'We're not machines': Roger Federer highlights mental health impact of pro tennis circuit, can 'understand' players who retire early

As every other sport, tennis evolves and welcomes new players and game styles every day and while some like changes, others would like to sticks with what worked well before. One of those people is also Rafael Nadal, who spoke about how tennis changed. The Spaniard is the most successful clay-court player in the history of tennis and therefore it's not a surprise that he likes to build up a point before striking with a powerful stroke. However, the trend today is much different as powerful players that hit every shot with a lot of force are more and more successful.

9 HOURS AGO