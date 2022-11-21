Read full article on original website
kusi.com
Inflation marks up Thanksgiving dinner for San Diego families
SAN DIEGO (KUSI ) – Inflation in San Diego is hitting families extra heavy due to the holiday season. Inflation has driven families across the nation into debt for the past year. Now, budgets are tight for holiday foods and gifts which are marked up compared to years prior.
KPBS
Mama’s Pies sell out for a second year in a row
To kick off Thanksgiving week, Mama’s Kitchen volunteers organized an extra large delivery of pies. KPBS Reporter Melissa Mae got an inside look at their “Pie Central” operation. Volunteers are getting ready for a huge Thanksgiving pie delivery to benefit a service that delivers food to critically...
kusi.com
Cali BBQ plates Thanksgiving meals for those who can’t cook a turkey
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Thanksgiving is a stressful time in the kitchen. Cali BBQ makes custom Thanksgiving plates for those who don’t have plans on the day-of or simply don’t feel like putting a Turkey in the oven. KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon went live on location to get...
News 8 KFMB
South Bay mother asking for the 'Gift of Life' this holiday season
SAN DIEGO — Television news provides more than just today's headlines, sometimes our strongest contribution is connecting people. In this Zevely Zone, I went to Skyline where a mother is asking for help. 46-year-old Michelle Leyva needs a kidney transplant. "I was diagnosed with Lupus is 2001," said Michelle. "I didn't realize how sick I was."
kusi.com
Padres distribute Thanksgiving meals to 1,000 families in-need
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Padres are teaming up with the San Diego Food Bank to help 1,000 families this Thanksgiving. Their goal was to distribute Thanksgiving turkeys and traditional sides to families identified by the San Diego Food Bank and military families from the USO. Allie Wagner went...
sandiegomagazine.com
Staycation in Style this Holiday Sea-Sun
The weather outside may be frightful everywhere else, but winter in San Diego truly can be the most wonderful time of the year. Park Hyatt Aviara, a luxury Southern California resort located in Carlsbad, is decking the halls for a “sea-sun to celebrate.” With a host of festive holiday offerings open to resort guests and locals alike, there’s no place like home away from home for the holidays at Park Hyatt Aviara.
kusi.com
San Diego’s largest free holiday festival Dec. 2-3
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The City of San Diego’s largest free holiday festival is “December Nights”, held in Balboa Park from Dec. 2-3. The family friendly event features lights, sounds, attractions and festive food. KUSI’s Lauren Phinney was joined by Mike Kociela and Natasha Collura, who...
San Diego's best Black Friday deals, JCPenney offers more than 60% off
SAN DIEGO — Black Friday is right around the corner, and JCPenney offers a discount of more than 60%. It's not just JCPenney; Belk and Macy's are offering an average discount of at least 53%, according to a survey by WalletHub. Office Depot and Office Max offer nearly 50%...
Coast News
The modern deli defined at Gold Finch
As I’ve stated in this column several times, I am a huge fan of Jewish-style delicatessens, whose numbers have dwindled over the past 20 years. A fabulous documentary, “Deli Man,” from 2015, captures the essence and beauty of these types of traditional delis. An interesting fact from...
Where to park for December Nights holiday festival at Balboa Park
SAN DIEGO — San Diego’s largest holiday festival is just days away and this year CBS 8 is partnering with December Nights to bring you all the fun!. Large-scale events like this one can make parking almost impossible to find. Here’s everything you need to know so you...
NBC San Diego
Residents Revel After Starbucks Gives up on Ocean Beach
The days are numbered for the only Starbucks in Ocean Beach and many of the locals couldn’t be happier. A sign in the window reads “On 12/12/2022 at 11:00am, your Starbucks Ocean Beach location at 4994 Newport Avenue … will be permanently closing.”. Don’t expect to find...
kusi.com
“Jewels of the Season” returns to Timken Museum of Art
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Holiday Favorite “Jewels of the Season” exhibit returned to the Timken Museum in Balboa Park the week of Nov. 21. The museum exhibit is littered with some of the most expensive Christmas ornaments each year. Every ornament is laced with semiprecious stones, and this year the exhibit is built into a multimedia experience brought to the community through the Timken’s partnership with SDUSD.
Caught on camera: Homeless people attack Ocean Beach man in front of Hodad's
SAN DIEGO — Ocean Beach is known for its laid-back vibe, but people have said it's become more sinister. Starbucks just announced the closure of its Ocean Beach location on December 12th, citing safety concerns. CBS 8 went to Ocean Beach to check out the scene, and everyone wanted...
foxla.com
California's newest lottery millionaires bought Scratchers at these locations
LOS ANGELES - Four people in California are giving some extra thanks this Thanksgiving as they celebrate being the lottery's newest millionaires!. California Lottery officials on Wednesday revealed the winners purchased their lucky scratchers in Riverside, Lake Forest, El Cajon, and Los Banos. The biggest winner was Simon Maida, who...
travelawaits.com
7 Amazing Experiences In San Diego’s Historic Liberty Station
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. There is no other place like it: a historic landmark turned into a rich and rewarding experience for the whole family — and in a city blessed with great all-year-round weather. Liberty Station was built from the buildings and grounds of the Naval Training Center (NTC) in San Diego, California. Of the original 300 buildings, 64 make up the station; all but 10 have been restored and repurposed. From its inception in 1923 and before it closed in 1998, the NTC turned two million recruits into naval servicemen who went on to serve their country.
Christmas trees prices are up across the country and in San Diego
EL CAJON, Calif. — If you're planning on buying a real Christmas tree this year, buyer beware. You might think the Grinch arrived early after checking the higher prices of trees this year. At Family Christmas Tree Farm in El Cajon, a semi-truck arrived filled with freshly cut trees...
$2M lotto Scratchers ticket purchased in East County
There's a new millionaire in town. A woman who purchased a Scratcher in El Cajon won big this week, according to press release from the California Lottery.
Oceanside Harbor sea lions a ‘nuisance’ and a ‘delight’
The sea lions seen basking in the sun in Oceanside Harbor have been there as long as most people can remember.
San Diego Channel
San Diego homebuyers need $212,577 annually to afford a home, study says
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Homebuyers across the country need to earn substantially more money than they did a year ago to buy a home. The increases are especially big in California, which includes America's Finest City. Buyers currently have to be able to afford a $5,314 mortgage payment to...
San Diego Hot Dog Turf War Results In One Stabbed, 15 Injured
A 21-year-old hot dog vendor has been arrested for the stabbing of a person after an alleged turf war between out-of-town vendors came to a head outside of Petco Park Saturday night. San Diego police responded to 10th and K street in Downtown San Diego around 10:30pm Saturday following reports...
