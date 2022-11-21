Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart Manager Shoots and Kills Six Employees in Break Room. Store Will Remain Closed Until Further Notice.Joel EisenbergChesapeake, VA
This Huge Christmas Shop in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensSmithfield, VA
Update: Walmart Manager Andre Bing Was "A Little Off": Shoots 6 Workers And HimselfC. HeslopChesapeake, VA
Walmart Mass Shooting - Multiple People DeadTy D.Chesapeake, VA
4 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Related
Search underway after abandoned canoe washes up in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — The Coast Guard is searching for a possible missing person after an abandoned canoe washed up in someone's yard in Norfolk Thursday morning. The canoe was found along the eastern branch of the Elizabeth River around 10 a.m. and had someone's personal belongings. Norfolk Fire-Rescue, the...
Sources: 3 Naval Station Norfolk sailors died by suicide
The deaths come months after several sailors assigned to the USS George Washington died by suicide.
20-year Navy veteran shares suicide attempt story
"Mental health is the quiet killer. We can't really talk about it because if you get removed we lose a body. OK well if I blow my head off, you lose a body. Which one do you want?"
13newsnow.com
USS Gerald R. Ford to return home to Naval Station Norfolk after 1st deployment
The group's return marks the end of its first deployment, which lasted over a month. The group set sail from Norfolk on Oct. 4.
WAVY News 10
Military Minute: USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The USS Dwight D. Eisenhower is ready to return to sea. Check out the great time lapse video sent to us from Norfolk Naval Shipyard as the Ike makes its way up the Elizabeth River, past downtown Norfolk and Portsmouth to Naval Station Norfolk. This...
4 Great Burger Places in Virginia
Burger on a small white platePhoto byPhoto by engin akyurt on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love burgers and you also happen to live in Virginia, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Norfolk Naval Shipyard opens state-of-the-art barge, new Micro Market
Two new facilities are now open at Norfolk Naval Shipyard in the hopes of improving the quality of life for sailors and civilians.
WAVY’s Navy Ship Salute: USS New York
For November 2022, 10 On Your Side was welcomed on board USS New York (LPD-21).
These are the victims of the deadly Chesapeake mass shooting
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Hours after a shooting inside a Chesapeake Walmart left seven people dead -- including the gunman -- and several others hurt, 13News Now is learning more about the victims. The shooting happened at the Walmart on Sam's Circle, just off Battlefield Boulevard, late Tuesday night. Police...
Norfolk partnership with anti-crime group ‘extremely productive’
NORFOLK, Va. — As Norfolk police investigate who shot two teenagers in the last week, city leaders are continuing work with an outside team to fight crime. Norfolk City Council members are hoping to stop the violence through a partnership with the Newark Community Street Team. On Saturday night,...
WAVY News 10
8 apartments damaged on Birdsong Lane in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Eight apartments sustained heavy damage due to a fire in the 4700 block of Birdsong Lane near the Chic’s Beach area in the northern part of Virginia Beach Tuesday evening. The Virginia Beach Fire Department said there are no injuries or displacement at...
WAVY News 10
Newport News Shipbuilding host keel authentication ceremony for Virginia-class submarine Arkansas
Newport News Shipbuilding host keel authentication …. Missy Elliott to give keynote address at NSU’s December …. Police investigating burglary on Settler’s Landing …. Police conducting death investigation on Richmond …. Police: Motorist shot while driving on S. Military …. WAVY News 10's Jon Dowding reports. Mike Hollins...
'It's disheartening' | Sentara doctors and nurses work around the clock to save lives
NORFOLK, Va. — It's a tragic scene that doctors and nurses say they prepare to take on at any moment but hope to never face. Seven people died in the mass shooting at the Chesapeake Walmart Tuesday night, including the shooter. Seven others got hurt, according to hospital leaders.
QSR magazine
Bonchon Keeps Growing in Virginia
With its crunch-out-loud Korean double-fried chicken, Bonchon is continuing to grow throughout the state of Virginia. The wildly popular restaurant, known for its crispy, hand-brushed Korean fried chicken, has announced a new opening at 1637 Hilltop West. Manish and Meenal Singh along with Sunny and Swati Trehan, current business partners and owners of the Norfolk Bonchon location, are opening this second restaurant together in the Hilltop West Shopping Center in Virginia Beach on November 22.
Seals are back swimming in tank in front of Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Sitting in front of the tank outside the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center could be your favorite part of the experience, because the seals swimming around inside are just so stinking cute. The tank has been sitting empty for a few months while workers...
WAVY News 10
Turkey Trot to close several roadways in Virginia Beach
Turkey Trot to close several roadways in Virginia …. Chesapeake Walmart shooting: Victim’s sister say …. The victim, who's worked at the store for 20 years, had only been clocked in for about 10 minutes when he was shot. Read more: bit.ly/3tUDFbA. Chesapeake Walmart shooting: WAVY shares story of...
Keel-laying ceremony held for Navy submarine Arkansas at Newport News Shipbuilding
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — An important milestone is at hand for the Navy, Hampton Roads' largest industrial employer -- Newport News Shipbuilding-- as well as some civil rights pioneers. Saturday will bring the keel authentication ceremony for the fast-attack submarine Arkansas, which is under construction at the shipyard. When...
WAVY News 10
VB non-profit saddled by volunteer shortage
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Volunteer numbers are down across the nation according to a Gallup poll. A non-profit in Virginia Beach is working hard to get back to its pre-pandemic volunteer numbers, so it can continue its potentially lifesaving work. “Everybody that connects with our program has a...
Residents, community leaders, city manager outline desired qualities in Norfolk's new police chief
NORFOLK, Va. — Managers with the City of Norfolk and consulting firm Morris & McDaniel are nearing one critical step in the search for a new police chief. They are set to close application portals on Nov. 26. That way, they can try to meet their goal of announcing a pick by the end of the year.
Investigation into Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting continues to unfold
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake Police spent Wednesday combing through evidence at the Walmart on Sam’s Circle. They said it could take several days to finish processing the scene. 13News Now spoke with a former Virginia Beach Police investigator and spokesman to look more closely at what will happen...
13News Now
Norfolk, VA
32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Norfolk local newshttps://www.13newsnow.com/
Comments / 0