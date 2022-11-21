Read full article on original website
buckrail.com
Mountain lions on the prowl in Teton Valley
DRIGGS, IDAHO — A Driggs local snapped multiple photos yesterday of a full-sized mountain lion peeking into their home from the front porch. The Driggs resident warned locals to be aware of the big cat in the Bates road area near 2000 South. Idaho Fish and Game Wildlife Managers...
Keep your pets warm this winter
It's no secret temperatures are dropping and if it's too cold outside for you, then you may want to consider extra shelter to your pets if you are unable to bring them inside. The post Keep your pets warm this winter appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Miss Shoshone-Bannock is answering 7 Questions with Emmy
7 Questions with Emmy is brought to you by Idaho Falls Pediatrics, whose specialty is your child's health and happiness. Its doctors and staff are dedicated to providing the best, cutting edge solutions for your child's medical condition in a friendly, clean and respectful atmosphere. Every week I’m interviewing fascinating...
buckrail.com
Free diabetes screenings available throughout November
JACKSON, Wyo. — In recognition of Diabetes Awareness Month, St. John’s Health will offer free diabetes screenings throughout November to help identify individuals at risk for diabetes or prediabetes. If you are age 45 or older and you identify with at least one of the following, you are...
buckrail.com
A brief history of the first peoples in Jackson Hole
JACKSON, Wyo. — Long before European colonists set foot on what has become the United States, nomadic tribes inhabited the area now known as Wyoming. Many tribes passed through and lived in what is now Teton County, Wyoming. Grand Teton National Park cites evidence of human inhabitants in the area back to at least 11,000 years ago, just after the last ice age.
buckrail.com
$884K to fund EV chargers near Yellowstone, Grand Teton gateway communities
DRIGGS, Idaho — An Idaho electric company is slated to install five Level 3 electric car charging stations along two significant scenic byways in the region. Construction is set to begin in spring 2023. The electric company, Fall River Rural Electric Cooperative (FRREC), aims to contribute to a growing...
buckrail.com
SNAPPED: Refuge hunt is on
JACKSON, Wyo. — The National Elk Refuge elk hunt is underway until Dec. 12 with the Youth Only hunt period beginning this week from Nov. 24. through Nov. 26. Managers have noted a number of elk on the National Elk Refuge recently and it is anticipated that hunters will have a good opportunity to harvest an elk during the hunt.
buckrail.com
JHMR announces Rendezvous Festival lineup
TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. — Jackson Hole Mountain Resort has announced its 2023 Rendezvous Spring Festival lineup for the weekend of March 31 – April 1. The Revivalists and Grammy and Academy Award Winner Ryan Bingham will headline the festival alongside Elle King and more to be announced. The New Orleans-based Revivalists will take the Town Square stage as the Friday night headliner.
idahobusinessreview.com
Ball takes leadership position at D.L. Evans Bank Idaho Falls branch
D.L. Evans Bank has announced the appointment of Bradley Ball as assistant vice president commercial loan officer for the Idaho Falls branch. In this role, he is responsible for receiving, reviewing, evaluating and underwriting commercial loan requests. He meets with customers to explain credit policies and to obtain loan information and documentation, monitors and reviews ...
Idaho8.com
Slick travel as snow lingers
We'll have leftover snow from a quick system that came through overnight. Slightly cooler for Thanksgiving Day with highs in the upper 20's to lower 30's for Idaho Falls and Jackson. Winds will calm from the 20+mph gusts today and it will be mainly cloudy until another wet weather threat arrives into Sunday and Monday with a 40-50% chance of showers. We'll be tracking the arrival of snow for the re-start to work and school and we expect our gradual warm up over the weekend to end with even colder air after showers on Monday and Tuesday.
buckrail.com
Truck fire on Teton Pass, expect delays
WILSON, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation is warning travelers of a vehicle fire on Teton Pass. As of 9:41 a.m., a travel lane is blocked between Jackson and the Idaho state line at milepost 11. Travelers should expect delays. Buckrail @ Toby. Toby Koekkoek is a Community...
eastidahonews.com
WinCo, Walmart, Albertsons, Fred Meyer: which offers the cheapest Thanksgiving groceries
POCATELLO — With Thanksgiving under a week away, many in eastern Idaho will be doing their grocery shopping for family gatherings in the coming days. EastIdahoNews.com decided to help find the most cost-effective options in Pocatello and Idaho Falls. We visited four of the biggest stores in both cities...
buckrail.com
Early morning house fire near Golf and Tennis
JACKSON, Wyo. — Six people have been displaced this morning following a house fire that occurred early this morning in the Jackson Hole Golf and Tennis neighborhood. At approximately 1:15 a.m. Jackson Hole Fire/EMS (JHFEMS) received a call that a house was on fire on Coneflower Drive in the area of Jackson Hole Golf and Tennis. Upon arrival, crews worked to extinguish the fire, but the house sustained significant damage. Six people were occupying the house at the time the fire started and evacuated without injury. None of the surrounding structures were impacted.
travelawaits.com
My 8 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Idaho Falls
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. When you think of locally-sourced ingredients in Idaho, potatoes might be the first thing that comes to mind. After all, Idaho license plates have promoted its “famous potatoes” for nearly 100 years. And while you can absolutely expect to enjoy delicious baked, mashed, and French-fried versions at just about any eatery in the state, Idaho is also known for its dairy products, beef, and lamb. With the Snake River running through Idaho Falls, you can also expect to find trout on the menu in this beautiful southeastern Idaho town.
eastidahonews.com
Firefighters and deputies respond after vehicle found sitting on ice in the Snake River
IDAHO FALLS — Firefighters and deputies responded to the west river boat ramp in Idaho Falls Tuesday morning after a car was found on the frozen Snake River. The call came in after 8:20 a.m. at the 9000 block of North River Road. Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry...
eastidahonews.com
Rigby man injured in 2-vehicle crash near Swan Valley
SWAN VALLEY – A Rigby man was hospitalized Wednesday morning following a two-vehicle crash near Swan Valley. A news release from the Idaho State Police shows the crash happened at 9:26 a.m. on Idaho Highway 31 five miles north of Swan Valley at milepost 5. A 38-year-old woman from...
KSLTV
Idaho family says Primary Children’s Hospital nurse was crucial in getting baby to breathe
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — When baby Revie Moala was born, her parents knew something was wrong. But doctors reassured the family that their little girl, despite being a couple weeks early and only weighing 4 pounds, was healthy and sent her home. “I knew from the moment she...
One injured in wreck that shut down local highway
Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle, injury crash that occurred at 9:26 a.m. on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, on state Highway 31 at milepost 5, 5 miles north of Swan Valley in Bonneville County. A 38-year-old woman from Torrington, Wyoming, was southbound on SH31 in a 2002 Ford F250 pickup. A 22-year-old man from Rigby, Idaho, was northbound on SH31 in a 2008 GMC Savana van. The Ford crossed the center line and struck the front of the GMC. Both vehicles came to rest in the lane of travel. The driver of the GMC was transported to a local hospital by ground ambulance. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts. All lanes of travel were blocked for approximately 2 hours and the northbound lane was blocked for an additional hour. The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
kidnewsradio.com
Public invited to review final analysis and draft decision on proposed phosphate mine in eastern Idaho
SODA SPRINGS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Bureau of Land Management Idaho Falls District and the Caribou-Targhee National Forest are releasing for 30-day public review the final environmental impact statement that analyzes a mine and reclamation plan submitted by Itafos Conda, LLC for the proposed Husky 1 North Dry Ridge Phosphate Mine.
