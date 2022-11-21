Read full article on original website
Related
The Lebanon Horse-Drawn Carriage Parade & Festival Brings Hallmark Holiday Vibes to Warren County
Horses from clydesdales to pint-sized ponies will be pulling carriages decked out in holiday finery.
Six Cincinnati Light Displays to Brighten Your Holiday Season
Wonder at the millions and millions of lights at these local shows to stroll, drive, and hike through. The post Six Cincinnati Light Displays to Brighten Your Holiday Season appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
cincinnatifamilymagazine.com
All Aboard the North Pole Express
The North Pole Express takes passengers down the tracks of Warren County, Ohio along with Santa and his elves on a one-hour-and-fifteen-minute journey. Train cars are decorated with holiday lights and all kid passengers receive a souvenir bell and a holiday cookie. Hot chocolate can be purchased at the station...
Times Gazette
Local author ‘wacky’ in new book
NEW VIENNA — A local author’s story has been published in a “wacky” collection of stories. Katrin Babb, of New Vienna, is one of 101 contributors to “Chicken Soup for the Soul: My Wonderful, Wacky Family.” Each story tells a loving story about “our crazy, quirky families.”
Times Gazette
Greenfield applauds Leesburg
It might seem a bit unusual, but Greenfield has not only awarded its citizen of the month award to multiple people, but to the people in two departments in Leesburg, all basically for being a good neighbor. This month’s citizens of the month awardees are the people of Leesburg’s street...
WLWT 5
Greater Cincinnati grocery stores welcome last-minute Thanksgiving holiday shoppers
CINCINNATI — Ingredients to make Thanksgiving dishes weighed down Pamela Fowler's shopping cart Wednesday. "Chicken gravy with the chicken mixed up in it, macaroni-and-cheese, greens, candy yams," Fowler said. Fowler had just finished navigating the Kroger store in downtown Cincinnati. "How crowded was the store today?" WLWT's Todd Dykes...
Fox 19
Anderson restaurant plans fundraiser for late teen and Good Samaritan
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A local restaurant is hosting a fundraiser to a teenager who died after being hit by a car as well as the man who died after stopping to help him. The fundraiser for Eli Jones and Douglas Stansell will be held at the Beechmont Avenue...
St. Vincent de Paul Cincinnati to distribute 1,300 Thanksgiving meals
The food is available for Hamilton County residents. Individuals will need to show their ID and complete an Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) form to receive food.
Times Gazette
Highland Co. blood drives next month
Holiday fun can push blood donation to the bottom of the to-do list. Winter weather and seasonal illness can also impact the blood supply. The American Red Cross needs donors to shake up their holiday plans and make giving blood a priority this season to ensure we can meet the needs of patients all winter long.
WLWT 5
Local bars taking safety precautions for Thanksgiving Eve
CINCINNATI — Thanksgiving week is a time for packed stomachs and bars, but this year, people who own those businesses also have their minds filled worrying about their patrons' safety. Over the weekend, five people were killed, and dozens more were injured in a shooting at Club Q, an...
WKRC
Million Dollar Listing: Indian Hill home with resort-style outdoor space for $2.8 million
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Not far from the center of Indian Hill or downtown Milford, the home at 9225 Holly Hill offers a private retreat that is close to dining and shopping options. The home recently went on the market, listed at $2.8 million. Jessica Jones, senior sales vice...
Fox 19
Baby cAlf saved from drowning, freezing in Brown County pond
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A young cow calf is alive Wednesday night thanks to the Brown County Humane Society Dog Shelter. A woman walked into the shelter around closing time Wednesday to report a “baby cow” drowning in a frozen pond nearby, the shelter says. “Humane agents rushed out...
Thanksgiving holiday delaying waste collection by 1 day across Dayton area
DAYTON — Waste and recycling collection will be delayed by one day in parts of the Dayton-area due to the Thanksgiving holiday. >>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Waste and recycling collection delayed 1 day in Dayton area due to Labor Day. Thursday service in the City of Dayton is delayed until Friday,...
Times Gazette
Hillsboro FFA attends National FFA Convention
Fifty of the Hillsboro FFA Chapter members recently departed for the 95th National FFA Convention in Indianapolis. Along the way they made many stops and toured some unique museums as well as a few other unique places. Wednesday morning, the first stop they made was at Churchill Downs, home of...
WCPO
'It's like a toilet that hasn't been flushed in a week': Neighbors complain about smell in Batavia
BATAVIA, Ohio — Something stinks in one manufactured home community in Batavia. Neighbors in Greenbriar Estates said they've been complaining for months about a smell making their lives more difficult, but it's still there. "It's raw sewage," Chad Blackburn said. "It's like a toilet that hasn't been flushed in...
wcsx.com
VIDEO: WKRP Thanksgiving Turkey Drop
Every year we say we want to do our own turkey drop, but then we remember what happened at WKRP in Cincinnati. Turkeys can only fly short distances. Happy Thanks……………giving. From…………W……….C………S………X!
Times Gazette
Hillsboro FFA visits Leadership Night at EB
Twenty-six Hillsboro FFA members attended the Ohio FFA Leadership Night hosted by the Eastern Browns FFA Chapter, as well as other chapters within District 9, on Nov. 15. The Ohio FFA associations leadership nights are designed to give students the tools they need to develop premier leadership, personal growth and career success.
whatzup.com
Quick Hit: Rumpke Mountain Boys
Shake off the Thanksgiving overindulgence, get out of the house, and head to Piere’s on Friday night, Nov. 25, to catch the Rumpke Mountain Boys with special guest Dead Man’s Dog. Drawing upon a growing catalog of originals and an eclectic mix of covers, Rumpke Mountain Boys blend...
kyhumane.org
Picture Your Pets with Santa Dec. 3-4 at Preston & Middletown Feeders Pet Supply
Proceeds from the Preston and Middletown Feeders Supply will benefit the Kentucky Humane Society Dec. 3-4 from 12-4pm At Select Feeders Pet Supply Stores; 100% of Proceeds Benefit Local Animal Rescue Groups. Santa Claus and his helpers are again taking time out of their busy schedules to help local homeless...
Comments / 0