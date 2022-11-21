ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kion546.com

No. 25 Kansas State women use big 3rd quarter to top Clemson

ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands (AP) — Gabby Gregory made six 3-pointers and scored 22 points and No. 25 Kansas State used a 30-4 third quarter to cruise past Clemson 76-38 in the Paradise Jam. Kansas State led by just three points, 32-29, at halftime before taking over in the game-changing third. The Wildcats closed it out with a 14-5 fourth. Jaelyn Glenn scored 16 points and Brylee Glenn added 12 points for Kansas State, which plays Northern Arizona on Friday. Ruby Whitehorn had a team-high eight points for Clemson, which faces Arkansas on Friday. The Tigers were 12-of-46 shooting (26%). The last meeting between the schools came on Nov. 25, 1990, in Manhattan, Kan., a 68-61 Clemson win.
CLEMSON, SC
kion546.com

Marquette wins third-place game at Fort Myers Tip-Off

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Kam Jones scored 19 points, Tyler Kolek added 14 points with six assists and Marquette beat Georgia Tech 84-60 for third place at the Fort Myers Tip-Off. Marquette scored 18 of the opening 22 points of the game and the Golden Eagles led by at least seven points the rest of the half. Marquette used a 6-0 run to extend its lead to 41-23 as Georgia Tech went scoreless for three-plus minutes. Marquette, which scored just 55 points in a loss to Mississippi State on Monday, built a 56-38 lead by the 14:28 mark of the second half as Georgia Tech started the second half making just 4 of 11 shots. Sean Jones added 11 points for Marquette. Javon Franklin scored 17 points and Kyle Sturdivant added 10 for Georgia Tech.
FORT MYERS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy