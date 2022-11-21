Glendale Historical Society looking for couples to renew their vows

The Glendale Arizona Historical Society will be celebrating its 50th Anniversary in 2023, and the upcoming year will be filled with special events and activities looking back on a half century of preserving Glendale history.

On March 18, 2023, the historical society is planning to hold a Vow Renewal Ceremony in the Rose Garden at Historic Sahuaro Ranch, at 9802 N. 59th Ave., and is searching for couples to participate in this event as part of the 50th anniversary celebration. Up to five couples will be chosen based on one or more of the following criteria:

Were married at the Sahuaro Ranch Rose Garden.

Were married in Glendale.

Are a Glendale resident.

Residents do not need to be celebrating an anniversary. There is no cost to take part in the vow renewal.

If you would like to participate, submit a short letter describing your marriage and why you would like to be part of this special vow renewal. Be sure to include your name, phone number and email address in the letter and send to Glendale Arizona Historical Society, P. O. Box 5606, Glendale AZ 85312-5606, or email to gahs73@gmail.com.