FOX2Now

The best Thanksgiving movie ever winds through St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – There is one movie that you may want to consider re-watching this Thanksgiving because St. Louis, and the annual pilgrimage we all make to reunite with family, are central to the story. John Hughes’ film Planes, Trains, and Automobiles starring Steve Martin and John Candy came out in 1987 and is timeless. If you’ve lived in the Midwest like me for your entire life you’ll recognize the highways, airports, and pitstops along the way. Plus, there’s a heartwarming twist at the end.
FOX2now.com

Catching up with Mike Martz

Former Rams head coach Mike Martz is back living in St. Louis. Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne caught up with the architect of the "Greatest Show on Turf" on Sports Final. Catching up with Mike Martz. Former Rams head coach Mike Martz is back living in St. Louis. Fox...
mymoinfo.com

Robert F. Chapman — Service 11/25/22 5 P.M.

Robert F. Chapman of St. Louis, formerly of DeSoto passed away Saturday (11/19) at the age of 76. A memorial gathering for Robert Chapman will be Friday (11/25) afternoon from 4 until the time of the memorial service at 5 at First Free Church in Ballwin. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dietrich-Mothershead Funeral Home in DeSoto.
FOX2Now

Cardinal Dolan to appear with other Catholic leaders at a St. Louis Christmas concert

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Several high profile Catholic leaders will be attending a. Christmas concert this weekend. Cardinal Timothy Dolan is headlining the event. Archbishop Mitchell Rozanski, Archbishop Emeritus Robert Carlson, and Bishop Mark Rivotuso will all be there with him. The concert is at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 26 at the Skip Viragh Center for the Arts at Chaminade Preparatory High School.
KMOV

Metro East family sheds light on National Caregiver Month

BELLEVILLE (KMOV) - November is National Caregiver Month and News 4 is recognizing those who care for their loved ones every single day. Many across our region are caring for family members and friends who have disabling diseases. One Belleville family had their world turned upside down when a family member, who lived out of state, got an unexpected diagnosis.
mymoinfo.com

Tanya Sue Seranno — Service 11/25/22 1 P.M.

Tanya Sue Serrano of Festus passed away Monday (11/21), she was 66 years old. The visitation for Tanya Serrano will be Friday (11/25) morning from 11 until the time of service at 1 at Cross Pointe Church of Festus. Burial in Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens in Crystal City. Arrangements are under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports.

