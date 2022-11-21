Read full article on original website
Related
americanmilitarynews.com
Pics/Vid: Navy releases custom Army-Navy football uniforms – here they are
On Monday, the U.S. Naval Academy gave its first look at the special uniforms its football team will wear when they go up against the U.S. Military Academy in the Army-Navy game next month. The special helmets and jerseys pay tribute to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). According...
College Football World Reacts To Rivalry Game Cancelation
The Commonwealth Clash will not take place this year. On Monday, the ACC officially canceled Saturday's scheduled rivalry game between Virginia and Virginia Tech. The community is still reeling from a shooting in Charlottesville on Nov. 13. Three Virginia football players were killed and another (Mike Hollins) was injured. This...
MilitaryTimes
Navy fires CO of Air Test and Evaluation Squadron 31
The Navy relieved the commanding officer of Air Test and Evaluation Squadron 31 on Friday following alcohol-related misconduct. Capt. Ryan Bryla, the Naval Test Wing Pacific commodore, removed Cmdr. Cassidi Reese due to a loss of confidence after an arrest and charges for driving while intoxicated at Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake in California on Nov. 4, according to the Navy.
Yardbarker
Watch: Navy to wear out of this world NASA uniforms for Army game
The uniforms are dedicated to the 54 Navy graduates that went on to become Astronauts. According to the school, no other institution has produced more people for the space program. That list includes Alan Shephard, who landed on the moon is part of the Apollo 14 mission, and Bruce McCandless...
US Navy Sailors Became Molecularly Fused to Warship During Secret Trials of Creepy Teleportation Experiment
The Philadelphia Experiment was an alleged top-secret experiment that was supposed to make ships invisible to enemy radar. According to reports, the USS Eldridge, a Cannon-class destroyer escort, located in Philadelphia Naval Shipyard where the experiment was conducted was teleported to Norfolk Virginia on October 28, 1943.
30 Combat Aircraft Being Built for the US Military
The United States continues to maintain the world’s largest military aircraft fleet, by a very long shot. (These are the largest air forces in the world.) America has at least 13,246 active combat aircraft, transporters, tankers, training aircraft, intelligence gatherers, and special mission vehicles, according to FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace news and information website. […]
maritime-executive.com
U.S. Navy Cruiser CO Relieved While Under Way in the Atlantic
The CO of the cruiser USS Normandy has been relieved of duty and transferred off his ship in the middle of a North Atlantic deployment, the U.S. Navy said in a brief statement Tuesday. Capt. Simon McKeon, the commanding officer of Normandy, had served in the post since March 2022....
americanmilitarynews.com
Navy SEAL mini-sub has mysterious underwater collision
A U.S. Navy SEAL miniature submarine, known as a SEAL Delivery Vehicle (SDV), suffered a mishap last month during a training mission. Many details of the accident or the underlying training mission remain a mystery. The SDV, which is launched from a larger submarine and ferries SEALs underwater on special...
MilitaryTimes
Navy fires warship CO in the middle of a deployment
The commanding officer of the guided-missile cruiser Normandy was relieved of command Tuesday in the middle of the warship’s deployment, and less than eight months after he took command. The Navy announced the firing in a brief press release stating that Capt. Simon McKeon was relieved “due to a...
247Sports
VIP Scoop: Talented safety prospect locks in Virginia official visit
Mose Phillips III has locked in his official visit to Virginia. "I'll take my official on the 10th of December," he told Wahoos247. Phillips is a talented athlete out of Antioch (Tenn.) Cane Ridge High School that plays on both sides of the ball for the Ravens. The 6-foot-3, 190-pounder holds offers from Virginia Tech, Tulane and Toledo, in addition to his offer from Virginia.
CBS Sports
2022 Army vs. Navy Game: Midshipmen unveil NASA-themed uniforms for 123rd meeting with Black Knights
Army and Navy have come up with some clever alternate uniforms for their rivalry game in recent years, and Navy's 2022 threads are out of this world -- pun very much intended. The school released its uniforms for the showdown on Monday, and they are dedicated to the 54 Navy graduates who have gone on to become astronauts. That is, according to the school, more astronauts than any other institution has produced. You can even buy them here.
College Football World Reacts To Navy's New Uniforms
In recent years, Army and Navy have made a habit of wearing new alternate uniforms for their annual rivalry matchup. Navy unveiled its fresh getups for this year's Army game on Monday. Inspired by NASA, the red, white and blue unis are excellent, in our opinion. Much of the college...
helihub.com
First Jolly Green II Combat Rescue Helicopter delivered
Defense Contract Management Agency Sikorsky Aircraft delivered the first HH-60W Jolly Green II Combat Rescue Helicopter to the 563rd Rescue Group, here Aug. 11. The HH-60W is the latest upgrade of the Sikorsky H-60 series helicopter designed to replace the Air Force’s current HH-60G inventory. Crewmembers from the 66th Rescue Squadron, or RQS, who will field the advanced rescue helicopter, were on hand for the delivery.
americanmilitarynews.com
Navy captain censured over deadly AAV sinking tapped for aircraft carrier command
A Navy selection board is recommending a ship captain censured over his failure to control amphibious vehicle operations in a deadly incident off the San Diego coast two years ago be given command of a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier. Capt. John Kurtz was the commanding officer of the amphibious transport dock...
marinelink.com
New Landing Craft Delivered to the US Navy
The U.S. Navy has taken delivery of the next generation landing craft, Ship to Shore Connector (SSC), Landing Craft, Air Cushion (LCAC) 106 following the completion of Acceptance Trials with the Navy’s Board of Inspection and Survey to test the readiness and capability of the craft and to validate requirements.
Check Out The New Twin M240 Door Guns For HH-60 Rescue Helicopters
U.S. Air Force photo by Andre TrinidadThe increased firepower would provide combat search and rescue teams with more organic fire support when operating in contested environments.
Comments / 4