Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 11/19 and 11/20The Maine WriterMaine State
Where to get a steak in Brewer & Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
A Tasty Way You Can Help Provide Heating Oil for VeteransThe Maine WriterMaine State
Where to get an Italian sandwich in Old Town, Brewer, & Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Things to Do This Weekend in Maine 11/12 and 11/13The Maine WriterMaine State
How Maine’s Leaders Responded to the Whole Foods Lobster Ban
Governor Mills and several other of Maine's political leaders are speaking out against the decision by Whole Foods Markets to suspend the sale of Maine lobsters in their stores. Why Are They Suspending Maine Lobster Sales?. The multinational supermarket chain announced this week that it will temporarily stop its sales...
WMTW
New and returning Mainers gather in Portland to celebrate living in Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — Live and Work in Maine hosted their annual "boomerang" event to welcome Mainers who recently moved back to the state, holding one party at Aloft Hotel in Portland and another in Orono. This year they expanded the event to include new arrivals, long-time Mainers and people considering a move to Maine.
mainepublic.org
Millinocket paper mill revitalization could include wood pellet facility and rail upgrades
A wood pellet production facility and expanded rail lines are at the center of a new proposal to revitalize the former Great Northern Paper mill in Millinocket. The non-profit Our Katahdin said Monday that Arkansas-based Highland Carbon Solutions (HCS) has agreed to build and operate a wood pellet manufacturing facility at the mill.
gorhamtimes.com
Collins Pushes Funds for Mainers this Winter
Oil prices across the nation are challenging citizens, especially those in Maine, this winter. The average cost for heating oil per gallon currently sits at $5.42, which is a considerable increase compared to past years. Fortunately, the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) has awarded the State of Maine $42.5 million to help those in need.
foxbangor.com
Whole Foods Market stops buying Maine lobsters
PORTLAND- Whole Foods Market has stopped buying Maine lobster since the fisheries suspension by the Marine Stewardship Council. The supermarket chain says that they are still selling what lobster they purchased before the suspension, but will pause in buying lobster since the MSC suspended the fishery’s certification last week.
Police Reveal That an Otter in Maine Tested Positive for Rabies
While rabies in people is considered a rare occurrence, it's still a virus you should be not only aware of but careful to avoid. Rabies is much more common in animals and can be spread through bites, scratches, or "if a rabid animal's saliva or neural tissue comes in contact with a person or animal's mouth, nose or eyes, or enters a cut in the skin," according to Maine.gov.
Look at Maine’s 20 Largest Towns by Square Mileage
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Maine is a vast state, with swaths of uninhabited land. There's nothing like driving through parts of the area and seeing signs for "T2 R9" and other odd territories.
WGME
Why do fewer people these days have Maine accents?
(BDN) -- Why do some people have Maine accents, and others don’t?. If you believed some movies and TV shows, you’d think that as soon as you crossed the state line into Maine, you’d be met by legions of no-nonsense, plainspoken men and women who speak with the thickest Maine accents imaginable. According to pop culture, lobsters practically jump out of the sea here, but there’s nary a pronounced hard “r” to be found.
Phys.org
Wild turkeys adapt movement to Maine's winter weather, study shows
Thanksgiving may be right around the corner, but Maine's wild turkeys have more to worry about than ending up on the kitchen table. Winter is coming, and with it, extremely cold temperatures and fewer resources for turkeys to thrive. According to a University of Maine study, wild turkeys will adjust their movements in inclement winter weather to increase their odds of survival, but their behaviors may change as the climate continues to warm.
wabi.tv
American Lung Association report has important news for Mainers
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The American Lung Association has released its 5th annual “State of Lung Cancer” report. The report is based on indicators such as new cases, survival, early diagnosis, treatment, and screening rates for each state in the U-S. Lance Boucher of the American Lung Association...
Maine confronts a genocide that remains overlooked
Dawn Neptune Adams dreams of being hunted. For much of her life, the nightmare remained the same: Adams runs in the woods, chased by unseen captors. “It is intergenerational trauma,” Adams explained, “from my ancestors being hunted and tortured.”. Adams is a member of the Penobscot Nation and...
Can You Guess the Longest River in Maine?
Maine has a heck of a lot of water. Within the Pine Tree State are 73 rivers over 20 miles long, and an additional 39 that drain over 200 square miles each, according to Maine: An Encyclopedia. In addition to its 3,400+ miles of coastline, the state also has many lakes, 51 of which cover an area of at least five miles each.
Maine close to inking land use agreement for rural north
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine officials are close to finalizing a land use agreement that supporters said would protect one of the most rural corners of the country from overdevelopment years after environmentalists raised concerns about McMansions rising in the area. The land use plan is an outgrowth of a yearslong debate about a large development once planned for Maine’s remote North Woods area. Timber company Weyerhaeuser once planned to build two resorts and about 1,000 home lots there, but scrapped the idea in 2019, citing economic concerns. State officials then began a new public process focused on steering growth in the area toward existing service centers such as Greenville and Rockwood, which are small communities more than 150 miles (240 kilometers) north of Portland. The proposed planning document would rezone hundreds of acres owned by Weyerhaeuser. The proposal “protects important habitat” and “minimizes interference with natural resource based activities such as forestry, agriculture, and recreation,” the Maine Land Use Planning Commission said in public documents.
townline.org
Up and down the Kennebec Valley: Jefferson Medical College – Part 1
Your writer recognized a question, probably unanswerable, left over from last week’s mention of Dr. James Tuell, of Augusta. Why had he chosen to attend Jefferson Medical College in Philadelphia, when Maine had a medical school at Bowdoin, founded in 1820, and there was one at Dartmouth, and numerous others closer than Philadelphia?
Is It Against The Law To Let Your Car Warm Up In Maine?
Whether you love winter or you hate it, it should be pretty clear to everyone that winter is on the way. Within a few weeks, instead of getting those rain showers, we'll be getting snow showers. For most people, even the ones who love winter, there is no experience more...
mainepublic.org
Here's why electric bills are soaring in Maine — and what the state's trying to do about it
Electricity customers in Maine are in for a big increase in their monthly bills next year. Most customers served by Central Maine Power and Versant Power could see an increase of $30 a month — and more price spikes might soon be on the way. Maine Public's Climate Reporter,...
ems1.com
Northern Light Medical Transport & Emergency Care - Bangor, Maine
$EMT starts at $20, AEMT starts at $21 (with 0-2 years' experience) hourly. Are you tired of the bustle of a big city or the suburbs? Or the heat of the desert? Or dodging major hurricanes, tornado's & wildfires? Are you ready for a change of pace? Come Live and Work in Maine, aka VACATIONLAND!!! Four tranquil seasons in Northern New England waiting for you to discover, live and play.
Safety tips for driving at night in Maine
AUGUSTA, Maine — This time of year, sunset comes early and the harshest rays of light can be found around rush hour. In fact, most days of the week it is the most dangerous time. The National Safety Council collected data from the national highway traffic safety administration. They...
Maine Hunter Tags 9-Point Buck Locked Up with a Dead 10-Pointer
Close encounters with mature bucks are hard to come by in the Maine woods. But finding a pair of shooters with their antlers locked together is another level of rare altogether. That’s what Adam Blanchette of Lebanon, Maine happened upon while hunting in the Katahdin Iron Works area on the morning of November 10.
themainewire.com
Massachusetts, Maine Struggle to Fund Illegal Immigrant, Asylum Seeker Emergency Housing
The New England states are facing a looming crisis over how to pay for housing for tens of thousands of illegal immigrants and asylum seekers now that federal funding for the Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) program is drying up. Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, a Republican, has asked state lawmakers to...
