Army and Navy have come up with some clever alternate uniforms for their rivalry game in recent years, and Navy's 2022 threads are out of this world -- pun very much intended. The school released its uniforms for the showdown on Monday, and they are dedicated to the 54 Navy graduates who have gone on to become astronauts. That is, according to the school, more astronauts than any other institution has produced. You can even buy them here.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO