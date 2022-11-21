Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ktvo.com
A Columbia woman taken to hospital after car overturns
LA PLATA, Mo. — A Columbia, Missouri woman was taken to the hospital after her vehicle overturned in a crash in La Plata on Wednesday. The crash happened just after 3:00 Wednesday afternoon, on Highway 63 at the south junction. La Plata Police Chief Jason Bunch told KTVO, that...
ktvo.com
Georgia man killed in early Thanksgiving morning crash
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A Georgia man is dead after an early Thanksgiving morning crash just north of Kirksville. It happened around 4:30 Thursday morning on Highway 63 and Benton Road at the north city limits of Kirksville. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a sedan driven...
kttn.com
Newtown-Harris to postpone classes on Tuesday, November 22 to honor Carolyn Reger
Newtown-Harris R-III will postpone classes on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, in order to honor the memory of a long-time, beloved member of the community. Carolyn Reger passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 am, Tuesday, November 22, at the Newtown Christian Church in Newtown, Missouri. A visitation is scheduled on Monday, November 21, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 pm at Ruschmeier Funeral Home in Milan, Missouri.
ktvo.com
La Plata woman injured in Tuesday afternoon crash in Kirksville
Kirksville, Mo. — A northeast Missouri woman was taken to the hospital after a car crash in Kirksville on Tuesday. The crash happened around 3:00 p.m. at the intersection of Patterson Street and North Baltimore Street. According to Kirksville authorities, a 16-year-old juvenile, from Kirksville, was traveling west on...
ktvo.com
Partnership Against Hunger Food Drive continues to help those in need in its 21st year
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri held its 21st Partnership Against Hunger Food Drive on Tuesday. Participants were encouraged to make a canned or dry food or cash donation as they were entering or exiting the Kirksville Hy-Vee. This year inflation has caused a...
khqa.com
4 injured in crash near Canton
CANTON, Mo. (KHQA) — Four people including a juvenile on Tuesday were injured in a crash on U.S. 61 about one mile south of Canton. The two vehicle wreck happened around 2:20 p.m. when a Ford Ranger, driven by Susan Spurgeon, traveling southbound turned left into an emergency crossover in front of a Lexus driven by Mary Sherlock, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's crash report.
ktvo.com
Ottumwa police await autopsy results for investigation into nurse practitioner's death
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Investigators have not determined what led to the suspicious death of a Southeast Iowa nurse practitioner who was found unresponsive by a co-worker last month at Ottumwa Regional Health Center. Ottumwa Police Lt. Jason Bell is expecting autopsy and toxicology results soon for Devin Caraccio, 27,...
ktvo.com
Annabel L. Crow, 88 of Kirksville, Mo., Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home
Annabel L. Crow, 88 of Kirksville passed away Monday, November 21, 2022 at Northeast Regional Medical Center. The daughter of Jim and Grace Long, she was born June 12, 1934 in Lebanon, Missouri. Annabel is survived by her step daughter, Sherri Green of Kirksville; two grandchildren, Jeffrey Crow and Tonja...
ktvo.com
Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner at Cornerstone Church returns
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri church will be celebrating Thanksgiving Day with a free dinner on Thursday. On Wednesday, volunteers were hard at work preparing for the 8th Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner in Kirksville. The dinner will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Cornerstone...
ktvo.com
Grants paying for new Novinger water tower, many more upgrades
NOVINGER, Mo. — The City of Novinger is set to receive two grants totaling nearly $5.2 million to make improvements to its water system. Mayor Jeff Dodson told KTVO the funds will be used, in part, to pay for a much-needed new water tower. The current 45,000-gallon tower will...
ktvo.com
Macon plans to use grant to improve stormwater infrastructure
MACON, Mo. — On Friday, Gov. Mike Parson and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources announced that they are awarding $410 million to help communities improve drinking water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure. The City of Macon will be receiving nearly $3.5 million for stormwater improvements. Macon has a drainage...
kttn.com
Car strikes deer on Highway 65 injuring Trenton Man
The Highway Patrol reports a Trenton man sustained minor injuries when the car he drove struck a deer two miles south of Spickard on Wednesday morning, November 23rd. Emergency medical services transported Salvador Bonilla to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton. The car traveled north on Highway 65 before hitting the...
ktvo.com
Hearing held for Adair County commissioner charged with stealing campaign signs
LEWIS COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri elected official charged with two crimes had a court hearing this week. Second District Adair County Commissioner Mark Thompson is facing misdemeanor charges involving two separate alleged thefts of political campaign signs. An arraignment hearing was held Monday in Lewis County, Mo.,...
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report For Tuesday
One hundred five calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Tuesday. Some of the calls include:. 3:13 p.m., Officers were called to the 900 block of Polk Street to assist the Children’s Division with an investigation of living conditions inside the home. The investigation continues. 6:48...
ktvo.com
Suspect from Kirksville caught in act trying to steal catalytic converter
PUTNAM COUNTY, Mo. — Investigators say a northeast Missouri suspect was caught in the act trying to steal a catalytic converter off a vehicle in Putnam County. Landon Michael Hubbard, 33, of Kirksville, was arrested this week by the Putnam County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say in court documents the...
kttn.com
Moberly man charged with murder granted change of venue
A court case for a Moberly man charged with first-degree murder has been transferred from Randolph County to Linn County on a change of venue. An arraignment is scheduled for 58-year-old John Fitzgerald Tucker in Linn County on December 6th. A probable cause statement accuses Tucker of shooting a white...
ktvo.com
Gloria Trammel, 87, of Unionville, Mo., Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home
Gloria Trammel, 87, of Unionville, Missouri, passed away at the Putnam County Memorial Hospital in Unionville on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. Gloria Ann (Parker) Trammel was born in Neponset, Illinois, on December 14, 1934, the daughter of Marshall and Mary Geneva (McCalley) Parker. She attended Triumph school and graduated from Unionville High School in 1952. She married Raymond Brake and to this union one child was born, Dennis. Gloria married James Ola Trammel in Unionville on May 25, 1970. Gloria worked on the assembly line for McGraw-Edison in Centerville, Iowa. She loved to sew and was a wonderful seamstress, making quilts. She also made shirts for Dennis when he was young. She loved to travel and to garden. Gloria liked to attend auctions and yard sales and she loved her family. She knew Jesus as her personal Savior and was a member of the Graysville Freewill Baptist Church when she was young.
ktvo.com
Murder suspect from Kirksville gets 30 years for fatal shooting
MOBERLY, Mo. — A murder suspect from Kirksville will spend the next three decades behind bars. Sadiq Moore, 25, of Kirksville, was sentenced Friday in Randolph County Circuit Court to 30 years in prison for a 2020 fatal shooting of a Mexico, Missouri, man. Prosecutors say Moore and two...
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri man injured in early Saturday morning crash
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was injured in an early Saturday morning crash in Sullivan County. It happened around 1 a.m. on Infirmary Road at Market Street. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, an eastbound SUV driven by William R. Saverino, 64, of...
ktvo.com
Missing Kirksville man found suffering from hypothermia at Thousand Hills
NEAR KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A Kirksville missing person case ended more positively than law enforcement feared it would. The coroner had been put on standby on Tuesday morning. Police were notified Monday afternoon about a missing Kirksville man, who was reportedly going through some personal problems. The 51-year-old was...
Comments / 0