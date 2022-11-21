Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the Oldest City in MassachusettsTy D.Plymouth, MA
Thousands flock to Plymouth for America’s Hometown Thanksgiving ParadeLauren JessopPlymouth, MA
The 53rd National Day of Mourning Protest to be Held at Plymouth Rock on ThanksgivingThe Maine WriterPlymouth, MA
This Day in History: November 21William Saint ValPlymouth, MA
The Fastest Growing Cookie Company in America is Opening in Plymouth!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Related
Dog-Friendly Fundraiser in Marshfield Announces Surprise Guest
You're invited to a pawsome festive fundraiser!Photo by(Photo by RODNAE Productions) (MARSHFIELD, MA) Calling all pet parents! You're invited to an afternoon of festive fun for a great cause! The Friends of the Marshfield Dog Park have teamed up with Stellwagen Beer Company to host the annual event, Picture & Pint 2022.
Turnto10.com
Cheap Eats: Blue Plate Diner offers classic, comfortable diner experience
MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — NBC 10's Temi-Tope Adeleye samples a variety of meals from the Blue Plate Diner in Middletown in an episode of Cheap Eats. Since 2004, Blue Plate Diner owner Ted Karousos has served up breakfast, lunch and dinner items in a comfortable and affordable setting.
New Bedford Chef: Defrost Your Thanksgiving Turkey This Way
Thanksgiving is just days away, and if you are a rookie at cooking Thanksgiving dinner, you may have already made a terrible mistake. A lot of first-time Thanksgiving cooks don’t have an understanding of the length of time it takes to thaw out a good-sized turkey. It is a process that can take several days if done correctly.
Fall River Woman Finds Mysterious Century-Old Postcard in Wall of Her Home
You really never know what you might find when you are doing renovations to a house. There may be money hidden in the walls, a Celtics trophy, or a postcard mailed to Fall River over a hundred years ago. While Casey Brown didn't find any hidden treasure, she did find...
New England's Largest Zoo Announces 50% Off Tickets for 2 Days Only!
You're invited to save money and have a great day at New England's largest zoo!Photo by(Photo by Denys Gromov) (MENDON, MA) New England's largest zoological experience, Southwick's Zoo, has announced the exciting news that just in time for the holiday season they will be selling 2023 Flex Tickets at 50% off the normal ticket price!
Fall River Pit Bull Found Roaming the Streets But Still Filled with Love [WET NOSE WEDNESDAY]
Happy Wet Nose Wednesday! It's the season of giving, so let's give some animals a chance at love that only a forever family can offer. Every week, we shine a light on animals up for adoption on the SouthCoast, in hopes of finding them the perfect places to call home. This week, we head to Fall River where an adorable pitbull is patiently waiting.
La Salette’s lights display returns Thursday night
One of the region's largest outdoor holiday light displays returns Thanksgiving night.
The Pumpkin Pie at Plimoth Patuxet Is a Delicious Slice of Heaven
I've had a lot of pie in my life and let me tell you something, this one tops the charts. Every year Michael and Maddie hosts the morning show from the site of America's first Thanksgiving, Plimoth Patuxet in Plymouth. Historians and directors educate us on life in Massachusetts back in the 17th century and how the pilgrims and indigenous tribes coexisted.
Valley Breeze
Northern Souls diner opening at former Lil and Gene's
LINCOLN – Alexus Garnetto is bringing a taste of soul food to Manville with Northern Souls, a new breakfast and lunch spot at 29 Winter St. Garnetto was born in Rhode Island, but grew up in Alabama immersed in southern cuisine. The name “Northern Souls,” she said, references her New England roots and her love of southern soul food.
Christmas tree farmer: Impacts of drought will be felt for years
This summer's drought conditions hit local farmers hard, prompting some Christmas tree farms to limit their tree offerings or remain closed altogether.
New Bedford Nightlife: The End of an Era for This Downtown DJ
The time has finally come for the announcement I’ve been holding a secret for quite some time. By the end of 2022, I will be retiring from DJing at bars and clubs and focusing on my family. As much as I enjoy the nightlife, especially playing Downtown, I’m entering...
Good Luck Finding Heavy Cream on the SouthCoast for Thanksgiving This Year
Every year around Thanksgiving, there's always some kind of shortage. I've seen everything from turkeys to gravy, but this year took me by surprise. I cannot, for the life of me, find heavy cream in any store anywhere. I've searched high and low across the SouthCoast from Wareham to Somerset,...
“Don’t Make This Mistake”: Dartmouth Native Serves Up PSA on Holiday Dishes
We have reached that time of year when many of us are tasked with the difficult decision of what to bring to the holiday party. Showing up empty-handed is not an option, but Aunt Carol shouldn’t expect a gourmet, award-winning quiche either. TikTok creator and Dartmouth native, Zachariah Porter,...
New Bedford Fishing Heritage Center Plans a Busy December [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]
It seems like the folks at the New Bedford Fishing Heritage Center never run out of ideas and interesting programs highlighting the Port of New Bedford, its past, present and future. Executive Director Laura Orleans and her small but intrepid staff bring to the forefront programs that help us all...
fun107.com
New Bedford Firefighters Battling Three-Alarm Blaze
NEW BEDFORD — Firefighters in New Bedford are currently battling a three-alarm fire at an apartment building in the North End, with traffic backups likely in the area. A structure fire was reported at 1168 Acushnet Ave. at the corner of Beetle Street at around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Devastated SouthCoast Infant Reunites With Beloved Lost Teddy Bear
The power of radio and social media is incredible. Thanks to a community effort, an infant's beloved teddy bear is no longer a lost toy. Shortly after Maddie and I spoke on the Fun 107 morning show about a teddy bear that was found in a Wareham Walmart parking lot in hopes of reconnecting it with its rightful owner, I received this email from Nicole Kenny:
Valley Breeze
Local woman helps save infant at Walmart
NORTH SMITHFIELD – A Blackstone resident is being credited by police for her quick work in helping to save a choking baby. Kara Krupski decided to stop by Walmart in North Smithfield at the last minute on Sunday, Nov. 13. She was wearing her pajamas, and her daughter was tagging along with her in hopes of trying the new Dunkin’ sugar cookie coffee.
newbedfordguide.com
City of New Bedford reaches agreement with Acushnet to improve Lake Street area facilities
“Mayor Jon Mitchell has submitted to the City Council for approval a 25-year Intermunicipal Agreement with the Town of Acushnet which would allow for improvements to waterside public recreational facilities in the Lake Street area of Acushnet. Under the Agreement, the City, which owns the Lake Street Pond System and...
MassLive.com
After Taunton student got rope burn on neck, probe finds need for changes
Taunton school officials said Tuesday that they will need to improve their diversity awareness and professional development training in the wake of an incident in which a young girl returned home with a rope burn on her neck, to her mother’s confusion and concern. In a Facebook post that...
theweektoday.com
Striped Bass begin northern migration
Striped Bass are native to Marion and Mattapoisett waters and have played an important role in the fishing industry along the South Coast. Fairhaven resident George Emmons writes about the Striped Bass migration as they travel north through Buzzards Bay. The bodies of Striped Bass, as in my illustration, have...
FUN 107
Fairhaven, MA
14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0