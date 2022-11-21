ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cave Junction, OR

Comments / 0

Related
ijpr.org

Cases of respiratory viruses increasing in Southern Oregon

Like many parts of the country, Jackson County is experiencing a modest uptick in COVID cases, as well as a rapid increase in cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and the flu. Jackson County Medical Director Leona O'Keefe said these increases are especially concerning given that the health care system...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Monday 11/21 – Southern Oregon Cities Get Grants For Vehicle Barriers To Prevent Casualties At Events, Two-Story Structure Fire in Selma, Royal Oaks Ready to Rebuild

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY ISSUED: 8:15 AM NOV. 20, 2022 – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM...
MEDFORD, OR
beachconnection.net

Recreational Crabbing Banned on South Oregon Coast; Commercial Season Delayed

(Newport, Oregon) - The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) announced Friday that recreational crabbing in bays and estuaries on the southern Oregon coast has been closed. This begins eight miles north of Winchester Bay (at Tahkenitch Creek) and runs down to the California border, including the towns of Coos Bay, Bandon, Port Orford, Gold Beach and Brookings. (Photo Seaside Aquarium / Tiffany Boothe: crab boats off Cannon Beach)
OREGON STATE
KTVL

Grants Pass Police expose nationwide moving company scam

The Oregon Peace Officers Association presented an award to investigators from the Grants Pass Police Department (GPPD) and other law enforcement agencies for their effort in shutting down a nationwide moving company scam. The scam investigation identified over 350 victims, resulted in numerous arrests and returned millions of dollars in...
GRANTS PASS, OR
KTVL

Shots fired, police say avoid SE Portola Drive

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Grants Pass Police Department says it is currently investigating reports of shots fired at a home on SE Portola Drive Tuesday afternoon. There does not appear to be an immediate danger to the public. Police advise the public to please avoid the area as the...
GRANTS PASS, OR
KTVL

Medford father of five missing after taking odd job downtown

MEDFORD, Ore. — A Southern Oregon family is hoping the community can help as they look for their 46-year-old father, last seen leaving his home in Medford on Monday afternoon. Jose Jesus Albarran Guerrero’s family said the last time they saw him was after he came back from the...
MEDFORD, OR
KTVL

Car crash in Central Point, drivers advised to avoid area

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — UPDATE, NOV. 18 2:00 PM:. Jackson County Roads says the intersection of Table Rock Road and Biddle Road in Central Point has been cleared. Drivers can proceed as usual. -- ORIGINAL STORY:. Officials are warning the public to avoid the area of Table Rock Road...
CENTRAL POINT, OR
kptv.com

Man arrested in Grants Pass after firing gun near schools

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was arrested Tuesday morning after allegedly firing a gun during a dispute, according to the Grants Pass Police Department. Officers responded to the 1900 block of Southeast Portola Drive to a call about a man with a gun. The man, 22-year-old Seth Fox, was reportedly demanding the return of a car that had been sold. He then allegedly fired his gun and drove off in the car. No one was injured.
GRANTS PASS, OR
KTVL

Two-story home catches fire in Selma

SELMA, Ore. — Illinois Valley Fire District and Rural Metro Fire responded to a house fire in Selma overnight. Officials say the fire was contained to the two-story home with little spread to nearby vegetation. The fire crew cleaned up and monitored the fire throughout the night. The cause...
SELMA, OR
mahoningmatters.com

Woman missing on drive from California to Oregon found, police say

UPDATE: A 26-year-old woman was found after being reported missing on a drive from California to Oregon, police said. With the help of a Good Samaritan with a snowmobile and Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, Camille Rose Markovich was located “in Siskiyou County on Greyback Road” aftershe became stranded and didn’t have cellphone reception, the Cotati Police Department said in a Nov. 8 Facebook post.
OREGON STATE
102.7 KORD

102.7 KORD

Pasco WA
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

102.7 KORD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy