Louisiana Department of Health shares vaccination opportunities in NELA

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Flu activity is increasing in Louisiana, reaching a five-year high, according to the Louisiana Department of Health. As a result, the Louisiana Department of Health is urging citizens to receive their vaccinations for this flu season. Below are the locations that will be providing vaccinations in Northeast Louisiana and the time and day that citizens can receive them.

Day/Date Time Location Vaccine

Wednesday, November 309 AM – 12 PMThe Renewal Center at 722 Adams St., MonroeCOVID-19, Flu, and Monkeypox

Saturday, December 310 AM – 1 PMMarbles Recreation Center Resource Fair at 2950 Renwick St., MonroeCOVID-19 and Flu

Sunday, December 410 AM – 2 PMGreater Antioch Baptist Church Ernestine G. Adams Education Center, 301 Sherrouse Ave., MonroeCOVID-19, Flu, and Monkeypox

Monday, December 510:30 AM – 12 AMJackson Parish Council on Aging, 120 Polk Ave., Jonesboro COVID-19 and Flu

Tuesday, December 610:30 AM – 11:45 AM Lincoln Parish Council on Aging, 1000 Saratoga St., Ruston COVID-19 and Flu

Wednesday, December 712 PM – 2 PMLA Healthcare Connections Community Baby Shower, Powell Street Community Center, 1401 Powell Ave., MonroeCOVID-19, Flu, and Monkeypox

Friday, December 99 AM – 11 AM Longleaf Estates, 149 Bellwood Dr., QuitmanCOVID-19, Flu, and Monkeypox

Friday, December 91 PM – 3 PMCaney Creek Apartments, 619 E. Main St., JonesboroCOVID-19, Flu, and Monkeypox

Saturday, December 108 AM – 1 PM Delhi Resource Fair and Vaccine Event at Richland Learning Center, 119 Charter St., DelhiCOVID-19, Flu, and Monkeypox

Monday, December 129 AM – 12 PM People United Vaccine Clinic, 2101 Tower Dr., Suite A, MonroeCOVID-19, Flu, and Monkeypox

Tuesday, December 1310 AM – 2 PMRuston Housing Authority, 615 N. Farmerville St., RustonCOVID-19, Flu, and Monkeypox

Thursday, December 159 AM – 12 PM Robinson Williams Community Center Flu Shot & COVID Booster Clinic, 1510 Elm St., Bastrop COVID-19 and Flu

Saturday, December 1710 AM – 1 PMBreakfast with Santa at Powell Street Community Center, 1401 Powell Ave., MonroeCOVID-19, Flu, and Monkeypox

In addition to reminding Louisianans to stay up-to-date on vaccinations, the Louisiana Department of Health is marking American Diabetes Month this November to highlight a serious health issue. For more information on American Diabetes Month, click HERE.