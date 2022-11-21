Read full article on original website
buckrail.com
A brief history of the first peoples in Jackson Hole
JACKSON, Wyo. — Long before European colonists set foot on what has become the United States, nomadic tribes inhabited the area now known as Wyoming. Many tribes passed through and lived in what is now Teton County, Wyoming. Grand Teton National Park cites evidence of human inhabitants in the area back to at least 11,000 years ago, just after the last ice age.
buckrail.com
$884K to fund EV chargers near Yellowstone, Grand Teton gateway communities
DRIGGS, Idaho — An Idaho electric company is slated to install five Level 3 electric car charging stations along two significant scenic byways in the region. Construction is set to begin in spring 2023. The electric company, Fall River Rural Electric Cooperative (FRREC), aims to contribute to a growing...
ksl.com
18-year-old Idaho bull rider dies from rare disease
RIRIE, Idaho — The life of an up-and-coming bull rider was cut short this month after a sudden and devastating illness. Earlier in November, 18-year-old Blake Thueson of Ririe, Idaho, was at a high point in his life, competing in the 2022 IMBA World Finals in Reno, Nevada. He had a passion for the sport and performed well in the competition.
buckrail.com
Pet of the Week: Meet Pink
Teton Valley, Idaho — We want Pink to get adopted so doggone bad that we took a gigantic leap outside our comfort zone to bring you this week’s Pet of the Week, KARAOKE EDITION. We promise that Pink will become your forever obsession, go check her out! Pink...
buckrail.com
SNAPPED: Refuge hunt is on
JACKSON, Wyo. — The National Elk Refuge elk hunt is underway until Dec. 12 with the Youth Only hunt period beginning this week from Nov. 24. through Nov. 26. Managers have noted a number of elk on the National Elk Refuge recently and it is anticipated that hunters will have a good opportunity to harvest an elk during the hunt.
Keep your pets warm this winter
It's no secret temperatures are dropping and if it's too cold outside for you, then you may want to consider extra shelter to your pets if you are unable to bring them inside. The post Keep your pets warm this winter appeared first on Local News 8.
3 Great Steakhouses in Idaho
Steak with vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
eastidahonews.com
Firefighters and deputies respond after vehicle found sitting on ice in the Snake River
IDAHO FALLS — Firefighters and deputies responded to the west river boat ramp in Idaho Falls Tuesday morning after a car was found on the frozen Snake River. The call came in after 8:20 a.m. at the 9000 block of North River Road. Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry...
buckrail.com
Truck fire on Teton Pass, expect delays
WILSON, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation is warning travelers of a vehicle fire on Teton Pass. As of 9:41 a.m., a travel lane is blocked between Jackson and the Idaho state line at milepost 11. Travelers should expect delays. Buckrail @ Toby. Toby Koekkoek is a Community...
Winter travel restrictions to begin on Palisades Ranger District
On Tuesday, Nov. 22, Forest Service Road 218 at the Forest Boundary near Kelly Canyon Ski Resort to the Y-Junction Parking Area will be closed to all motorized use, including snowmobiles, for resort opening preparation. The post Winter travel restrictions to begin on Palisades Ranger District appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Rigby man injured in 2-vehicle crash near Swan Valley
One injured in wreck that shut down local highway
Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle, injury crash that occurred at 9:26 a.m. on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, on state Highway 31 at milepost 5, 5 miles north of Swan Valley in Bonneville County. A 38-year-old woman from Torrington, Wyoming, was southbound on SH31 in a 2002 Ford F250 pickup. A 22-year-old man from Rigby, Idaho, was northbound on SH31 in a 2008 GMC Savana van. The Ford crossed the center line and struck the front of the GMC. Both vehicles came to rest in the lane of travel. The driver of the GMC was transported to a local hospital by ground ambulance. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts. All lanes of travel were blocked for approximately 2 hours and the northbound lane was blocked for an additional hour. The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
eastidahonews.com
Butch is a lovable dog looking for his fur-ever home
Butch is a 4 year old Pit Mix. He is the goofiest boy who loves to give hugs and get belly rubs. He does not like to share his house with cats but is okay with some dogs. He is very sweet with kids and is looking for a home to give him snuggles.
eastidahonews.com
Looking back: ‘Meatless and wheatless days’ observed, loose horse causes car crash and teen cited after hitting parked car
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Nov. 21 to Nov. 27 in east Idaho history. BLACKFOOT — Local cafes were planning to observe “meatless and wheatless days,” the Blackfoot Idaho Republican announced on Nov. 27, 1917.
buckrail.com
Early morning house fire near Golf and Tennis
JACKSON, Wyo. — Six people have been displaced this morning following a house fire that occurred early this morning in the Jackson Hole Golf and Tennis neighborhood. At approximately 1:15 a.m. Jackson Hole Fire/EMS (JHFEMS) received a call that a house was on fire on Coneflower Drive in the area of Jackson Hole Golf and Tennis. Upon arrival, crews worked to extinguish the fire, but the house sustained significant damage. Six people were occupying the house at the time the fire started and evacuated without injury. None of the surrounding structures were impacted.
travelawaits.com
My 8 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Idaho Falls
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. When you think of locally-sourced ingredients in Idaho, potatoes might be the first thing that comes to mind. After all, Idaho license plates have promoted its “famous potatoes” for nearly 100 years. And while you can absolutely expect to enjoy delicious baked, mashed, and French-fried versions at just about any eatery in the state, Idaho is also known for its dairy products, beef, and lamb. With the Snake River running through Idaho Falls, you can also expect to find trout on the menu in this beautiful southeastern Idaho town.
buckrail.com
Free diabetes screenings available throughout November
JACKSON, Wyo. — In recognition of Diabetes Awareness Month, St. John’s Health will offer free diabetes screenings throughout November to help identify individuals at risk for diabetes or prediabetes. If you are age 45 or older and you identify with at least one of the following, you are...
idahobusinessreview.com
Ball takes leadership position at D.L. Evans Bank Idaho Falls branch
D.L. Evans Bank has announced the appointment of Bradley Ball as assistant vice president commercial loan officer for the Idaho Falls branch. In this role, he is responsible for receiving, reviewing, evaluating and underwriting commercial loan requests. He meets with customers to explain credit policies and to obtain loan information and documentation, monitors and reviews ...
eastidahonews.com
Idaho Falls man arrested in Pocatello for allegedly threatening people with a BB gun
POCATELLO — A man who allegedly pulled a BB gun on three people has been charged with multiple felonies. Marcello Hulian Bravo, 21, faces three counts of aggravated assault, court records show. Pocatello police received a call around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 11, according to an affidavit of probable...
