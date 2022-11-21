ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkersburg, WV

WTAP

Obituary: Beckner, Bessie Reese

Bessie Reese Beckner, 88, of Walker, arrived in her Heavenly home on November 22, 2022. She was born in Eatons, WV, on August 10, 1934, a daughter of the late Ralph and Helen Shaffer Reese. She was the wife of Paul M. Beckner, whom she married on April 11, 1953. Mother of Thomas M. and Marilyn Beckner of Walker, Rebecca and Timothy Johnson of Parkersburg, and Steven and Tina Beckner of Newark, WV. Grandmother of Stanley Paul and Brittany Beckner of Newark, WV. And sister, Connie Armistead of Elkview, WV.
WALKER, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Smith, Alden Neal

Alden Neal Smith, 77, of Pennsboro, WV, passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022, at the Willows Nursing Home, Parkersburg, WV. Neal was born on November 1, 1945, on his Great Grandfather William B. Morris’ farm, on Cokeley Ridge Road, near Cantwell, Ritchie County, on a beautiful warm evening. He was the son of Willis Wade and Opal K. Morris Smith. Neal will be laid to rest in the Morris Cemetery, which is only about 600 feet from where he was born.
PENNSBORO, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Hanshaw, Stephen Craig

Stephen Craig Hanshaw, 67, of Parkersburg, passed away on November 19, 2022, at the Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born in Parkersburg on November 4, 1955, a son of the late James H. and Phyllis Marie Nichols Hanshaw. Mr. Hanshaw was a lifelong mechanic. He owned and operated his...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Bussey Jr, Dayton James “Jim”

Dayton James “Jim” Bussey Jr, 73, of Vienna, passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022. He was born June 24, 1949, in Elkins, WV, a son of the late Dayton J. and Betty Phares Bussey. Jim was a 1967 graduate of Parkersburg High School and was a U.S....
VIENNA, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Donivan, John Allen

John Donivan, 53, born July 4, 1969, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away October 10, 2022, at his residence in Parkersburg. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Starr, Cindi Lou

Cindi Lou Starr, age 53, of Graysville, OH, formerly of Caldwell, OH, passed away at her residence Thursday, November 17, 2022. She was born March 15, 1969, in Marietta, OH, a daughter of James Jr. (Dixie) Parks of Summerfield, OH, and the late Jo Ann Morrison Parks. Cindi was a...
GRAYSVILLE, OH
WTAP

Williamstown American Legion helped the community on Thanksgiving

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Williamstown American Legion Post was filled with people celebrating Thanksgiving once again following COVID. Members of Williamstown American Legion Post wanted to give back to the community this Thanksgiving by hosting a thanksgiving meal. They served anyone who stopped in and also put meals together...
WILLIAMSTOWN, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Ayers, Joan L.

Joan L. Ayers, age 86, of Macksburg, OH, passed away Monday, November 21, 2022, at the Altercare Summit Acres Skilled Nursing & Rehab in Caldwell, OH. She was born July 1, 1936, in Washington County, OH, a daughter of the late Wesley and Loretta Henry Williamson. Many will forever remember...
MACKSBURG, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Christopher, Delbert W. “Doc”

Delbert W. “Doc” Christopher, 75, of Belpre, passed away at 8:27 pm, Thursday (Nov. 17) at Belpre Emergency Room. He was born on December 2, 1946, in Washington County, Ohio, to Kenneth and Dorothy White Christopher. He had been employed at B. F. Goodrich and was a member...
BELPRE, OH
WTAP

The Salvation Army of Parkersburg delivers free Thanksgiving meals

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Salvation Army of Parkersburg distributed free Thanksgiving meals on Thursday. Salvation Army staff and volunteers were out in droves. In fact, Captain Marjorie Rowe said over 50 volunteers showed up to help pack and distribute meals on Thanksgiving Day. Rowe said the initiative’s been a...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Thousands came to Parkersburg’s 44th annual Turkey Trot 5K

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The 44th annual Parkersburg Turkey Trot went off with a bang as thousands came together Thanksgiving morning to walk and run before sitting down with their families for Thanksgiving. Waking up early on Thanksgiving and coming down to the City Park for the Turkey Trot 5K...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Forever a Tiger: Remembering Dalton Joy

ELIZABETH, W.Va. (WTAP) - Sixteen-year-old Dalton Joy could be best described in three words, Faith, Family, and Football, according to his parents, Mike and Jenn Joy. Jenn said she left out friends because his friends were his family, and he treated everybody like family. “What I always think of when...
ELIZABETH, WV
WTAP

Trooper Jared Miller named Marietta Post’s Trooper of the Year

MARIETTA, OH (WTAP) - Among those who have received Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Trooper of the Year award, local Trooper Jared Miller was selected to receive the award for the Marietta Post. Originally from Beverly, Trooper Jared Miller joined the Ohio State Highway Patrol in 2019. Trooper Miller’s fellow...
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

UPDATE: Brush fire extinguished; W.Va. Division of Forestry investigating

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - A brush fire on the 700 block of Summit Road in Vienna has been extinguished, according to officials. The call came in at 3:37 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. Around 1/4 of an acre was involved. Vienna Volunteer Fire Department and Williamstown Volunteer Fire Department were on the...
VIENNA, WV
WTAP

Firefighters responding to brush fire in Vienna

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - A brush fire has been reported on the 700 block of Summit Road in Vienna, according to officials. The call came in at 3:37 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. Around 1/4 of an acre is involved. Vienna Volunteer Fire Department and Williamstown Volunteer Fire Department have just arrived...
VIENNA, WV
WTAP

Pizza shop gives out over 180 free Thanksgiving meals

MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - The giving spirit is alive and well in the Mid-Ohio Valley. With the help of the community, the Pete’s Pizza crew in Mineral Wells was able to serve over 180 free Thanksgiving meals. For the past few days, this pizza crew has been making...
MINERAL WELLS, WV
WTAP

Wreck on Juliana and Fourth Street, car flipped on its side

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A crash happened earlier this afternoon at the Juliana and Fourth Street intersection. Officials say the wreck happened at around 12:20 p.m. as a Jeep was heading east on Fourth Street and a Chevy Traverse collided with the Jeep. Officials say the driver of the Chevy...
PARKERSBURG, WV

