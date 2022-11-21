Gloria Trammel, 87, of Unionville, Missouri, passed away at the Putnam County Memorial Hospital in Unionville on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. Gloria Ann (Parker) Trammel was born in Neponset, Illinois, on December 14, 1934, the daughter of Marshall and Mary Geneva (McCalley) Parker. She attended Triumph school and graduated from Unionville High School in 1952. She married Raymond Brake and to this union one child was born, Dennis. Gloria married James Ola Trammel in Unionville on May 25, 1970. Gloria worked on the assembly line for McGraw-Edison in Centerville, Iowa. She loved to sew and was a wonderful seamstress, making quilts. She also made shirts for Dennis when he was young. She loved to travel and to garden. Gloria liked to attend auctions and yard sales and she loved her family. She knew Jesus as her personal Savior and was a member of the Graysville Freewill Baptist Church when she was young.

UNIONVILLE, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO