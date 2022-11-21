Read full article on original website
Jay Leno reveals face, hand scars as he’s discharged from hospital burn unit
Jay Leno is on the mend. The former “Tonight Show” host, 72, was discharged from the hospital Monday, looking happy and healthy as he posed for a photo with staff from the Grossman Burn Center after recovering from “serious” burns. “After a 10-day stay at the facility, Jay will receive follow-up care at the Grossman Outpatient Burn Clinic for burns to his face, chest and hands he received during a fire at his home garage,” doctors shared in a press release. “Jay would like to let everyone know how thankful he is for the care he received, and is very appreciative of all...
ABC News
Jay Leno recovering after suffering burns to face, hands in 'gasoline accident'
Jay Leno is recovering after suffering burns to his face and hands in a gasoline accident in his garage over the weekend. In a statement issued by the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills Hospital in Los Angeles, the comedian and former "Tonight Show" host shared an update on his condition and recovery.
Jay Leno gives health update as he’s seen behind the wheel for first time after being released from hospital
Photos revealed Jay Leno's burn scars from a fire he escaped at his Burbank garage last week where he was sprayed with gasoline while working under the hood of a car.
Jay Leno’s Doctor Reveals His Wife, Mavis, Is ‘Very Concerned’
Mavis Leno, who is the wife of legendary The Tonight Show host Jay Leno, is reportedly “very concerned” about her husband’s health. Jay Leno suffered serious burns to his face, chest, and hand when a fire broke out in his garage. At the time, Leno was working on a steam engine underneath one of his cars.
Jay Leno receives hyperbaric chamber treatment after he suffered ‘serious burns’ in gasoline fire
Television icon Jay Leno was seen in a hyperbaric chamber as part of his treatment after his car "erupted" in flames, and he was rushed to the hospital.
Jay Leno Poses For Photo After 10-Day Hospital Stay For Serious Burn Injuries
The comedian was discharged from the hospital after sustaining burns to his face, chest and hands in a car fire.
Jay Leno leaves burn center after fire, releases photo
Leno underwent surgery for serious burns to his face, chest and hands that happened when flames erupted as he was working on a vintage car.
Inside The Car Responsible For Jay Leno's Severe Burns
Jay Leno is known for his love of classic cars, particularly a type known as steam cars. These rare vehicles are also a bit of a fire risk, unfortunately.
Hospital shares photo of Jay Leno after treatment for ‘serious’ facial burns from car fire
Jay Leno has been discharged from the Grossman Burn Center 10 days after suffering “serious” facial burns from a car fire.“I am pleased with Jay’s progress, and I am optimistic that he will make a full recovery,” Dr Peter Grossman said in a statement.The 72-year-old former late-night host underwent surgery for serious burns when flames erupted as he worked on a vintage car in his LA garage.Leno suffered burns to his face, hands and chest that his plastic surgeon, Dr Grossman, categorised as second-degree or verging on more severe, during a news conference on Wednesday (16 November).Some of the...
Reason Behind Car Combusting That Left Jay Leno Facing A Skin Graft Revealed
Car enthusiast, Jay Leno, was taken to hospital over the weekend with third degree burns on the left hand side of his face after one of his cars burst into flames. The former ‘Tonight Show’ host put his fans at ease, saying:. “I got some serious burns from...
Popculture
Jay Leno Spotted Publicly Amid Treatment for Serious Burns After Accident
Jay Leno was spotted for the first time since his burn incident. The longtime talk show host and comedian was spotted receiving treatment for his burn injuries in a hyperbolic chamber pod, marking the first time anyone has seen Leno since he fell victim to a car fire. Radar Online was one of the first to report it. Leno was using the chamber to address concerns regarding the healing process for his injuries. The 72-year-old's injuries were sustained when was working on one of his vintage cars when the combination of leaked gas and sparks from a steam engine combusted. A fire ensued and he was gravely injured. As a result, he cancelled a scheduled appearance.
Leno has surgery for burns from car fire, in good condition
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jay Leno underwent surgery for serious burns suffered when flames erupted as he worked on a vintage car and remains hospitalized for further treatment, the physician overseeing his care said Wednesday. The former “Tonight Show” host was in good condition and his wife, Mavis, is...
MotorAuthority
Jay Leno burned by erupting car, in hospital
Jay Leno is hospitalized with facial burns after a car fire Sunday. "I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire," Leno said in a statement to Variety. "I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet." TMZ first reported that the comedian and...
A.V. Club
Jay Leno released from burn center, expected to make full recovery
After experiencing severe burns last week when one of his many vintage cars caught on fire, Jay Leno has been released from the Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles and is expected to make a full recovery. Leno had been working on a 1907 White Model G Steam Car (he’s going to be fine, so we can make a joke about how you should write that down in case it ever comes up as a trivia question) when a clog in the fuel line caused some gasoline to spray out onto his face and hands. The gasoline was then ignited by a spark, and though a nearby friend was able to quickly help, Leno was left with “deep second-degree burns, and possibly some third-degree burns.”
