Houston, TX

First Cup flagship location to open Dec. 3 in Pearland

First Cup's online store offers whole and ground coffee beans on sale ahead of its retail store opening. (Courtesy Pexels) First Cup will open its flagship location Dec. 3 at 2645 E. Broadway St., Pearland. The store and roastery includes a drive-thru, over 5,500 square feet of community space, three private offices for rent and a conference room. Details on coffee subscription services and other online deals can be viewed on First Cup’s official website, which preciously launched Oct. 15. www.firstcup.com.
Pearland’s ‘Yard Art R Us’ creates unique and adorable wooden holiday decor

HOUSTON – Thanksgiving is just days away, and after the big meal on Thursday, people will only be thinking about one thing - decorating for Christmas!. Yard Art R Us in Pearland is a local business that manufactures and produces holiday yard art with a unique, one-of-a-kind shopping experience unlike anything else you’ve ever seen.
The 15 Best Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: November 25 to 27, 2022

Take a tour of H-Town’s weekend highlights with our 365 Houston guide to the best things to do in Houston this weekend, from Friday, November 25 to Sunday, November 27, 2022. Every weekend, Houston has plenty of happenings to be found around town—but which ones are the highlights that...
Special Harry Potter Experience Takes Over a Magical Houston Venue — Inside the Only United States Location of the Yule Ball

The Harry Potter Yule Ball at Paraiso Maravilla spans multiple rooms and includes dancing, drinks and shopping. There was nary a muggle in site at the Houston opening night of the Harry Potter Yule Ball at Paraiso Maravilla, where candlesticks floated aloft and wands were at the ready. As the only United States location for “well-mannered frivolity” Houston’s sold-out event sets the stage for a season of magical moments for legions of Potterheads, eager for the opportunity to revel like Harry, Ron and Hermione.
5 Must Do Things in Cypress

In our Must Do Things Around Greater Houston series, we take a look at Houston’s vast array of communities, neighborhoods and destinations to bring you five fun, tasty, surprising and enticing reasons you should give each one a visit. About 25 miles northwest of Downtown, Cypress was once a...
Here’s Houston’s solid waste pick-up schedule for the Thanksgiving holiday week

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Mayor Pro Tem Dave Martin would like to make residents aware of the collection and facility schedule changes for Thanksgiving Day and the remaining week. Thursday, November 24, 2022 (Thanksgiving Day) CITY HOLIDAY: There will be no collection services. All facilities, including Neighborhood Depositories, Westpark Recycling Center, Environmental Service Center, and Reuse Warehouse. All administrative offices will remain closed for the remainder of the week.
Cypress Ranch HS Cheerleaders are headed to the Big Apple!

CYPRESS – Cheerleaders from Cypress Ranch are headed to New York for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade!. This will be their first time performing at an event this large! They’re so excited to represent the Cypress community and show off their amazing skills. They performed on the...
District buys large acreage

The District of Houston has purchased just over 13 acres of land on 11th Avenue adjacent to the downtown core, establishing a form of a land bank on which any number of civic or other structures could be built. The 13.12 acres at 3553 11th St. went up for sale...
Luliet Ice Cream + Cookies serves up sweet treats in Conroe

Luliet Bakery opened a second location in Conroe on Nov. 15. (Courtesy Luliet Bakery) Cassandra joined Community Impact in November 2022. Covering Conroe and Montgomery County, she reports on local government, education, business, transportation and dining. Cassandra graduated from Lamar University in May 2019 where she spent four years at the student-run newspaper as editor in chief. Before joining CI, she spent time at The Port Arthur News, a local, daily newspaper in The Golden Triangle. She also operated as a freelance travel and magazine writer for numerous publications. Outside of the newsroom, she enjoys reading, traveling, being outdoors and photography.
Center for Teaching and Learning in The Woodlands area completes renovations

The renovations on the former equestrian barn began over summer 2022 to expand the facilities. (Courtesy Center for Teaching and Learning) The Center for Teaching and Learning, a private school located at 10431 Hufsmith Road, Tomball, is celebrating the expansion of its facilities in a new building that will include a music learning space, a new meeting room and an expansion of the school library. Completed over the summer, the new building was previously a small horse barn and has been renamed as "The Hub," according to Head of School Linda Ellis. The Center for Teaching and Learning provides pre-K through 12th grade education based on a professional development style that focuses on creating a learning environment for students, according to facility officials. 832-474-8214. www.centerforteachingandlearning.com.
Wan Bridge opens coastal “build-to-rent” community in Galveston

Houston-based builder Wan Bridge has opened a new build-to-rent community that emulates the seaside living experience. Palm Bay Galveston, located at 3507 Tori Way, consists of homes with three- and four-bedroom floor plans ranging in size from 1,708 square feet to 1,836 square feet. All units feature open-concept designs and modern fixtures and appliances. Residents will also have access to on-site maintenance, lawn service and views of Galveston Bay.
Stores that are open on Thanksgiving in Houston for 2022 – Grocery, Pharmacy & Retail!

Looking for stores that are open on Thanksgiving in Houston for 2022? You are in the right place!. Thanksgiving is a day for celebrating all of the things we’re thankful for alongside our loved ones. While we all envision Thanksgiving as a day when we can sit at home all day and watch football while eating ourselves into a coma, it’s all too common to have to make runs to the store for batteries for the remote control, extra whipped cream, other turkey day or everyday essentials, or just for some great deals.
New nail salon holds grand opening in Pearland, offers deals

Nails of America Pearland's Facebook page is promoting deals for the new salon to celebrate its grand opening. (Courtesy Pexels) Nails of America Pearland held a grand opening Nov. 20 at 2110 Pearland Parkway, Ste. 164, Pearland. To celebrate the opening, the salon’s Facebook page promoted a series of discounts and coupons for $15 off select pedicures, with offers expiring Jan. 31. The salon offers manicures, pedicures, waxing services and more, according to its official website. 346-754-5141. www.nailsofamericapearland.com.
Learn more Katy's October featured neighborhood, market data

A house located at Lesina Street. (Courtesy Houston Association of Realtors) Marcello Lakes, a Princeton Homes development, consists of about 380 homes. The community is situated close to numerous dining, shopping and activity options. It is also a short drive from the Grand Parkway and I-10, making it a desirable neighborhood for commuters.
