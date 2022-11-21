Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara’s Paseo Nuevo Mall Bids Adieu to Aloha Fun Center
Paseo Nuevo’s mall is not getting the Aloha Fun Center that had been advertised to come to Santa Barbara since last year. The roller skating, laser tag, and arcade amalgamation that was set to open on the ground floor of the former Macy’s building downtown hit multiple snags in the development process, and the owners have since let their lease expire.
Hundreds of families line up for holiday food distribution in Santa Maria
The Food Bank of Santa Barbara County gave out chicken, eggs, cheese, produce, and larger families received a whole turkey.
Santa Maria Veterans Memorial Park reconstruction set to begin early 2023
SANTA MARIA, Calif.- Last year the city of Santa Maria was award two and a half million dollars to renovate Veteran’s Memorial Park. The post Santa Maria Veterans Memorial Park reconstruction set to begin early 2023 appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Debates Rat Problem
“I really want to get off this rat thing,” protested the ever-outspoken Kelly Brown, owner of The Natural Café on the 500 block of State Street. “Rats are not the real issue; it’s the stuff of newspaper headlines,” he insisted. In this case, however, it...
Coastal View
Brass Bird Coffee has Carpinteria buzzing
New locale, Brass Bird Coffee, has Carpinterians buzzing. Al Weil calls it the “perfect way to start your day in Carpinteria (with) great coffee, lattes and breakfast choices,” while Pecos Pryor is enamored by the outdoor seating, which comes equipped with “both a fire pit and a water feature!”
sitelinesb.com
Mysterious Activity at One of Montecito’s Biggest Properties
••• Are Riley and Susan Bechtel up to something at Rancho San Carlos, the 237-acre Montecito estate at 2500 East Valley Road that they bought for $63.25 million in October 2020? They have cleared many acres’ worth of fruit trees from the upper part (below); they seem to be allowing the citrus grove near East Valley Road to die; and story poles were recently visible to the west of the mansion, although I don’t recall anything coming before MBAR. Anyone recall whether there are special development restrictions on the property?
Ventura County Reporter
Happenings: Week of Nov. 24
Happenings includes community events, meetings, classes, community resources and needs. To submit an item for inclusion email to: happenings@vcreporter.com. CHRISTMAS ON THE FARM | Through Dec. 24. Underwood Family Farm’s autumn celebrations give way to winter delights with a variety of holiday decor and activities to make the season bright. Lights, ornaments, presents and other trimmings deck the animal center, playgrounds and farmstand, to enchant attendees of all ages and provide ample opportunities for festive photos. Holiday arts and crafts, fun games like the cookie toss and ring a tree, duck racing, sleigh rides with draft horses and even a decorated train will help put everyone in the holiday spirit. Find a Christmas tree to take home while picking your own fresh produce in the fields. Kids can enjoy visits with Santa on weekends through Dec. 18, and his reindeer will make special appearances Dec. 10-11 and Dec. 17-18. There’s even more in store, so dash away to this family-friendly, farm-fresh festival of Yuletide cheer this season! $10-14; free for children under 2. Discounts for military, veterans, emergency first responders and seniors. 3370 Sunset Valley Road, Moorpark and 5696 E. Los Angeles Ave., Somis. underwoodfamilyfarms.com.
syvnews.com
Photos: Dozens gather for Mel Gatson memorial at Lompoc High
A man of unwavering integrity who had an infectious laugh. A defuser of tense situations. An invaluable Central Coast liaison between sports officials and schools. And one who took great care to NOT draw attention to himself when he was working on the gridiron, basketball court or baseball diamond. That...
generalaviationnews.com
Picture of the Day: My favorite co-pilot
Susan Ray submitted this photo and note: “My daughter, Chanel Ray, and I flying over Santa Barbara in a Piper Warrior III. Doesn’t get any better than this!”. Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day? You can submit it via this form.
Daily Nexus
University scrapped decades-old housing plans for Munger Hall, documents reveal
Two decades ago, UC Santa Barbara set out to plan the future of its campus and student housing, envisioning the construction of new residential structures and redevelopment of existing buildings that would vastly remake the university. Ultimately, UCSB didn’t execute the bulk of the campus development plan that it spent...
Should Santa Barbara keep outdoor dining? City, businesses spar over rumors of rats
The owner of The Natural Cafe recently announced he was closing his State Street restaurant due to homelessness, red tape and the presence of rodents.
Changes to Santa Maria trash services due to holiday
The City of Santa Maria advises residents that there will be no trash and recycling collection services or street sweeping on Thursday, November 24 (Thanksgiving Day).
Santa Barbara Independent
Homeless Woman from Santa Barbara Rescues Driver in Paradise Road Car Fire
When Santa Barbara native Rebecca Neal was driving through the mountains on Highway 154 near Paradise Road in the early evening of November 17, she suddenly found herself playing the unlikely hero when she was one of the first on the scene of a vehicle rollover in which the driver was trapped inside his own burning car.
KEYT
Fans congregate to enjoy World Cup watch parties across Santa Barbara
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- Fans from across the county are gathering together to watch the first U.S World Cup game with Santa Barbara locals converging at the Arlington Theatre to watch with friends and family. The U.S played Wales in their first game starting at 11 a.m. Monday morning. Taking place...
Lompoc Parks and Recreation holds its 2022 Annual Turkey Trot at River Park
The City of Lompoc Parks and Recreation held its 2022 Annual Turkey Trot at River Park today. The post Lompoc Parks and Recreation holds its 2022 Annual Turkey Trot at River Park appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Ventura County Reporter
Phos-Chek in Sespe Creek spurs lawsuit
When environmental activist Andy Stahl heard that last month’s battle to extinguish the Howard Fire in the rugged mountains north of Ojai resulted in an airplane dropping fire retardant into Sespe Creek, he knew the incident would figure into a lawsuit he was already preparing to file against the U.S. Forest Service.
Santa Barbara Independent
Tuesday Night Sushi @ Villa Wine Bar
Upon opening as a delightful little lounge on Anacapa Street in 2014, Villa Wine Bar quickly amassed a loyal base of customers who come in regularly for their impressive wine list, Italian-inspired bites, and rotating selection of rare beers on tap. But owners Sean and Gabi Larkins were not immune from the “pandemic pivot” most restaurants had to take.
New bicycle safety features installed in Santa Maria
A recently completed project which resurfaced six miles of State Route 135 (Broadway) from the US 101/State Route 135 Interchange to Lakeview Road includes new bicycle safety features.
Santa Barbara Independent
Adam’s Angels Is Looking for a Few Good Pies
With Thanksgiving right around the corner, Adam McKaig — chief, cook, and bottlewasher for Adam’s Angels — is looking for a few good pies. Maybe more like a couple hundred. McKaig is preparing for this year’s Thanksgiving, at which he estimates 500 homeless people, their friends, family, and supporters will show up to enjoy the harvest holiday at the Santa Barbara Veterans’ Memorial Building along Cabrillo Boulevard. Last year, McKaig said, the number was 400.
nomadlawyer.org
Simi Valley: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Simi Valley, California
What is the Ethnic Makeup of Simi Valley California?. Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Simi Valley California. Located in Southeast Ventura County, Simi Valley is 37 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles. It is home to a variety of attractions. It is surrounded by the Santa Susana Mountains, and offers visitors a quiet place to get away from the city.
