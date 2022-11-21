Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
World Cup 2022: Japanese fans help clean up trash at stadium following Qatar-Ecuador match
Japanese soccer fans added a great deal of humanity to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar this week. Following the tournament's opening match between Qatar and Ecuador, Japanese fans ended up picking up bottles and food that were left behind in the seats. The Japanese fans even handed out trash...
Chicago soccer fans show smiles and tears during World Cup watch parties
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Don't bother soccer fans cheering for Poland and Mexico on Tuesday.They're busy cheering on their teams right now in a World Cup match. There were many fans rooting for Poland at the Globe Pub on Irving and Damen in Chicago's North Center neighborhood.Mexico was also represented. The Globe is just one of several places around Chicago hosting watch parties. Fans watched a great upset Tuesday morning.You can see sad faces wearing blue and hoping Lionel Messi would lead his country to victory. But it was a stunner - as Saudi Arabia beat Argentina 2-1.
Blinken calls FIFA's "One Love" armband ban "concerning" as LGBTQ soccer fans lament "tarnished" World Cup
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken criticized a decision by international soccer's governing body FIFA to threaten players at the World Cup with yellow cards for misconduct if they wear rainbow "One Love" armbands supporting inclusion and diversity. Speaking next to his Qatari counterpart on Tuesday, Blinken said "any restrictions on freedom of expression" were "always concerning" to the United States.
As if by magic: Qatar World Cup stadium capacities grow by 12% overnight
The Qatar World Cup took another strange twist on Tuesday with the capacity of its eight stadiums officially growing by 12%. Overnight the Al Bayt Stadium, which hosted the opening game, went from 60,000 in the pre-tournament guide to 68,895 on the official website – while the biggest stadium, the Lusail, went from 80,000 to 88,966. It came after fans were left confused by attendances breaching stadium capacity in every game.
UK ice hockey player hopes to wear OneLove armband after World Cup u-turn
A professional ice hockey player is planning to wear the OneLove anti-discrimination armband dropped by England and Wales at the Qatar World Cup in support of “minorities who have been disappointed”.The armband was set to be worn by the captains of several European nations to send a message against discrimination of any kind, but this decision was reversed just hours before England were due to kick off their World Cup campaign against Iran after FIFA threatened to issue a yellow card to any player wearing one.The reversal also came just days after FIFA president Gianni Infantino’s pre-tournament speech in which...
World Cup logs more than half the record of scoreless draws
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The 0-0 draw between Uruguay and South Korea on Thursday was the fourth scoreless game of this year’s World Cup — already more than half the tournament record through the first set of matches. The record for scoreless draws in the World Cup is seven, done four times, in 1982, 2006, 2010 and 2014. The 2018 tournament in Russia had only one 0-0 draw, between Denmark and France. Through the 16 games completed Thursday, the Mexico-Poland, Denmark-Tunisia, Croatia-Morocco and South Korea-Uruguay matches all went scoreless. There were no scoreless draws in 1930, 1934, 1938, 1950 or 1954. Before the start in Qatar, the World Cup averaged more than two goals per game. The highest average came in 1954, when 140 goals were scored in 26 games at 5.38 per game.
Watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup at these metro Phoenix bars
The FIFA World Cup kicked off this weekend in Qatar where an opening ceremony on Sunday evening began with a performance by BTS' Jung Kook. For Valley football fans who couldn't make the trip to Qatar, but want to enjoy the comradery of cheering with a crowd, there are several sports bars broadcasting the matches, starting with Team USA's first match against Wales, which kicked off at noon on Nov. 21.
Yardbarker
Another Celtic shirt seen at Qatar World Cup 2022
After witnessing the Celtic brand stretching far and wide last night during the Wales v USA game on ITV, there has been another photo of a Celtic supporter emerge from the Senegal and Netherlands fixture. It’s quite remarkable really seeing how popular Celtic FC is as a sporting entity, with the shirts appearing at two very odd games.
Fifa criticised for letting Qatar ‘run the show’ over LGBTQ+ protest threats
Fifa has faced fresh criticism for its handling of World Cup teams showing support for the LGBTQ+ community, amid claims the Qatari hosts are “running the show”.Germany’s players covered their mouths during a team photo ahead of their 2-1 defeat against Japan to show “Fifa is silencing us” by shutting down attempts to wear rainbow-coloured armbands.Seven European nations, including England and Wales, abandoned plans to wear the anti-discrimination symbol after Fifa threatened sporting sanctions.The Football Association declined to comment on whether England would copy the German gesture, which could result in disciplinary action, ahead of their match against the United...
