San Angelo, TX

What to do in San Angelo: Nov. 22 through 26

By Ashtin Wade
 2 days ago

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Although Thanksgiving is this week, there are still plenty of things to do in San Angelo and across the Concho Valley.

Here is what is happening from Nov. 22 through Nov. 26:

When is Santa coming to town?

Nov. 22

The Angelo State University Art Faculty Biennial Exhibition and True Texas II: Folk & Traditional Art from the Concho Valley to the Rio Grande at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts

  • An opening reception for two new exhibits at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts will be held on Sept. 22 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • The True Texas II: Folk & Traditional Art from the Concho Valley to the Rio Grande exhibit is an exploration into the traditions and creative innovations of this region. It features 19 artists and artisans.
  • The Angelo State University Art Faculty Biennial Exhibition features artists who make up the Angelo State University Art Department.
    • These artists are:
      • Kat Truth
      • Ewdiwn Cuenco
      • Randy Hall
      • Chris Stewart
      • Ben Sum
      • Hayun Surl
      • John Vinlarek
      • Leila Yarian
  • Both of these exhibits will be at the San Angelo Fine Arts Museum from Sept. 22 through Nov. 27.
  • The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The museum is free to the public.

Nov. 23

Nov. 24 – Thanksgiving Day

Nov. 25

51st annual Open House at the Chicken Farm Art Center

  • On Nov. 25 and Nov. 26 the Chicken Farm Art Center will be hosting its 51st annual Open House with art, music, food and more beginning at 10 a.m.

B.A.D. Improv Black Friday Extravaganza!

  • Those 16 and up can enjoy the long-running Be Theatre tradition of the B.A.D. Black Friday Extravaganza on Nov. 25 and Nov. 26 from 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale for $10 on the Be Theatre website .

Nov. 26

51st annual Open House at the Chicken Farm Art Center

Fall in Love Date Nights

  • Fall in love and make your own clay pie dish at Fall in Love Date Nights at the Concho Clay Studio. Starting at 6 p.m. couples and friends can learn how to use a clay slab and various texture tools with refreshments provided by Helen’s Bistro and Bakery.
    • Tickets are $90 for two.

Did we miss an event?

KLST/KSAN

Longtime San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts Director Retiring

SAN ANGELO, Texas — After 38 years San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts founding Director, Howard Taylor, will step back from his position as president.   Taylor will continue as president emeritus next year helping the new director to get settled.  Over the decades, Taylor has helped San Angelo residents feel a sense of community […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

Closings, holiday hours for businesses in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Thanksgiving is a time for turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and more. City closings include the San Angelo Animal Shelter, Fairmount Cemetery offices, Fort Concho National Historic Landmark, the San Angelo-Tom Green County Health Department, the McNease Convention Center, Municipal Court, the San Angelo Nature Center, Southside and Carl Ray Johnson recreation centers, Station 618, Santa Fe Crossing Senior Centers and water billing offices.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Annual ASU Christmas Tree Lighting

SAN ANGELO, Texas — KLST Carolyn McEnrue and Angelo State Universities Student Life Director, Clint Havins, discuss this year’s annual Christmas tree lighting event. This year’s event will take place on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, in front of the Mayer Museum at the corner of Avenue N and Johnson ( 2501 W. Avenue N ) from […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Employing Erin: Animal Care at the San Angelo Nature Center

SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo’s Nature Center is a collection of animals, along with related exhibits and educational information, that are native to not only the Concho Valley but countries across the world In the third installment of Employing Erin, we head to the living museum to care for the indigenous and exotic animals […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

What is Open in San Angelo on Thanksgiving?

SAN ANGELO, TX – Thanksgiving is Thursday but if you need to find somewhere to eat or something to do we got you covered. Allsups locations across town will be open and serving their world famous burritos all day. Barnwood Grill and Catering is located at 8086 FM 2288...
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

City of San Angelo announces Thanksgiving closures

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo has announced various closures that will occur on Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25 for the Thanksgiving holiday. Trash & Landfill There will be no trash pickup and the landfill will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. Residents whose scheduled pickup day is Thursday will receive […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

TGC Library announces the Procrastinators Ball

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Are you a crafty adult with a knack for finishing things at the very last minute? Well, the Tom Green Library has the event for you with its First Annual Get Crafty Procrastinators Ball, 24 hours of crafting madness from 9 a.m. Dec. 10 to 9 a.m. Dec. 11 at the […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
asurampage.com

What’s New In San Angelo - The Month of November

San Angelo has received new and prospective businesses throughout the last few months to help grow the community. Angelo State University students can visit FroYo & Sweets Downtown, a woman-owned shop located at 17 W. Beauregard Ave. near Stephens Central Library, for a sweet treat. With multiple flavor options, bulk candy, novelty sodas, smoothies and more, FroYo & Sweets Downtown is a great place to grab a sweet treat. The shop also features places to sit inside and eat, so you can study while you enjoy a snack!
SAN ANGELO, TX
103.1 Kickin Country

Can You Legally Own A Rooster in San Angelo?

Roosters can be annoying. No doubt they crow loudly at the crack of dawn. Some people really like the sound of a growing rooster. Others not so much. Roosters can also be aggressive. I remember turning my back on my grandma's rooster when I entered her pen to get the eggs one day as a child.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Hair Stylist Murdered in Santa Rita

SAN ANGELO, TX — Christie Feland loved to style hair and was a cosmetologist at Southside Kutz Barber Shop on W. Avenue N. Originally from Andrews, she was a single mom of three children. According to the San Angelo Police Department, she was found dead at a residence in...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Holiday Snow Storm Could Hit I-20 in the Big Country Early Friday

SAN ANGELO – The Thanksgiving Holiday season is one of the busiest travel times of the year and extreme weather could affect driving conditions as close as I-20 in the Abilene area early Friday. According to Accuweather, "A general 6-12 inches of snow with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of...
ABILENE, TX
Nationwide Report

39-Year-Old Vincente Francisco Nandin Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In San Angelo (San Angelo, TX)

The Department of Public Safety responded to a motor vehicle crash near Wall on Saturday morning. A preliminary investigation into the crash suggests that 39-year-old Vincente Francisco Nandin of San Angelo was driving a 2015 BMW M4 in the wrong direction on US 87. Nandin collided head-on with a 2015 Freightliner driven by Hercilio Rodriguez, 44, of Killeen. Nandin was traveling northbound in the southbound lane and was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Tom Daniel.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Holiday Travel: New arrival rules for Airport

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Mathis Field Airport and several airlines, including American Airlines, will now enforce a 45-minute rule. Travelers will need to arrive earlier than 45 minutes before domestic departures in order to check luggage. Mathis Field Airport Director Jeremy Valgardson, said that TSA is expecting the screen over 2.5 million passengers just the […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Irion County moves regional final game due to weather

SAN ANGELO, TX. — Due to the expected forecast on Friday, it has been announced that Irion County’s regional final game against Jonesboro has been moved to Saturday, November 26, 2022 at 2 p.m. in Early. The game, originally scheduled for Friday evening, is one of the handful of games in West Texas being moved […]
IRION COUNTY, TX
ktxs.com

Man arrested on warrant in relation to San Angelo homicide

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A local man was arrested in relation to a homicide that took place in San Angelo on November 8th of this year. According to the press release, Christopher Wise, 35, was arrested on Tuesday in relation to warrant that stemmed from the homicide of Christie Feland. The homicide took place in the 1200 block of West Avenue M.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Holiday foods to keep away from your pets

SAN ANGELO, Texas- The holidays are officially upon us and while you want to get your furry family members involved with all the good eating and fun we spoke to a vet who says that’s probably not the best idea. “We want to be very careful not to offer our pets human foods for lots […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
