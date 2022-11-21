Read full article on original website
A homeowner was shot at by HPD officer after being mistaken for an armed intruderhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Things To Do In SE Houston Thanksgiving Weekend 2022: An Atypical ListMae A.Houston, TX
Dan Crenshaw declares war on drug cartelsAsh JurbergTexas State
Two dead in a possible gang-related shooting outside of a southwest Houston gas station by Taco Truckhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
5 Great Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
papercitymag.com
Woodlands Favorite Opens a New Showcase Restaurant in River Oaks Shopping Center — Zanti Cucina Italiana Has Arrived
Burrata Caprese served with pesto and heirloom tomatoes is one of the dishes at the new Woodlands Burrata Caprese. (Photo Courtesy of Zanti Cucina Italiana) (Photo by Courtesy of Zanti Cucina Italiana) Look who is moving inside the loop. Zanti Cucina Italiana, which bills itself as an authentic Italian full-service...
First Cup flagship location to open Dec. 3 in Pearland
First Cup's online store offers whole and ground coffee beans on sale ahead of its retail store opening. (Courtesy Pexels) First Cup will open its flagship location Dec. 3 at 2645 E. Broadway St., Pearland. The store and roastery includes a drive-thru, over 5,500 square feet of community space, three private offices for rent and a conference room. Details on coffee subscription services and other online deals can be viewed on First Cup’s official website, which preciously launched Oct. 15. www.firstcup.com.
Two Hands Corn Dogs plans second Sugar Land location in early 2023
A second Two Hands Corn Dogs in Sugar Land has plans to open on University Boulevard in early 2023. (Courtesy Two Hands Corn Dogs) Two Hands Corn Dogs, a Korean-style corn dog eatery, will soon open a second location in Sugar Land, the franchisee for the location told Community Impact.
Click2Houston.com
Pearland’s ‘Yard Art R Us’ creates unique and adorable wooden holiday decor
HOUSTON – Thanksgiving is just days away, and after the big meal on Thursday, people will only be thinking about one thing - decorating for Christmas!. Yard Art R Us in Pearland is a local business that manufactures and produces holiday yard art with a unique, one-of-a-kind shopping experience unlike anything else you’ve ever seen.
Things To Do In SE Houston Thanksgiving Weekend 2022: An Atypical List
Vintage warbirds are on display at a hanger at the Lone Star Flight Museum near Ellington Airfield in Clear Lake City, SE Houston.Photo byPi3.124/Creative Commons via Wikimedia.
365thingsinhouston.com
The 15 Best Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: November 25 to 27, 2022
Take a tour of H-Town’s weekend highlights with our 365 Houston guide to the best things to do in Houston this weekend, from Friday, November 25 to Sunday, November 27, 2022. Every weekend, Houston has plenty of happenings to be found around town—but which ones are the highlights that...
papercitymag.com
Special Harry Potter Experience Takes Over a Magical Houston Venue — Inside the Only United States Location of the Yule Ball
The Harry Potter Yule Ball at Paraiso Maravilla spans multiple rooms and includes dancing, drinks and shopping. There was nary a muggle in site at the Houston opening night of the Harry Potter Yule Ball at Paraiso Maravilla, where candlesticks floated aloft and wands were at the ready. As the only United States location for “well-mannered frivolity” Houston’s sold-out event sets the stage for a season of magical moments for legions of Potterheads, eager for the opportunity to revel like Harry, Ron and Hermione.
365thingsinhouston.com
5 Must Do Things in Cypress
In our Must Do Things Around Greater Houston series, we take a look at Houston’s vast array of communities, neighborhoods and destinations to bring you five fun, tasty, surprising and enticing reasons you should give each one a visit. About 25 miles northwest of Downtown, Cypress was once a...
Lake Houston-area fine arts scene ready to expand following COVID-19 setbacks
The Texas Repertory Theatre Co. finished its season as the resident theater company at the Charles Bender Performing Arts Center in Humble with a performance of “The Last of the Red Hot Lovers” in July. (Courtesy Texas Repertory Theatre Co.) During his junior year at Kingwood Park High...
cw39.com
Here’s Houston’s solid waste pick-up schedule for the Thanksgiving holiday week
HOUSTON (KIAH) – Mayor Pro Tem Dave Martin would like to make residents aware of the collection and facility schedule changes for Thanksgiving Day and the remaining week. Thursday, November 24, 2022 (Thanksgiving Day) CITY HOLIDAY: There will be no collection services. All facilities, including Neighborhood Depositories, Westpark Recycling Center, Environmental Service Center, and Reuse Warehouse. All administrative offices will remain closed for the remainder of the week.
Click2Houston.com
Cypress Ranch HS Cheerleaders are headed to the Big Apple!
CYPRESS – Cheerleaders from Cypress Ranch are headed to New York for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade!. This will be their first time performing at an event this large! They’re so excited to represent the Cypress community and show off their amazing skills. They performed on the...
houston-today.com
District buys large acreage
The District of Houston has purchased just over 13 acres of land on 11th Avenue adjacent to the downtown core, establishing a form of a land bank on which any number of civic or other structures could be built. The 13.12 acres at 3553 11th St. went up for sale...
Luliet Ice Cream + Cookies serves up sweet treats in Conroe
Luliet Bakery opened a second location in Conroe on Nov. 15. (Courtesy Luliet Bakery) Cassandra joined Community Impact in November 2022. Covering Conroe and Montgomery County, she reports on local government, education, business, transportation and dining. Cassandra graduated from Lamar University in May 2019 where she spent four years at the student-run newspaper as editor in chief. Before joining CI, she spent time at The Port Arthur News, a local, daily newspaper in The Golden Triangle. She also operated as a freelance travel and magazine writer for numerous publications. Outside of the newsroom, she enjoys reading, traveling, being outdoors and photography.
These Texas restaurants ranked on Esquire’s report of best new restaurants in America for 2022
DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to good food, even some of the best, Texas is no stranger to being a part of the conversation with the likes of California, New York and beyond. Barbecue, Tex-Mex, and almost any cuisine from around the world can be found in the...
Center for Teaching and Learning in The Woodlands area completes renovations
The renovations on the former equestrian barn began over summer 2022 to expand the facilities. (Courtesy Center for Teaching and Learning) The Center for Teaching and Learning, a private school located at 10431 Hufsmith Road, Tomball, is celebrating the expansion of its facilities in a new building that will include a music learning space, a new meeting room and an expansion of the school library. Completed over the summer, the new building was previously a small horse barn and has been renamed as "The Hub," according to Head of School Linda Ellis. The Center for Teaching and Learning provides pre-K through 12th grade education based on a professional development style that focuses on creating a learning environment for students, according to facility officials. 832-474-8214. www.centerforteachingandlearning.com.
Houston Agent Magazine
Wan Bridge opens coastal “build-to-rent” community in Galveston
Houston-based builder Wan Bridge has opened a new build-to-rent community that emulates the seaside living experience. Palm Bay Galveston, located at 3507 Tori Way, consists of homes with three- and four-bedroom floor plans ranging in size from 1,708 square feet to 1,836 square feet. All units feature open-concept designs and modern fixtures and appliances. Residents will also have access to on-site maintenance, lawn service and views of Galveston Bay.
houstononthecheap.com
Stores that are open on Thanksgiving in Houston for 2022 – Grocery, Pharmacy & Retail!
Looking for stores that are open on Thanksgiving in Houston for 2022? You are in the right place!. Thanksgiving is a day for celebrating all of the things we’re thankful for alongside our loved ones. While we all envision Thanksgiving as a day when we can sit at home all day and watch football while eating ourselves into a coma, it’s all too common to have to make runs to the store for batteries for the remote control, extra whipped cream, other turkey day or everyday essentials, or just for some great deals.
New nail salon holds grand opening in Pearland, offers deals
Nails of America Pearland's Facebook page is promoting deals for the new salon to celebrate its grand opening. (Courtesy Pexels) Nails of America Pearland held a grand opening Nov. 20 at 2110 Pearland Parkway, Ste. 164, Pearland. To celebrate the opening, the salon’s Facebook page promoted a series of discounts and coupons for $15 off select pedicures, with offers expiring Jan. 31. The salon offers manicures, pedicures, waxing services and more, according to its official website. 346-754-5141. www.nailsofamericapearland.com.
Learn more Katy's October featured neighborhood, market data
A house located at Lesina Street. (Courtesy Houston Association of Realtors) Marcello Lakes, a Princeton Homes development, consists of about 380 homes. The community is situated close to numerous dining, shopping and activity options. It is also a short drive from the Grand Parkway and I-10, making it a desirable neighborhood for commuters.
Why lining up for pies at Flying Saucer is a Thanksgiving tradition
People spend hours at Flying Saucer, bringing books, chairs, and making friends along the way.
