La Plata, MO

ktvo.com

A Columbia woman taken to hospital after car overturns

LA PLATA, Mo. — A Columbia, Missouri woman was taken to the hospital after her vehicle overturned in a crash in La Plata on Wednesday. The crash happened just after 3:00 Wednesday afternoon, on Highway 63 at the south junction. La Plata Police Chief Jason Bunch told KTVO, that...
COLUMBIA, MO
ktvo.com

Georgia man killed in early Thanksgiving morning crash

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A Georgia man is dead after an early Thanksgiving morning crash just north of Kirksville. It happened around 4:30 Thursday morning on Highway 63 and Benton Road at the north city limits of Kirksville. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a sedan driven...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
kttn.com

Newtown-Harris to postpone classes on Tuesday, November 22 to honor Carolyn Reger

Newtown-Harris R-III will postpone classes on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, in order to honor the memory of a long-time, beloved member of the community. Carolyn Reger passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 am, Tuesday, November 22, at the Newtown Christian Church in Newtown, Missouri. A visitation is scheduled on Monday, November 21, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 pm at Ruschmeier Funeral Home in Milan, Missouri.
NEWTOWN, MO
ktvo.com

La Plata woman injured in Tuesday afternoon crash in Kirksville

Kirksville, Mo. — A northeast Missouri woman was taken to the hospital after a car crash in Kirksville on Tuesday. The crash happened around 3:00 p.m. at the intersection of Patterson Street and North Baltimore Street. According to Kirksville authorities, a 16-year-old juvenile, from Kirksville, was traveling west on...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
khqa.com

4 injured in crash near Canton

CANTON, Mo. (KHQA) — Four people including a juvenile on Tuesday were injured in a crash on U.S. 61 about one mile south of Canton. The two vehicle wreck happened around 2:20 p.m. when a Ford Ranger, driven by Susan Spurgeon, traveling southbound turned left into an emergency crossover in front of a Lexus driven by Mary Sherlock, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's crash report.
CANTON, MO
ktvo.com

Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner at Cornerstone Church returns

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri church will be celebrating Thanksgiving Day with a free dinner on Thursday. On Wednesday, volunteers were hard at work preparing for the 8th Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner in Kirksville. The dinner will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Cornerstone...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
ktvo.com

Grants paying for new Novinger water tower, many more upgrades

NOVINGER, Mo. — The City of Novinger is set to receive two grants totaling nearly $5.2 million to make improvements to its water system. Mayor Jeff Dodson told KTVO the funds will be used, in part, to pay for a much-needed new water tower. The current 45,000-gallon tower will...
NOVINGER, MO
ktvo.com

Macon plans to use grant to improve stormwater infrastructure

MACON, Mo. — On Friday, Gov. Mike Parson and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources announced that they are awarding $410 million to help communities improve drinking water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure. The City of Macon will be receiving nearly $3.5 million for stormwater improvements. Macon has a drainage...
MACON, MO
kttn.com

Car strikes deer on Highway 65 injuring Trenton Man

The Highway Patrol reports a Trenton man sustained minor injuries when the car he drove struck a deer two miles south of Spickard on Wednesday morning, November 23rd. Emergency medical services transported Salvador Bonilla to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton. The car traveled north on Highway 65 before hitting the...
TRENTON, MO
kchi.com

Chillicothe Police Report For Tuesday

One hundred five calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Tuesday. Some of the calls include:. 3:13 p.m., Officers were called to the 900 block of Polk Street to assist the Children’s Division with an investigation of living conditions inside the home. The investigation continues. 6:48...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kttn.com

Moberly man charged with murder granted change of venue

A court case for a Moberly man charged with first-degree murder has been transferred from Randolph County to Linn County on a change of venue. An arraignment is scheduled for 58-year-old John Fitzgerald Tucker in Linn County on December 6th. A probable cause statement accuses Tucker of shooting a white...
MOBERLY, MO
ktvo.com

Gloria Trammel, 87, of Unionville, Mo., Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home

Gloria Trammel, 87, of Unionville, Missouri, passed away at the Putnam County Memorial Hospital in Unionville on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. Gloria Ann (Parker) Trammel was born in Neponset, Illinois, on December 14, 1934, the daughter of Marshall and Mary Geneva (McCalley) Parker. She attended Triumph school and graduated from Unionville High School in 1952. She married Raymond Brake and to this union one child was born, Dennis. Gloria married James Ola Trammel in Unionville on May 25, 1970. Gloria worked on the assembly line for McGraw-Edison in Centerville, Iowa. She loved to sew and was a wonderful seamstress, making quilts. She also made shirts for Dennis when he was young. She loved to travel and to garden. Gloria liked to attend auctions and yard sales and she loved her family. She knew Jesus as her personal Savior and was a member of the Graysville Freewill Baptist Church when she was young.
UNIONVILLE, MO
ktvo.com

Murder suspect from Kirksville gets 30 years for fatal shooting

MOBERLY, Mo. — A murder suspect from Kirksville will spend the next three decades behind bars. Sadiq Moore, 25, of Kirksville, was sentenced Friday in Randolph County Circuit Court to 30 years in prison for a 2020 fatal shooting of a Mexico, Missouri, man. Prosecutors say Moore and two...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
ktvo.com

Northeast Missouri man injured in early Saturday morning crash

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was injured in an early Saturday morning crash in Sullivan County. It happened around 1 a.m. on Infirmary Road at Market Street. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, an eastbound SUV driven by William R. Saverino, 64, of...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO
ktvo.com

Missing Kirksville man found suffering from hypothermia at Thousand Hills

NEAR KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A Kirksville missing person case ended more positively than law enforcement feared it would. The coroner had been put on standby on Tuesday morning. Police were notified Monday afternoon about a missing Kirksville man, who was reportedly going through some personal problems. The 51-year-old was...
KIRKSVILLE, MO

