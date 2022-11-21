ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairhaven, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FUN 107

New Bedford Chef: Defrost Your Thanksgiving Turkey This Way

Thanksgiving is just days away, and if you are a rookie at cooking Thanksgiving dinner, you may have already made a terrible mistake. A lot of first-time Thanksgiving cooks don’t have an understanding of the length of time it takes to thaw out a good-sized turkey. It is a process that can take several days if done correctly.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

The Pumpkin Pie at Plimoth Patuxet Is a Delicious Slice of Heaven

I've had a lot of pie in my life and let me tell you something, this one tops the charts. Every year Michael and Maddie hosts the morning show from the site of America's first Thanksgiving, Plimoth Patuxet in Plymouth. Historians and directors educate us on life in Massachusetts back in the 17th century and how the pilgrims and indigenous tribes coexisted.
PLYMOUTH, MA
Valley Breeze

Northern Souls diner opening at former Lil and Gene's

LINCOLN – Alexus Garnetto is bringing a taste of soul food to Manville with Northern Souls, a new breakfast and lunch spot at 29 Winter St. Garnetto was born in Rhode Island, but grew up in Alabama immersed in southern cuisine. The name “Northern Souls,” she said, references her New England roots and her love of southern soul food.
LINCOLN, RI
fun107.com

New Bedford Firefighters Battling Three-Alarm Blaze

NEW BEDFORD — Firefighters in New Bedford are currently battling a three-alarm fire at an apartment building in the North End, with traffic backups likely in the area. A structure fire was reported at 1168 Acushnet Ave. at the corner of Beetle Street at around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday morning.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

Devastated SouthCoast Infant Reunites With Beloved Lost Teddy Bear

The power of radio and social media is incredible. Thanks to a community effort, an infant's beloved teddy bear is no longer a lost toy. Shortly after Maddie and I spoke on the Fun 107 morning show about a teddy bear that was found in a Wareham Walmart parking lot in hopes of reconnecting it with its rightful owner, I received this email from Nicole Kenny:
WAREHAM, MA
Valley Breeze

Local woman helps save infant at Walmart

NORTH SMITHFIELD – A Blackstone resident is being credited by police for her quick work in helping to save a choking baby. Kara Krupski decided to stop by Walmart in North Smithfield at the last minute on Sunday, Nov. 13. She was wearing her pajamas, and her daughter was tagging along with her in hopes of trying the new Dunkin’ sugar cookie coffee.
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
theweektoday.com

Striped Bass begin northern migration

Striped Bass are native to Marion and Mattapoisett waters and have played an important role in the fishing industry along the South Coast. Fairhaven resident George Emmons writes about the Striped Bass migration as they travel north through Buzzards Bay. The bodies of Striped Bass, as in my illustration, have...
MATTAPOISETT, MA
FUN 107

FUN 107

Fairhaven, MA
14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy