Mowrystown, OH

cincinnatifamilymagazine.com

All Aboard the North Pole Express

The North Pole Express takes passengers down the tracks of Warren County, Ohio along with Santa and his elves on a one-hour-and-fifteen-minute journey. Train cars are decorated with holiday lights and all kid passengers receive a souvenir bell and a holiday cookie. Hot chocolate can be purchased at the station...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
Times Gazette

Local author ‘wacky’ in new book

NEW VIENNA — A local author’s story has been published in a “wacky” collection of stories. Katrin Babb, of New Vienna, is one of 101 contributors to “Chicken Soup for the Soul: My Wonderful, Wacky Family.” Each story tells a loving story about “our crazy, quirky families.”
NEW VIENNA, OH
Times Gazette

Greenfield applauds Leesburg

It might seem a bit unusual, but Greenfield has not only awarded its citizen of the month award to multiple people, but to the people in two departments in Leesburg, all basically for being a good neighbor. This month’s citizens of the month awardees are the people of Leesburg’s street...
LEESBURG, OH
Times Gazette

Highland Co. blood drives next month

Holiday fun can push blood donation to the bottom of the to-do list. Winter weather and seasonal illness can also impact the blood supply. The American Red Cross needs donors to shake up their holiday plans and make giving blood a priority this season to ensure we can meet the needs of patients all winter long.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Local bars taking safety precautions for Thanksgiving Eve

CINCINNATI — Thanksgiving week is a time for packed stomachs and bars, but this year, people who own those businesses also have their minds filled worrying about their patrons' safety. Over the weekend, five people were killed, and dozens more were injured in a shooting at Club Q, an...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Baby cAlf saved from drowning, freezing in Brown County pond

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A young cow calf is alive Wednesday night thanks to the Brown County Humane Society Dog Shelter. A woman walked into the shelter around closing time Wednesday to report a “baby cow” drowning in a frozen pond nearby, the shelter says. “Humane agents rushed out...
BROWN COUNTY, OH
Times Gazette

Hillsboro FFA attends National FFA Convention

Fifty of the Hillsboro FFA Chapter members recently departed for the 95th National FFA Convention in Indianapolis. Along the way they made many stops and toured some unique museums as well as a few other unique places. Wednesday morning, the first stop they made was at Churchill Downs, home of...
HILLSBORO, OH
wcsx.com

VIDEO: WKRP Thanksgiving Turkey Drop

Every year we say we want to do our own turkey drop, but then we remember what happened at WKRP in Cincinnati. Turkeys can only fly short distances. Happy Thanks……………giving. From…………W……….C………S………X!
CINCINNATI, OH
Times Gazette

Hillsboro FFA visits Leadership Night at EB

Twenty-six Hillsboro FFA members attended the Ohio FFA Leadership Night hosted by the Eastern Browns FFA Chapter, as well as other chapters within District 9, on Nov. 15. The Ohio FFA associations leadership nights are designed to give students the tools they need to develop premier leadership, personal growth and career success.
HILLSBORO, OH
whatzup.com

Quick Hit: Rumpke Mountain Boys

Shake off the Thanksgiving overindulgence, get out of the house, and head to Piere’s on Friday night, Nov. 25, to catch the Rumpke Mountain Boys with special guest Dead Man’s Dog. Drawing upon a growing catalog of originals and an eclectic mix of covers, Rumpke Mountain Boys blend...
CINCINNATI, OH

