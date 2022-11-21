ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kusi.com

Inflation marks up Thanksgiving dinner for San Diego families

SAN DIEGO (KUSI ) – Inflation in San Diego is hitting families extra heavy due to the holiday season. Inflation has driven families across the nation into debt for the past year. Now, budgets are tight for holiday foods and gifts which are marked up compared to years prior.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Mama’s Pies sell out for a second year in a row

To kick off Thanksgiving week, Mama’s Kitchen volunteers organized an extra large delivery of pies. KPBS Reporter Melissa Mae got an inside look at their “Pie Central” operation. Volunteers are getting ready for a huge Thanksgiving pie delivery to benefit a service that delivers food to critically...
SAN DIEGO, CA
News 8 KFMB

South Bay mother asking for the 'Gift of Life' this holiday season

SAN DIEGO — Television news provides more than just today's headlines, sometimes our strongest contribution is connecting people. In this Zevely Zone, I went to Skyline where a mother is asking for help. 46-year-old Michelle Leyva needs a kidney transplant. "I was diagnosed with Lupus is 2001," said Michelle. "I didn't realize how sick I was."
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Padres distribute Thanksgiving meals to 1,000 families in-need

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Padres are teaming up with the San Diego Food Bank to help 1,000 families this Thanksgiving. Their goal was to distribute Thanksgiving turkeys and traditional sides to families identified by the San Diego Food Bank and military families from the USO. Allie Wagner went...
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegomagazine.com

Staycation in Style this Holiday Sea-Sun

The weather outside may be frightful everywhere else, but winter in San Diego truly can be the most wonderful time of the year. Park Hyatt Aviara, a luxury Southern California resort located in Carlsbad, is decking the halls for a “sea-sun to celebrate.” With a host of festive holiday offerings open to resort guests and locals alike, there’s no place like home away from home for the holidays at Park Hyatt Aviara.
CARLSBAD, CA
kusi.com

San Diego’s largest free holiday festival Dec. 2-3

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The City of San Diego’s largest free holiday festival is “December Nights”, held in Balboa Park from Dec. 2-3. The family friendly event features lights, sounds, attractions and festive food. KUSI’s Lauren Phinney was joined by Mike Kociela and Natasha Collura, who...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

The modern deli defined at Gold Finch

As I’ve stated in this column several times, I am a huge fan of Jewish-style delicatessens, whose numbers have dwindled over the past 20 years. A fabulous documentary, “Deli Man,” from 2015, captures the essence and beauty of these types of traditional delis. An interesting fact from...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Where to park for December Nights holiday festival at Balboa Park

SAN DIEGO — San Diego’s largest holiday festival is just days away and this year CBS 8 is partnering with December Nights to bring you all the fun!. Large-scale events like this one can make parking almost impossible to find. Here’s everything you need to know so you...
NBC San Diego

Residents Revel After Starbucks Gives up on Ocean Beach

The days are numbered for the only Starbucks in Ocean Beach and many of the locals couldn’t be happier. A sign in the window reads “On 12/12/2022 at 11:00am, your Starbucks Ocean Beach location at 4994 Newport Avenue … will be permanently closing.”. Don’t expect to find...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

“Jewels of the Season” returns to Timken Museum of Art

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Holiday Favorite “Jewels of the Season” exhibit returned to the Timken Museum in Balboa Park the week of Nov. 21. The museum exhibit is littered with some of the most expensive Christmas ornaments each year. Every ornament is laced with semiprecious stones, and this year the exhibit is built into a multimedia experience brought to the community through the Timken’s partnership with SDUSD.
SAN DIEGO, CA
travelawaits.com

7 Amazing Experiences In San Diego’s Historic Liberty Station

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. There is no other place like it: a historic landmark turned into a rich and rewarding experience for the whole family — and in a city blessed with great all-year-round weather. Liberty Station was built from the buildings and grounds of the Naval Training Center (NTC) in San Diego, California. Of the original 300 buildings, 64 make up the station; all but 10 have been restored and repurposed. From its inception in 1923 and before it closed in 1998, the NTC turned two million recruits into naval servicemen who went on to serve their country.
SAN DIEGO, CA
97X

San Diego Hot Dog Turf War Results In One Stabbed, 15 Injured

A 21-year-old hot dog vendor has been arrested for the stabbing of a person after an alleged turf war between out-of-town vendors came to a head outside of Petco Park Saturday night. San Diego police responded to 10th and K street in Downtown San Diego around 10:30pm Saturday following reports...
