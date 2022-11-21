Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Some Georgia State Quarters Are Actually Worth $5,000-$7,000
Usually, when something has a mistake on it, it isn't worth much and might even take away from the thing's value - you'd probably ask for a refund if a word was misspelled in a tattoo - but that's not always how it is with errors and some mistakes make items way more valuable. Such is the case for coins. Misprinted money can be worth tons and can turn a penny from being worth one cent to $100,000.
"Our Parents Don't Get How Hard It Is": Millennial Homeowners Are Revealing How They Did It, And I Need To Lay Down For The Next Week
"I blew a disc out in my low back after working 18-20 hours a day, every day, for three weeks straight. It took about five years to settle a claim through Work Comp — and then I was able to use it to put a down payment on a house."
Comments / 0