'We're not machines': Roger Federer highlights mental health impact of pro tennis circuit, can 'understand' players who retire early

Yardbarker
Serena Williams' US Open coach Stubbs chooses other player over her for Comeback player of the Year
Rennae Stubbs was the coach of Serena Williams for the US Open this year but she doesn't think Serena will get the award opting for her compatriot Daria Saville instead. Many people were shocked to see that Serena Williams was nominated for the comeback player of the year award despite competing in only a few tournaments and having only one truly impressive performance—the US Open. Stubbs accompanied Williams at the US Open as her coach.
tennisuptodate.com
"I had my bags packed, I was waiting" - Goran Ivanisevic, coach of Novak Djokovic, on the apprehensive period before the Serbian's US Open ban
Novak Djokovic’s coach Goran Ivanisevic recently reflected on the Serb’s turbulent 2022 season after his historic sixth ATP Finals win. The 21-time Grand Slam champion ended the season with a magnificent victory at the ATP Finals, however, his year had no shortage of drama. Djokovic’s unvaccinated status saw him being deported from Down Under during the 2022 Australian Open. He further faced a ban from all North American tournaments, including the US Open.
Yardbarker
Nadal & Ruud together on plane to South America only 1 day after ATP season end
Only one day after the ATP season ended with final match between Novak Djokovic and Casper Ruud at the 2022 ATP Finals, the Norwegian got on a plane with his idol Rafael Nadal. The two met a few times this year and they also represented same team at the Laver...
tennisuptodate.com
McEnroe believes Gauff will ‘move the needle’ in women’s tennis when milestone occurs: “When and if she becomes a multiple Slam champion”
Patrick McEnroe thinks that Coco Gauff can move the needle in tennis like few can but she'll need to become a grand slam champion. Gauff is undoubtedly popular in the tennis world however her appeal has not reached the masses. Her presence at the WTA Finals was not enough to draw in large crowds of people despite being one of the young superstars of the game.
tennisuptodate.com
Nadal responds to Ruud wanting 2012 Australian Open changed in one result in history of tennis: "Maybe he can send the trophy or something"
Rafael Nadal has reacted to Ruud's comments about the 2012 Australian Open by joking about whether Djokovic would send him the trophy. Casper Ruud said during their joint Buenos Aires press conference that he would like to change the 2012 Australian Open result if he could. Ruud watched that match as a dedicated Nadal fan and was devastated when the Spaniard lost to Djokovic in an epic clash.
Yardbarker
McEnroe talks about Gauff becoming multiple Grand Slam champion
It's important for women's tennis to have another significant figure such as Serena Williams and soon, Coco Gauff may become one. After the 23-time Grand Slam champion retired, a discussion about who 'moves the needle in women's tennis' started. While it's obvious that likes of Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are leaders on the ATP Tour, situation with their colleagues from WTA Tour is a bit more complicated.
Yardbarker
"I like another type of sport more" - Nadal misses tactic element in tennis
As every other sport, tennis evolves and welcomes new players and game styles every day and while some like changes, others would like to sticks with what worked well before. One of those people is also Rafael Nadal, who spoke about how tennis changed. The Spaniard is the most successful clay-court player in the history of tennis and therefore it's not a surprise that he likes to build up a point before striking with a powerful stroke. However, the trend today is much different as powerful players that hit every shot with a lot of force are more and more successful.
tennisuptodate.com
Rusedski believes Djokovic will chase Margaret Court’s Grand Slam record: “Don't think he wants the men’s record, he wants the all-time record”
Former British number one Greg Rusedski believes Novak Djokovic will chase Marger Court's record of 24 grand slams won. Margeret Court still has the most grand slams of all players with 24 and Rusedski believes Djokovic wants that record for himself. He's in striking distance as he already has 21 with many believing he can play for at least two more years.
tennisuptodate.com
Navratilova and Evert hail Swiatek for speaking out against Polish tennis chief: "Well done for owning and using your platform"
Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova praised Iga Swiatek for speaking up about the abuse case in the Polish Tennis Federation. Reports from Poland recently highlighted the chief of the Polish Tennis Federation and his cases of abuse, both sexual and physical. Several persons accused the president of appalling behaviour with the number one player from that country, Swiatek now speaking up.
Sporting News
How Argentina lost to Saudi Arabia in the World Cup: Three reasons Lionel Messi's side were upset
The goal that could have assured Argentina a glorious start to the 2022 FIFA World Cup stayed on the board for more than a minute, so at least Lautaro Martinez had his moment in the spotlight. He’d earned it, for sure. Martinez executed a brilliant, incisive run to accept...
Yardbarker
Rafael Nadal on Carlos Alcaraz: 'Someone very special has arrived'
Rafael Nadal says Spain have a ‘very special’ talent on their hands in Carlos Alcaraz, and one he is looking forward to watching. Nadal has been one of the players to dominate men’s tennis for the last 15 years along with rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.
Yardbarker
"When he retired, part of me left with him" - Nadal on Federer
Rafael Nadal played more matches against Djokovic than Federer but he considers the latter his greatest rival. A stunning rivalry was sparked when a Spanish super talent first emerged not long after Federer began to rule tennis. It developed over time into a solid friendship, which was recently shown at the Laver Cup. During the ceremony where Roger Federer announced his retirement, Nadal cried just as much, if not more, than Federer.
Rafael Nadal calls for tennis to change to encourage greater diversity
Has so much hardcourt tennis discouraged players from developing different styles and tactics? Rafael Nadal thinks so.
tennisuptodate.com
Ivanisevic warns Djokovic’s rivals as season ends: “Now he's even better. Now he always wants to improve”
Goran Ivanisevic has warned the ATP Tour ahead of next year claiming that the Serbian will be even better next year. Djokovic missed a lot of time this year due to various factors but he'll be back next year and Ivanisevic believes Djokovic will be even better. The Serbian finished off the year with a superb performance at the ATP Finals where he won the trophy by beating Casper Ruud in straight sets in the final.
tennisuptodate.com
Pablo Carreno-Busta knows Spain Davis Cup charge up against it without Alcaraz and Nadal: "But we have a good team and we will do our best"
Spain was favoured to win the Davis Cup Finals due to hosting it in Malaga as well as having a superb team however they will be without their best. Rafael Nadal was never going to play at the Finals anyways but they will be without number one player Carlos Alcaraz who suffered an abdominal injury in Paris. The team will be represented by pretty strong players like Bautista Agut and Carreno Busta with a couple of them playing doubles.
