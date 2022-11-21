Usually, when something has a mistake on it, it isn't worth much and might even take away from the thing's value - you'd probably ask for a refund if a word was misspelled in a tattoo - but that's not always how it is with errors and some mistakes make items way more valuable. Such is the case for coins. Misprinted money can be worth tons and can turn a penny from being worth one cent to $100,000.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO