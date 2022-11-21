The renovations on the former equestrian barn began over summer 2022 to expand the facilities. (Courtesy Center for Teaching and Learning) The Center for Teaching and Learning, a private school located at 10431 Hufsmith Road, Tomball, is celebrating the expansion of its facilities in a new building that will include a music learning space, a new meeting room and an expansion of the school library. Completed over the summer, the new building was previously a small horse barn and has been renamed as "The Hub," according to Head of School Linda Ellis. The Center for Teaching and Learning provides pre-K through 12th grade education based on a professional development style that focuses on creating a learning environment for students, according to facility officials. 832-474-8214. www.centerforteachingandlearning.com.

