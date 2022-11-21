ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willis, TX

Community Impact Houston

Center for Teaching and Learning in The Woodlands area completes renovations

The renovations on the former equestrian barn began over summer 2022 to expand the facilities. (Courtesy Center for Teaching and Learning) The Center for Teaching and Learning, a private school located at 10431 Hufsmith Road, Tomball, is celebrating the expansion of its facilities in a new building that will include a music learning space, a new meeting room and an expansion of the school library. Completed over the summer, the new building was previously a small horse barn and has been renamed as "The Hub," according to Head of School Linda Ellis. The Center for Teaching and Learning provides pre-K through 12th grade education based on a professional development style that focuses on creating a learning environment for students, according to facility officials. 832-474-8214. www.centerforteachingandlearning.com.
Community Impact Houston

12 opportunities to volunteer in Conroe, Montgomery

At Henry’s Home Horse Sanctuary, volunteers care for horses in an outdoor facility, performing farm work and other activities. (Courtesy Henry's Home Horse Sanctuary) For those looking to help out in the Conroe and Montgomery community, there are several local nonprofit groups that offer volunteer opportunities and accept donations. This list is noncomprehensive.
Community Impact Houston

Lone Star College starts spring registration

Lone Star College System's spring 2023 semester will begin Jan. 17. Registration is open, and courses are available at all campuses and centers. (Courtesy Lone Star College System) Lone Star College System's spring semester is set to start Jan. 17, the college system announced in a Nov. 21 news release....
Community Impact Houston

Events including Montgomery County Heart Walk in The Woodlands raise $2M for heart health

Edmund Lee, patient relations director for Memorial Hermann The Woodlands, was the top Montgomery County Heart Walk fundraiser. (Courtesy The American Heart Association) The American Heart Association’s Montgomery County Heart Walk 2022 took place Nov. 12 at Northshore Park in The Woodlands, one of four such walks occurring in the Greater Houston area in November, raising a total of $2 million for the organization, according to an AHA news release.
starcouriernews.com

New Hospital Tower opens in Baytown

BAYTOWN – Houston Methodist Baytown officially opened a new five-story building to patients last week. The new state-of- the-art tower is named Unity Tower and features 75 private rooms, an intensive care unit, and an entire floor dedicated to childbirth and obstetrics services. “This is an exciting time for...
Fort Bend Star

Memorial Hermann Sugar Land announces $231 million expansion

Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital this week announced that is expanding its campus to meet the growing needs of the region, with Fort Bend County's population expected to reach 1 million by 2027. Through a recently announced $231 million investment, the expansion project will include a large build-out of one...
houston-today.com

District buys large acreage

The District of Houston has purchased just over 13 acres of land on 11th Avenue adjacent to the downtown core, establishing a form of a land bank on which any number of civic or other structures could be built. The 13.12 acres at 3553 11th St. went up for sale...
thevindicator.com

Gallery Furniture delivers holiday cheer to Dayton family

DAYTON – Everyone in the greater Houston area knows that "Mattress Mack" Jim McIngvale goes above and beyond for the community. This year, one special Dayton family is feeling those blessings. For the Hawkins family of Dayton, this holiday season has gotten off to a big start with new...
Fort Bend Star

Rosenberg water system to temporarily convert disinfectant from Dec. 5-19

The City of Rosenberg public water system will temporarily convert the disinfectant used in the distribution system from chloramine to free chlorine. The conversion will begin on December 5 and continue through December 19. During this period, residents may experience taste and odor changes associated with this type of temporary disinfectant conversion. The water is safe to drink, use for cooking, bathing, and other everyday uses.
Community Impact Houston

Jiujitsu studio Ground Dwellers now open in The Woodlands

Jessica Sims and owner Matt McFarlane are at the new Ground Dwellers location in The Woodlands. (Courtesy Ground Dwellers) Ground Dwellers opened its newest location in The Woodlands on Nov. 16 at 2408 Timberloch Place, Ste. B10, The Woodlands. The studio offers Brazilian jiujitsu training for children and adults for self-defense and weight loss purposes. 832-349-1603. www.grounddwellersthewoodlands.com.
Community Impact Houston

Luliet Ice Cream + Cookies serves up sweet treats in Conroe

Luliet Bakery opened a second location in Conroe on Nov. 15. (Courtesy Luliet Bakery) Cassandra joined Community Impact in November 2022. Covering Conroe and Montgomery County, she reports on local government, education, business, transportation and dining. Cassandra graduated from Lamar University in May 2019 where she spent four years at the student-run newspaper as editor in chief. Before joining CI, she spent time at The Port Arthur News, a local, daily newspaper in The Golden Triangle. She also operated as a freelance travel and magazine writer for numerous publications. Outside of the newsroom, she enjoys reading, traveling, being outdoors and photography.
Community Impact Houston

Construction on Timber Forest Drive bridge nears completion

Work continues on a project to build a new four-lane bridge on Timber Forest Drive where it crosses the Union Pacific Corp. railroad tracks. (Ronald Winters/Community Impact) Work continues on a project to build a new four-lane bridge on Timber Forest Drive where it crosses the Union Pacific Corp. railroad tracks. According to Harris County Precinct 3 officials, the project aims to improve safety with an elevated railroad crossing while providing a second north-south corridor for residents.
Houston, TX

Community Impact Houston

