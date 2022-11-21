ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

13News Now

Search underway after abandoned canoe washes up in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — The Coast Guard is searching for a possible missing person after an abandoned canoe washed up in someone's yard in Norfolk Thursday morning. The canoe was found along the eastern branch of the Elizabeth River around 10 a.m. and had someone's personal belongings. Norfolk Fire-Rescue, the...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Military Minute: USS Dwight D. Eisenhower

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The USS Dwight D. Eisenhower is ready to return to sea. Check out the great time lapse video sent to us from Norfolk Naval Shipyard as the Ike makes its way up the Elizabeth River, past downtown Norfolk and Portsmouth to Naval Station Norfolk. This...
NORFOLK, VA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Virginia

Burger on a small white platePhoto byPhoto by engin akyurt on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love burgers and you also happen to live in Virginia, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
VIRGINIA STATE
13News Now

These are the victims of the deadly Chesapeake mass shooting

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Hours after a shooting inside a Chesapeake Walmart left seven people dead -- including the gunman -- and several others hurt, 13News Now is learning more about the victims. The shooting happened at the Walmart on Sam's Circle, just off Battlefield Boulevard, late Tuesday night. Police...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

8 apartments damaged on Birdsong Lane in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Eight apartments sustained heavy damage due to a fire in the 4700 block of Birdsong Lane near the Chic’s Beach area in the northern part of Virginia Beach Tuesday evening. The Virginia Beach Fire Department said there are no injuries or displacement at...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
QSR magazine

Bonchon Keeps Growing in Virginia

With its crunch-out-loud Korean double-fried chicken, Bonchon is continuing to grow throughout the state of Virginia. The wildly popular restaurant, known for its crispy, hand-brushed Korean fried chicken, has announced a new opening at 1637 Hilltop West. Manish and Meenal Singh along with Sunny and Swati Trehan, current business partners and owners of the Norfolk Bonchon location, are opening this second restaurant together in the Hilltop West Shopping Center in Virginia Beach on November 22.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Turkey Trot to close several roadways in Virginia Beach

Turkey Trot to close several roadways in Virginia …. Chesapeake Walmart shooting: Victim’s sister say …. The victim, who's worked at the store for 20 years, had only been clocked in for about 10 minutes when he was shot. Read more: bit.ly/3tUDFbA. Chesapeake Walmart shooting: WAVY shares story of...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

VB non-profit saddled by volunteer shortage

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Volunteer numbers are down across the nation according to a Gallup poll. A non-profit in Virginia Beach is working hard to get back to its pre-pandemic volunteer numbers, so it can continue its potentially lifesaving work. “Everybody that connects with our program has a...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

13News Now

