Bessie Reese Beckner, 88, of Walker, arrived in her Heavenly home on November 22, 2022. She was born in Eatons, WV, on August 10, 1934, a daughter of the late Ralph and Helen Shaffer Reese. She was the wife of Paul M. Beckner, whom she married on April 11, 1953. Mother of Thomas M. and Marilyn Beckner of Walker, Rebecca and Timothy Johnson of Parkersburg, and Steven and Tina Beckner of Newark, WV. Grandmother of Stanley Paul and Brittany Beckner of Newark, WV. And sister, Connie Armistead of Elkview, WV.

WALKER, WV ・ 18 HOURS AGO