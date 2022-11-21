Read full article on original website
Related
In ND, Is Bismarck The Most Expensive City To Live in?
What would you say? Of all the cities in North Dakota, which one is the most expensive to live in? When I ask you that, I'll bet you wonder what that is based on right? I mean sometimes it doesn't matter where you live, prices in stores and definitely at the gas pumps seem to be going up all the time, expenses seem to come from everywhere don't they? Would you also immediately think that THE most expensive city in North Dakota has got to be one of, if not THE largest city in the state - like Fargo? Not a bad guess considering they are almost double the size of Bismarck ( population wise ). Well WHY-NOT MINOT?
Bismarck’s Moe’s Smoke Shop Has FREE Turkeys For You
A friend of mine sent me this picture she found on Facebook today... ...her caption to the pic was simple: "Moe's is giving away FREE turkeys" - Now I'm sure you may have seen it as well, what were your first thoughts? Was it maybe a SMOKED Turkey promotion? Like say buy three cigars and they'll hand you a frozen turkey? Here is what Jared Selzer posted just over three hours ago:
MN JL Beers Closing – Let’s Hope It’s Not A Chain Reaction
Sadly another familiar bar -restaurant-establishment is closing its doors for good. I have lived in several cities in North Dakota, and in each one, I have gone into a JL Beers - Minot, Fargo, Bismarck, AND Minnesota - The last one sadly just announced its plans to permanently close - Here is what the JL Beers posted on their Facebook yesterday:
North Dakota Drivers: Speed Limit Changes In Lincoln
We love to go fast, we get the zoomies. Often times, we can't stretch the legs of our cars to their full potential. It's sad, but sometimes necessary. With that, here's another instance where you're going to have to slow your roll a little more. There's been a speed limit change in Lincoln.
Thanksgiving Served Here In Bismarck Mandan
Wanting to avoid the stress of cooking for days, or maybe wanting to enjoy the tastes of home but find yourself alone. Fear not, as there are folks excited to share the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday with you. One thing we love about North Dakota is that holidays are an open door. And so this list of locations offering a warm, comfortable place to grab a hot meal; may be just what you are looking to do.
Schlotzsky’s In Bismarck – “Full Throttle Up…
..full steam ahead....all engines GO..." Alright you get the idea, this is a story of true motivation. Her name is Sharon Erickson, she lives here in Bismarck and she manages an awesome place called Schlotzsky's on 2000 N 12th ST STE 130 - You would never know she's been there for 20 years by looking at her warm and caring smile. I had the opportunity to drive by for lunch ( once a week is my goal ), and while waiting for my calzone, I noticed the sign on the take-out window that listed their hours of operation - which drove me to ask one question...
From San Diego To Bismarck, Life Is An Amazing Journey
"Are you running from the law?" I can't tell you how many times I've been asked that since I moved to Fargo, North Dakota back in 2014. You see I am from San Diego, California. I have learned that it is impossible to compare one city to the next, sure there are going to be key factors, like the weather for instance. Also, many people prefer living in a large town, they seem to expect more businesses are available, like more restaurants and a lot more things to do. True, I guess, but I value the quality of life, and I found that a long way from home.
Another Store Open For Business In Bismarck’s Kirkwood Mall
It seems like it's every other day that we hear about another new business opening in the Kirkwood Mall. This is no exception to that. See's Candies is now open for business. Let's be honest, figuring out what to bring to Thanksgiving dinner, or what to get for friends and family for Christmas can be challenging. You know what pretty much everyone loves? Candy.
NEW LOCATION: A Favorite Christmas Store Moves To Mandan
Fear, not those that look have enjoyed for years the stunning display of dreamy and breathtaking Christmas trees. A tradition for many was walking through the endless display at the Kirkwood Mall for many years where the new Barnes & Noble bookstore now resides. The tradition may continue, and we are excited to announce.
Opening Day In Mandan – Who Is Throwing Out The First Bag?
Talk about a sport, a game that has just exploded through the last few years. You see this almost everywhere you go, WE have this at our business office, heck WE took it on the road to Sickies Garage Burgers and Brews every Wednesday night all summer long. You can find them in backyards, even in a HUGE barn ( a co-worker has one ) - I'm talking about cornhole. I know you have attempted it at least once or twice - for some it may look easier than it is ( those people will surely find out that it's not ) - get ready, it's kicking off today in Mandan - Send-It 24/7 Cornhole.
A Hummingbird..In Bismarck…In October? Is This A Joke?
I thought for sure someone was pulling my leg - I mean come on now....and who is Anna?. This isn't a "Knock-Knock - who's there?" "ANNA" gag either. So, who or what is an Anna? If you said it's a hummingbird you would be correct - Here is what Wikipedia says "Anna's hummingbird is a medium-sized bird species of the family Trochilidae. It was named after Anna Masséna, Duchess of Rivoli. It is native to western coastal regions of North America. In the early 20th century, Anna's hummingbirds bred only in northern Baja California and southern California" So maybe a dumb question here, are their relatives of Rivoli in Bismarck, North Dakota? The reason why I asked is, that just recently according to The Bismarck Tribune a man by the name of Craig Triplett was visiting his mother in Highland Acres when he spotted and took a picture of a hummingbird - which was later identified as Anna's hummingbird.
Here’s How YOU Can Show Your Pride In Our Vets In Bismarck
There are many ways we all can share our pride for veterans here in BisMan... ...I personally think this is without a doubt the best way. I had the privilege to talk with Marty Presler this morning at our radio station, he is a huge part of our ND branch of - Western ND Honor Flight - which serves US military veterans of western ND and is honoring them with a trip to Washington DC In April and possibly October. Here is their mission - to celebrate America's veterans by inviting them to share in a day of honor. To fly veterans from all across western ND to Washington DC to visit the national memorials built in their honor. Here is a part of their itinerary - they will see the changing of the guard ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, Lincoln Memorial, Korean Memorial, Vietnam Memorial, and WW2 Memorial - plus a private opening of the National Archives to view the original Constitution and Declaration of Independence. When April rolls around next year, they will hop on a charter flight and begin their trip - right now there are over 250 veterans on the waiting list, and the plane only holds 150, so this is why October will be available as well.
Mother Nature’s Masterpiece In ND
What a week we just had, a blizzard that came in and hit us dead center, a comedian found himself stuck ( literally ), and clean-up has begun. Mother Nature decided to flex her muscles a little early, directing a storm that came in early Thursday morning and began to drop what eventually ended up almost a record amount of snow here In Bismarck - According to bringmethenews.com "The storm blew away the Nov. 10 record in Bismarck, with the National Weather Service office near the city's airport measuring 17 inches of snow. That smashed the record of 9.1 inches for the date and was just 0.3 inches shy of tying the 24-hour snowfall record in Bismarck. A stunning 17.3 inches fell on April 14, 2013" Nasty was the appropriate word for the conditions that we were left with, so many people were snowed in, plows doing their best to hit the streets, I saw accidents everywhere, and motorists stuck ( I was one of them, having skidded off into a huge snow drift ) - One well-known comedian and his crew felt the wrath and found themselves stuck ( Bert Kreischer ) - his show was forced to reschedule. Mother Nature wasn't done yet...
Opening! North Dakota’s Largest Ski Resort Celebrates 30 Years
After the first blizzard of the 2022-2023 winter behind us, and the roar of the snowmobiles in the ditches. We believe it is safe to say all of us that are lovers of all things WINTER, especially the slopes, have been hanging tight waiting to hear when our beloved Huff Hills Ski Area would be open for the season.
Weather Is Nasty. Travel Safe Today ND
Sorry to be the bearer of bad news North Dakota, but old man winter is here and he is not letting up either. Traveling into Mandan this morning we encountered drifts, blowing snow, and ice patches. Thankful for four-wheel drive and thankful for the crews working non-stop all night to try to keep the main roads cleared. Currently Bismarck Mandan and surrounding communities is in a winter weather advisory from NWS, released at 3:13amCST; "Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes."
In BisMan “Not All Heroes Wear Capes…” That Is So True
I thought last April was insane, this past storm brought out a flood of emotions. It sure did. If you were on the Bismarck People Reporting News Facebook Group page over the last 4 or 5 days you have read the comments about what we all have faced head-on - STUCK, grounded, literally held hostage inside our own homes thanks to the blizzard. I came across one such individual that made it known just how appreciative he was - and I have to tell you that I mirror his sentiments one trillion percent: This is part of what Eric Basnet posted:
Welcome To Bismarck – Wear Your Yellow & Green “Ya Mon”
I say "Perfect Timing" for this charming new place. The temperatures are definitely dropping, seemed like just yesterday when just a couple of weeks ago Bismarck and Mandan basked in a full day of sun and 77 degrees. Now ( Friday ) we are cleaning up the 19-plus inches of snow that swept in beginning in the wee hours of Thursday. My weather app tells me it's going to be -7 overnight. Brrrrrr. What better way to seek out anything that will warm us all up than checking out a brand-new restaurant that opened up inside the Kirkwood Mall? I'm going to go out on a limb here and guess that Jamaica, a mountainous island in the Caribbean sea is just a rad warmer than we are. I'm not suggesting that you travel 2,388 miles, no, but you can check out Suzzy's Island Twist!
ND’s Tigirlily Gold Announces Their First Major Headlining Tour
North Dakota's beloved Tigirlily recently re-branded their name to "Tigirlily Gold." They've also just announced their first-ever major national headlining tour which begins TONIGHT. Tigirlily Gold will be hitting some major cities along the way with this tour sponsored by Lee. According to their Instagram account, these shows are secret/exclusive...
Let’s Me And You Talk Snow North Dakota/Minnesota Style
Before the internets came creeping in, people that interacted with one another did so while undergoing the same experiences. The business was more local. You felt like everyone you talked with understood the dire weather situation you were all in because they were experiencing it too. I didn't reply because...y'know,...
Wasting ND Taxpayer Money Or Are These Winter Preparations?
A blizzard warning was issued at early this morning, November 9th, 2022 covering a large portion of central North Dakota by the National Weather Service. This being said, all are to be preparing for as we quote from said advisory at 9:15amCST, "Impacts... Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility."
Cool 98.7
Mandan, ND
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
571K+
Views
ABOUT
Cool 98.7 FM plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck/Mandan, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://cool987fm.com
Comments / 0