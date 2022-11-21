Happenings includes community events, meetings, classes, community resources and needs. To submit an item for inclusion email to: happenings@vcreporter.com. CHRISTMAS ON THE FARM | Through Dec. 24. Underwood Family Farm’s autumn celebrations give way to winter delights with a variety of holiday decor and activities to make the season bright. Lights, ornaments, presents and other trimmings deck the animal center, playgrounds and farmstand, to enchant attendees of all ages and provide ample opportunities for festive photos. Holiday arts and crafts, fun games like the cookie toss and ring a tree, duck racing, sleigh rides with draft horses and even a decorated train will help put everyone in the holiday spirit. Find a Christmas tree to take home while picking your own fresh produce in the fields. Kids can enjoy visits with Santa on weekends through Dec. 18, and his reindeer will make special appearances Dec. 10-11 and Dec. 17-18. There’s even more in store, so dash away to this family-friendly, farm-fresh festival of Yuletide cheer this season! $10-14; free for children under 2. Discounts for military, veterans, emergency first responders and seniors. 3370 Sunset Valley Road, Moorpark and 5696 E. Los Angeles Ave., Somis. underwoodfamilyfarms.com.

