andy Reid's Kansas City Chiefs sit atop the NFL Power Rankings. The Chiefs jumped the Eagles after another masterful performance from Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce sparked a comeback win over the Chargers on Sunday Night Football. Confession time: Island-game masterpieces are a bit of a cheat code 'round these parts.
Raheem Mostert, Terron Armstead injury updates for Week 12 vs. Texans won’t please Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa
The Miami Dolphins could end up being without two key starters on offense for their Week 12 home matchup against the Houston Texans. The Dolphins released their injury report for Thursday, and running back Raheem Mostert and offensive tackle Terron Armstead were the players on the offensive side of the ball who did not take […] The post Raheem Mostert, Terron Armstead injury updates for Week 12 vs. Texans won’t please Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Steelers Could Technically End Up With Two 1st Round Picks In April’s Draft
This season has not been the norm for the Pittsburgh Steelers . The organization is starting a first-round rookie quarterback in Kenny Pickett for the first time since 2004, when Ben Roethlisberger took the helm, has a record of just 3-7, and sits at the bottom of the AFC. Barring an absolute miracle, Mike Tomlin ‘s group will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2019 and have some serious decisions to make in the off-season. The front office was a small seller at the deadline, trading wide receiver, Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears for a 2023 second round pick and that has the potential to open an awesome opportunity for Pittsburgh.
Joe Mixon latest injury update will have fantasy owners hoping they landed Samaje Perine
Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine has become one of the hottest players on fantasy waivers. Perine’s stock continues to rise, with Joe Mixon reportedly still in the concussion protocol and unable to practice, per Charlie Goldsmith of Cincinnati.com. Joe Mixon sustained the injury in Week 11 against the...
Broncos get brutal Chase Edmonds update right after cutting Melvin Gordon
The Denver Broncos running back room looks a whole lot more different than it did heading into Monday. After yet another loss- and another fumble– the Broncos elected to release Melvin Gordon. Shortly after that, the team announced that fellow halfback Chase Edmonds has suffered a high ankle sprain and will miss multiple weeks, according […] The post Broncos get brutal Chase Edmonds update right after cutting Melvin Gordon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Von Miller knee injury draws livid reaction from Odell Beckham Jr.
The Buffalo Bills, and their defense specifically, has been crushed by injuries this season. Things might have just got significantly worse during their Thanksgiving Day game against the Detroit Lions with Von Miller going down. Late in the first half, Miller hit the deck following a Jared Goff short completion....
John Lynch drops truth bomb on potential of Trey Lance returning in 2022
Trey Lance was originally named as the starter of the San Francisco 49ers in the 2022 NFL season. He was the team’s starter in the first two games of the season, but a devastating ankle injury in Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks left Lance ceding the role to veteran Jimmy Garoppolo. It was an interesting turn of events for the 49ers, especially since there was a point in the offseason when it looked as though Garoppolo was going to be traded.
Packers dealing with mini-outbreak ahead of Week 12 clash vs. Eagles
The Green Bay Packers’ season has been a complete disaster from nearly all fronts. Their offense has looked disjointed, their defense suffers from their offense, and injuries have decimated their roster. They find themselves in unfamiliar territory, sitting at third place in the NFC North behind the Vikings and the Lions. Ahead of their clash […] The post Packers dealing with mini-outbreak ahead of Week 12 clash vs. Eagles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jets’ DJ Reed responds to Zach Wilson’s attempt to clean up Week 11 mess
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson’s performance against the New England Patriots prompted a change from head coach Robert Saleh, who placed former Western Kentucky standout Mike White over 14-year veteran Joe Flacco in Wilson’s usual spot under center. Zach Wilson’s simple response to whether he let his defense down in a 10-3 Patriots win […] The post Jets’ DJ Reed responds to Zach Wilson’s attempt to clean up Week 11 mess appeared first on ClutchPoints.
