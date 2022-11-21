Read full article on original website
Seth Rollins Regrets The Shield’s Second Run
Seth Rollins wasn’t a fan of The Shield’s reunion a few years ago. Kurt Angle became a temporary member of The Shield at the TLC pay-per-view in 2017 after Roman Reigns had to take time off due to an illness. Angle teamed with Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose to face Kane, Braun Strowman, The Miz, Cesaro, and Sheamus in a 5-on-3 handicap match. The Shield would end up winning the match.
Seth Rollins Regrets How WWE Mismanaged The Shield’s Reunion
Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns and Jon Moxley debuted on the main roster in 2012 and were known as The Shield. They went on to become a legendary faction as well. The Shield had many returns, including one with Kurt Angle, but Seth Rollins wasn’t a fan of this return by any means.
Renee Paquette Is Candid About Jon Moxley's Post-Shield WWE Run
When it comes to modern-day professional wrestling stables, there aren't too many that garner more attention than The Shield. When they went their separate ways, Jon Moxley (Dean Ambrose), Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins became singles stars in their own right. However, it wasn't always so rosy for Moxley in WWE following his days with the Shield. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," AEW personality and his wife Renee Paquette discussed the Mox she got to know post-Shield.
Seth Rollins On The Formation Of The Shield, How His Relationship With Roman Reigns Has Changed
In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Seth Rollins spoke about the formation of the Shield ten years ago and how his relationship with Roman Reigns changed. Here are highlights:. On how doing drills with Roman Reigns led to the creation of the Shield: “Mox and I were already on the...
WWE Star Calls Out Brock Lesnar For 'One More Match'
There's still a score to be settled between Brock Lesnar and one of his biggest rivals. In a recent interview with NBC Boston ahead of WWE's Survivor Series pay-per-view, Bobby Lashley opened up about his loss to Lesnar at WWE's recent Crown Jewel event and said "there's one more match that we need to have."
Roman Reigns Addresses Why Brock Lesnar’s “Cowboy Brock” Persona Was Crucial to Their Feud
Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar have been feuding in the WWE for years, including multiple WrestleMania main events. It’s the one big match that WWE believes it can return to and does when it needs a big main event. At WrestleMania 38, Reigns defeated Lesnar to unify the WWE...
Seth Rollins Will Defend United States Championship In Triple Threat At WWE Survivor Series
On October 10th, Brock Lesnar shocked the world by returning to WWE for the first time since WWE SummerSlam, where he lost to Roman Reigns. Lesnar attacked then-United States Champion Bobby Lashley, delivering multiple F5’s before locking in the Kimura, doing enough damage to Bobby Lashley’s arm that he was unable to apply the Hurt Lock to Seth Rollins during their title bout immediately afterward.
Seth Rollins Recalls Moment His Dynamic Changed With Roman Reigns
Before they were "The Architect" and "The Big Dog" of one of WWE's most recognized stables, The Shield, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns first met in the company's developmental territory, Florida Championship Wrestling. While Rollins had already grown close with the third member of the group, Dean Ambrose — now known as Jon Moxley in AEW — he didn't have a true connection with Reigns.
Seth Rollins Says It “Wasn’t Ideal” To Have Kurt Angle Join The Shield
The Shield are one of the most important factions in recent WWE history. Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns and Jon Moxley were dominant in WWE while together, and have since gone on to reign supreme over professional wrestling since they split in mid 2014. For the next eight years Roman Reigns...
Jon Moxley Looks Back On His Time In The Shield, Talks Current Goals
AEW wrestler Jon Moxley recently spoke with Bleacher Report to discuss the ten-year anniversary of The Shield in WWE and why he wants to give back these days. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On The Shield turning babyface: “When the people started to really like...
Seth Rollins Still Listed as a Babyface Internally Following Heel Promo on WWE RAW
Seth Rollins appeared to be back as a heel on WWE RAW this week. On Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez mentioned that Rollins delivered a heel promo. “I was watching that show last night and Seth Rollins did an interview,” Alvarez said. “Seth Rollins came out and he’s acting like an idiot again and he’s doing that stupid laugh. And then as he’s doing his promo, he starts talking about how he’s giddy that he put Cody Rhodes, who is a babyface, on the shelf…This guy was a babyface for like two weeks. Total babyface. Last week, he worked as a babyface, putting over the fans, kissing up to the fans. A total babyface last week. Then this week and he’s a heel again…”
Baron Corbin on Braun Strowman: “If Nobody Else is Saying It About You, Then You’re Full of Crap”
During an interview on Corey Graves’ podcast “After The Bell,” Baron Corbin discussed Braun Strowman’s social media comments about “flippy flopper” wrestlers. Strowman’s comments drew backlash from fans and wrestlers on social media, and they were brought up again this week on SmackDown during a backstage segment with Ricochet.
His Other Job: Bobby Lashley Filming Reality Show In Surprise Field
It’s something different. Wrestlers have a bad tendency to not have a way out of the ring once their careers are winding down. In too many cases, wrestlers do not have a way out of the industry and nothing to fall back on. It can be quite the problem, but there are instances where a wrestler has something else planned for when their in-ring career is over. Now a top WWE star is dabbling in a completely different industry.
AEW News: Control Center for Tonight’s Dynamite, Ethan Page Puts Together Match for Matt Hardy and Private Party, Jericho vs. Ishii Preview
– AEW released the Control Center for tonight’s edition of Dynamite, featuring the fallout from last Saturday’s Full Gear event:. – On last night’s AEW Dark, Ethan Page put together a match for Matt Hardy and Private Party against The Wingmen for next week:. – AEW released...
Note On Reaction To People Close To CM Punk To The Elite Trolling
As previously reported, The Elite trolled CM Punk and Chicago fans during last night’s AEW Dynamite, with references to the former World Champion. Kenny Omega bit someone’s arm, then later hit the GTS for a two count. Meanwhile, Matt Jackson mocked Punk’s previous Buckshot Lariat attempts. According...
WWE Announces Seth Rollins US Title Defense For Survivor Series
Seth Rollins will defend his United States Championship against Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory in a triple-threat match this Saturday at Survivor Series. The title match was announced on the 11/21 "WWE Raw" where Rollins explained why he had "a bone to pick" with both Lashley and Theory, addressing the volatile situation between the three Superstars over the past few weeks. In a backstage sitdown interview, Rollins referred to Theory as "the stupidest man on the face of the planet" for ambushing him during the final moments of the 11/14 "WWE Raw."
WWE News: AJ Styles & Shotzi Set for The Bump Survivor Series Preview Show, Playlist Showcases Damage CTRL’s Road to Survivor Series, Ozzy Osbourne Sends Message to WWE Universe
– WWE has announced that AJ Styles, Austin Theory, and Shotzi will be guests on this Saturday’s Survivor Series preview edition of WWE’s The Bump:. – WWE Playlist showcased the Road to Survivor Series for Damage CTRL:. – WWE released a new preview clip with Ozzy Osbourne sending...
AEW Talents Reportedly Still Skeptical Regarding CM Punk & Tony Khan’s Claims on Colt Cabana
– As previously reported, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan defended Colt Cabana being booked to face Chris Jericho in an ROH World Title Challenge on AEW Dynamite during a media scrum on Saturday night following AEW Full Gear 2022. Khan denied past rumors that former AEW World Champion CM Punk was the reason Colt Cabana had been taken off AEW TV. Punk recently had a falling out with AEW stemming from comments he made during a media scrum following AEW All Out in September and a backstage incident after the scrum involving The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and Ace Steel. Dave Meltzer addressed Tony Khan’s AEW Full comments during today’s Wrestling Observer Radio.
Bobby Lashley Is Filming A House Flipping Reality Television Show
Bobby Lashley is one of the top guys in WWE right now. The former WWE Champion is on a path of destruction. His rise to prominence has earned him a lot of fans and projects outside the company, and Lashley is currently filming for one such project. Bobby Lashley is...
Can’t Knock The Hustle: Time To Give Thanks (2022 Edition – WWE, AEW, NXT & More)
By the time you’re able to read these words of mine, it will be one day away from Thanksgiving. Sure, that might not mean anything to some of you, depending on where you live, but that doesn’t change the fact that the holiday has arrived for many of us.
