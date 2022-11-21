ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

IMPD Officer on administrative duty after alleged DUI incident in Ohio

By Katie Cox
WRTV
 2 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — An IMPD Sergeant is on administrative duty after an alleged incident of driving under the influence in Ohio last week.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department issued a statement Monday saying Sgt. Fekkes had self-reported the incident that happened on November 16 while he was off-duty.

According to IMPD, Fekkes was issued a summons on allegations of driving under the influenced and released from custody.

IMPD Chief Randall Taylor placed Fekkes on administrative duty immediately upon being notified of the incident, pending the completion of the criminal and internal investigations.

No further details about the incident have been released.

WRTV

WRTV

