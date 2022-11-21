Read full article on original website
Parents Charged After Son's Body Found In Washing MachineStill UnsolvedSpring, TX
State of Texas Executes Stephen Barbee for Tarrant County MurdersLarry LeaseTarrant County, TX
Major grocery store chain opens another new store location in TexasKristen WaltersWillis, TX
H-E-B Announces 3 New Stores In TexasBryan DijkhuizenPlano, TX
Arcola JJAEP to host groundbreaking ceremony for new classroom, vocational shop
A new expansion to the Arcola Juvenile Justice Alternative Education Program center is planned for the first of December. (Asia Armour/Community Impact) A groundbreaking ceremony is planned for an expansion to the Juvenile Justice Alternative Education Program center in Arcola on Dec. 1 at 10:30 a.m. The JJAEP expansion will...
Center for Teaching and Learning in The Woodlands area completes renovations
The renovations on the former equestrian barn began over summer 2022 to expand the facilities. (Courtesy Center for Teaching and Learning) The Center for Teaching and Learning, a private school located at 10431 Hufsmith Road, Tomball, is celebrating the expansion of its facilities in a new building that will include a music learning space, a new meeting room and an expansion of the school library. Completed over the summer, the new building was previously a small horse barn and has been renamed as "The Hub," according to Head of School Linda Ellis. The Center for Teaching and Learning provides pre-K through 12th grade education based on a professional development style that focuses on creating a learning environment for students, according to facility officials. 832-474-8214. www.centerforteachingandlearning.com.
12 opportunities to volunteer in Conroe, Montgomery
At Henry’s Home Horse Sanctuary, volunteers care for horses in an outdoor facility, performing farm work and other activities. (Courtesy Henry's Home Horse Sanctuary) For those looking to help out in the Conroe and Montgomery community, there are several local nonprofit groups that offer volunteer opportunities and accept donations. This list is noncomprehensive.
Lone Star College starts spring registration
Lone Star College System's spring 2023 semester will begin Jan. 17. Registration is open, and courses are available at all campuses and centers. (Courtesy Lone Star College System) Lone Star College System's spring semester is set to start Jan. 17, the college system announced in a Nov. 21 news release....
Events including Montgomery County Heart Walk in The Woodlands raise $2M for heart health
Edmund Lee, patient relations director for Memorial Hermann The Woodlands, was the top Montgomery County Heart Walk fundraiser. (Courtesy The American Heart Association) The American Heart Association’s Montgomery County Heart Walk 2022 took place Nov. 12 at Northshore Park in The Woodlands, one of four such walks occurring in the Greater Houston area in November, raising a total of $2 million for the organization, according to an AHA news release.
New Hospital Tower opens in Baytown
BAYTOWN – Houston Methodist Baytown officially opened a new five-story building to patients last week. The new state-of- the-art tower is named Unity Tower and features 75 private rooms, an intensive care unit, and an entire floor dedicated to childbirth and obstetrics services. “This is an exciting time for...
Memorial Hermann Sugar Land announces $231 million expansion
Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital this week announced that is expanding its campus to meet the growing needs of the region, with Fort Bend County's population expected to reach 1 million by 2027. Through a recently announced $231 million investment, the expansion project will include a large build-out of one...
Pearland ISD Future Farmers of America students win awards at Brazoria County Fair
Pearland FFA students Kasen Douglas, Samantha Guzzetta, Sophia Guzzetta and Lorelai Dodson with Turner High School’s Ag Science teacher, Amber Brending, as they were recognized by the board of trustees during a board meeting held Nov. 8. (Courtesy Pearland ISD) Several students with Pearland FFA participated in the Brazoria...
District buys large acreage
The District of Houston has purchased just over 13 acres of land on 11th Avenue adjacent to the downtown core, establishing a form of a land bank on which any number of civic or other structures could be built. The 13.12 acres at 3553 11th St. went up for sale...
VGXI, Lovett Industrial projects to bring hundreds of jobs to Conroe area
VGXI celebrated its relocation to the Deison Technology Park in October. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact) Within Conroe’s industrial and technology parks, two major projects have been added this year. VGXI and Lovett Industrial have purchased land with the two companies expected to bring hundreds of jobs and tax revenue to...
Gallery Furniture delivers holiday cheer to Dayton family
DAYTON – Everyone in the greater Houston area knows that "Mattress Mack" Jim McIngvale goes above and beyond for the community. This year, one special Dayton family is feeling those blessings. For the Hawkins family of Dayton, this holiday season has gotten off to a big start with new...
$231M investment to bring expanded capacity, new NICU to Memorial Hermann Sugar Land campus
Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital is set to expand with a $231 million investment project. (Claire Shoop/Community Impact) The Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital is expanding with a $231 million investment project, according to a news release on Nov. 21. The expansion will include a build-out of one of the...
Rosenberg water system to temporarily convert disinfectant from Dec. 5-19
The City of Rosenberg public water system will temporarily convert the disinfectant used in the distribution system from chloramine to free chlorine. The conversion will begin on December 5 and continue through December 19. During this period, residents may experience taste and odor changes associated with this type of temporary disinfectant conversion. The water is safe to drink, use for cooking, bathing, and other everyday uses.
Jiujitsu studio Ground Dwellers now open in The Woodlands
Jessica Sims and owner Matt McFarlane are at the new Ground Dwellers location in The Woodlands. (Courtesy Ground Dwellers) Ground Dwellers opened its newest location in The Woodlands on Nov. 16 at 2408 Timberloch Place, Ste. B10, The Woodlands. The studio offers Brazilian jiujitsu training for children and adults for self-defense and weight loss purposes. 832-349-1603. www.grounddwellersthewoodlands.com.
Montgomery County to recapture $280K from Woodlands-based company following tax abatement default
Montgomery County officials have finalized the default process for a Woodlands-based consulting firm that did not meet the terms of a tax abatement agreement. The county is expected to recapture $289,816.64 in taxes from Alight Solutions, said Tax Assessor-Collector Tammy McRae said during the commissioners’ regular meeting Nov. 15. “They…
Montgomery County Hispanic Chamber relaunches with new chair, board
The Hispanic community is projected to make up more of Montgomery County’s population over the next three decades. The Montgomery County Hispanic Chamber relaunched itself with a new chair and board in place at a Sept. 28 event after pausing activity during the pandemic. Following the relaunch, plans for...
Luliet Ice Cream + Cookies serves up sweet treats in Conroe
Luliet Bakery opened a second location in Conroe on Nov. 15. (Courtesy Luliet Bakery) Cassandra joined Community Impact in November 2022. Covering Conroe and Montgomery County, she reports on local government, education, business, transportation and dining. Cassandra graduated from Lamar University in May 2019 where she spent four years at the student-run newspaper as editor in chief. Before joining CI, she spent time at The Port Arthur News, a local, daily newspaper in The Golden Triangle. She also operated as a freelance travel and magazine writer for numerous publications. Outside of the newsroom, she enjoys reading, traveling, being outdoors and photography.
Intersection improvements planned for Mason Road, Cypresswood Drive in Cypress
A project aiming to improve driver safety at Mason Road and Cypresswood Drive in Cypress is in the design phase. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) A project aiming to improve driver safety at Mason Road and Cypresswood Drive in Cypress is in the design phase. Harris County Precinct 3 officials said the...
Construction on Timber Forest Drive bridge nears completion
Work continues on a project to build a new four-lane bridge on Timber Forest Drive where it crosses the Union Pacific Corp. railroad tracks. (Ronald Winters/Community Impact) Work continues on a project to build a new four-lane bridge on Timber Forest Drive where it crosses the Union Pacific Corp. railroad tracks. According to Harris County Precinct 3 officials, the project aims to improve safety with an elevated railroad crossing while providing a second north-south corridor for residents.
Lake Houston-area fine arts scene ready to expand following COVID-19 setbacks
The Texas Repertory Theatre Co. finished its season as the resident theater company at the Charles Bender Performing Arts Center in Humble with a performance of “The Last of the Red Hot Lovers” in July. (Courtesy Texas Repertory Theatre Co.) During his junior year at Kingwood Park High...
