Seth Rollins appeared to be back as a heel on WWE RAW this week. On Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez mentioned that Rollins delivered a heel promo. “I was watching that show last night and Seth Rollins did an interview,” Alvarez said. “Seth Rollins came out and he’s acting like an idiot again and he’s doing that stupid laugh. And then as he’s doing his promo, he starts talking about how he’s giddy that he put Cody Rhodes, who is a babyface, on the shelf…This guy was a babyface for like two weeks. Total babyface. Last week, he worked as a babyface, putting over the fans, kissing up to the fans. A total babyface last week. Then this week and he’s a heel again…”

1 DAY AGO