‘Shocked And Appalled’: Miley Cyrus Grossed Out By Dad Billy Ray’s Engagement To 34-Year-Old Aussie Singer
Miley Cyrus has been fuming about her dad Billy Ray getting secretly engaged to his 34-year-old Aussie singer lover Firerose and has yet to call to congratulate him, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com first reported, Miley, 29, and her dad have been estranged ever since her mom Tish filed for divorce earlier this year. An insider revealed the pop star was not impressed after finding out Billy Ray was in a relationship with someone young enough to be her sister. Billy Ray recently proposed to Firerose weeks after she moved into his Tennessee pad. The cradle-robing romance has grossed out...
Miley Cyrus Is Making New Music with Bangerz Producer Mike WiLL Made-It to Debut in 2023
"2023" wrote Mike WiLL Made-It on his Instagram Story with photos of himself and Miley Cyrus in the recording studio, after collaborating on her Grammy-nominated 2013 album Bangerz Miley Cyrus is revisiting her roots. The Grammy Award nominee, 29, recently reunited in the studio with music producer Mike WiLL Made-It, with whom she worked on her fourth studio album Bangerz in 2013, and they appear to be making some new music. "EAR DRUMMERS & HEAD BANGERZ!" wrote hip hop duo Rae Sremmurd on Instagram, sharing photos Sunday from the...
Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus Fans Are Going Wild Over Their Outfits for Their New Year’s Eve Special
It may not even be Thanksgiving yet, but Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus are ready to ring the new year.... The post Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus Fans Are Going Wild Over Their Outfits for Their New Year’s Eve Special appeared first on Outsider.
Luke Bryan Calls Out 'American Idol' Co-Judge Katy Perry Over Thomas Rhett Duet (Exclusive)
Luke Bryan is still nursing his emotional wounds. The country singer and 2022 CMA Awards host is opening up about Katy Perry recently releasing a duet with fellow country singer Thomas Rhett. Bryan spoke with ET's Rachel Smith on the red carpet at this year's star-studded awards ceremony -- which...
Dolly Parton Has Confirmed Her Retirement From Touring
Dolly Parton has hung up her guitar and country boots as she confirmed her retirement from touring. The country icon announced that she would no longer be going on a full-blown tour again, which is something she has done her whole life. Touring takes so much of her time and energy, and Parton notes that she will never be able to do it again.
Carrie Underwood’s Husband Mike Fisher Slips on Chelsea Boots & Pops in Sharp Blue Suit at CMA Awards 2022
Mike Fisher brought tonal style to the 2022 Country Music Association (CMA) Awards. The former professional hockey player, accompanying wife Carrie Underwood, arrived for the 56th annual occasion at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena in a navy blue suit. Fisher’s classic attire featured pleated trousers and a buttoned jacket, paired with...
Adele Allegedly Throws 'Hissy Fit' Over Caesars Palace Accommodations, Opts To Stay At The Wynn Amid Vegas Residency
After a 10-month delay, Adele kicked off her Las Vegas residency show at Caesars Palace on Friday, November 18, and while the concert went off without a hitch, insiders claimed there was plenty of drama behind the scenes.According to a report, the singer was expected to spend her weekends bunking in the brand's Palazzo Suites at the Rio Casino, luxury accommodations rumored to go for an eye-watering $1 million-per-night. However, she opted to stay at a $30,000-per-night bungalow at the Wynn instead.The last-minute change is unexpected to say the least, though some believe the new location gives the mom-of-one more...
Billy Ray Cyrus Is Engaged to Girlfriend Firerose After Tish Cyrus Split
His other half! Billy Ray Cyrus is engaged to girlfriend Firerose following his split from Tish Cyrus. “She’s the real deal,” the musician, 61, told People on Wednesday, November 16, about the connection between him and his fiancée, 34. Billy revealed he first met Firerose on the...
Carrie Underwood Stuns In Thigh-High Slit Dress At CMA Awards
Carrie Underwood is stunning in a baby blue and gorgeous red carpet look as she goes thigh-slit at the 2022 CMA Awards. The 39-year-old country superstar and CALIA founder put on a leggy display as she hit up Nashville, TN on Wednesday, going for a fairytale look in periwinkle shades and 100% showing off her world-famous pins. The annual event is now in its 56th year. Also attending were country singer Miranda Lambert and pop star Katy Perry.
Maren Morris Attends 2022 CMA Awards, Skips Red Carpet Amid Brittany Aldean Drama
Maren Morris didn't let the drama between her and Brittany Aldean stop her from attending Wednesday night's 2022 CMA Awards. After previously noting that she was considering skipping the annual ceremony, the 32-year-old country crooner did skip the red carpet, which Brittany walked with her country singer husband, Jason Aldean.
Billy Ray Cyrus Announces Engagement: 'She's the Real Deal'
Billy Ray Cyrus is ready to walk down the aisle with Firerose. In a recent interview with PEOPLE, the "Old Town Road" crooner revealed that he is engaged to the Australian singer. Cyrus recalled meeting Firerose on the set of Hannah Montana 12 years ago. He mentioned that the singer...
Katy Perry Goes Country In All Denim For Stunning Duet With Thomas Rhett At CMAs
Katy goes Kountry! The ‘American Idol’ judge stunned at the CMA Awards ahead of her performance with Thomas Rhett!. Katy Perry has discovered some of country music’s greatest talents as a judge on American Idol. Now, she’s taking on one of the genre’s biggest stages alongside one of the biggest stars! The “Firework” singer arrived donning an all-denim look at Bridgestone Arena for the CMA Awards, before her performance of ‘Where We Started’ with Thomas Rhett. Katy stunned in a off-the-shoulder, plunging denim jumpsuit that featured wide-leg pants and a sleek corset. The jumpsuit also had a large bow on the side that added some of Katy’s usual sass on the red carpet! Her dark hair remained sleek and parted in the middle, while her jewelry was sparkling, as she rocked a diamond choker and dangling earrings.
Carrie Underwood Stuns With New Single ‘Hate My Heart’ at 2022 CMA Awards
Carrie Underwood supplied a dramatic and captivating performance of "Hate My Heart" at the 2022 CMA Awards. Underwood brought a bit of her Denim & Rhinestones Tour to Nashville's Bridgestone Arena for the awards show with her performance on Wednesday night (Nov. 9). The arena was filled with pyrotechnics and a style that is much more like the one she carries on the road than the full-length dress she donned for the opening tribute to Loretta Lynn with Reba McEntire and Miranda Lambert. It was literally a fiery performance of her latest single from her new album. She'll bring it back to Bridgestone Arena for a big homecoming show on March 1 with Jimmie Allen in support.
Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus and Ryan Seacrest: Your New Year's Eve guide to celebrating from the couch
As 2022 is winding down, the New Year's Eve celebrations are turning up. If you prefer to stay in, get the deets on all of the TV specials.
Dolly Parton shares sweet birthday tribute embracing goddaughter Miley Cyrus
Dolly Parton has shared a birthday tribute to her goddaughter Miley Cyrus.Cyrus celebrated her 30th birthday on Wednesday (23 November).In honour of the milestone, the singer’s godmother, country music legend Parton, shared a photo of the two together on Instagram.“Happy birthday Miley Cyrus!” Parton, 76, wrote in the caption. “I can’t wait to celebrate with you and bring in the new year!!”In the photos, Cyrus and Parton can be seen grinning and embracing one another, while wearing glamorous outfits. They are surrounded by streamers, as well as gold and silver balloons on the ground.The pictures are from a recent...
Miley Cyrus Resurfaces to Instagram in All of Her 'Hannah Montana' Glory
We have been waiting to hear from Miley Cyrus. However, there are talks of new music coming, and on top of this, her mom Tish took to Instagram to show us that the icon is alive and well, giving us hope. What caught our attention the most is that they seem to be hair twinning, and also Miley is sporting a classic Hannah Montana-esque look.
Queen of Christmas Mariah Carey wraps up Thanksgiving Day Parade with a holiday bow
Mariah Carey performed at the 96th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday in New York City, wrapping up the parade and opening for Santa Claus.
Watch Lea Michele Sing ‘Don’t Rain on My Parade‘ to Open Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Special
She sang it at the Tony’s. She belted it from the Broadway stage. She performed it in Times Square like a month ago. So of course Lea Michele would take to the streets of New York City to open a literal parade with what is apparently her favorite song.
Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton Team up for Legendary New Year’s Eve Performance
This New Year’s Eve is all “about getting glamorous and dressing your best” because Miley Cyrus is heading to Miami to ring in the new year with Dolly Parton. On Monday, Nov. 21, the “Prisoner” singer announced via Instagram her 2022 co-host for the second annual Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party on NBC. Fans were ecstatic to learn the special guest is Cyrus’s godmother!
WATCH: Luke Bryan, Kane Brown Set Off Fire Alarms in Jason Aldean’s Nashville Bar
Proving to be quite the pranksters, Luke Bryan and Kane Brown set off fire alarms at Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar in Nashville, Tennessee this week. In his latest Instagram post, Luke Bryan shared a video of him pulling a fire alarm in the bar while Brown was cracking up laughing the entire time. “Kane Brown made me do it, Jason Aldean,” Bryan declared in the post. He also used the “#pranksters.” When the alarm went off, Bryan ran away while laughing hysterically.
