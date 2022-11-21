Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot 2 at tire shop, prosecutors say
MILWAUKEE - Matthew Hinkle, 23, of Milwaukee, is accused of shooting two people at a tire shop near 10th and Atkinson. One of them died at the scene. Hinkle is charged with one count of first-degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting near 1st and North, life-threatening injuries
MILWAUKEE - A man, 26, suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting Wednesday, Nov. 23 near 1st and North. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting shortly after 4 p.m. Police said they know who they are looking for, but no arrests have been made. Anyone with any information...
Sal's Pub shooting: Suspect's mom warned him against returning to bar with gun
A man returned to a Menomonee Falls bar early Sunday morning with a rifle and fired it after his mother told him not to go, according to a criminal complaint from Waukesha County.
WISN
Thieves steal pair of French Bulldogs from apartment
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman is making a desperate plea to return a pair of stolen dogs. Jenna Hayes told WISN 12 News someone broke into her apartment near 21st Street and Layton Avenue sometime between 10 p.m. Tuesday and 7 a.m. Wednesday. Hayes claims the thieves stole her...
Two arrested after MPD executes four search warrants
The Milwaukee Police Department said two men have been arrested after officers executed four search warrants Tuesday morning.
WISN
South Milwaukee police say dating app 'predator' a person of interest in woman's death
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The man accused of drugging and stealing from women he met on dating apps is now considered a "person of interest" in a woman's death. Racine police have been searching for 52-year-old Timothy Olson for days. South Milwaukee police say he was with a woman...
CBS 58
Menomonee Falls man charged after allegedly opening fire inside Sal's Pub and Grill
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Menomonee Falls man was arrested Sunday, Nov. 20, after allegedly firing shots inside a bar on Appleton Avenue. Police responded to Sal's Pub and Grill around 1:49 a.m. for a report of a man with a gun. Upon arrival, they located the suspect,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shot fired inside Menomonee Falls' Sal's, man arrested
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - A Menomonee Falls man was arrested after police said he fired a shot inside Sal's Pub and Grill on Appleton Avenue Sunday morning, Nov. 20. According to police, the man, identified as Dylan Breidenbach, had been harassing customers earlier that evening and was asked to leave before being escorted out.
UPDATE: Police searching for man who ran from deputy after weekend pursuit in Rock County
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Officials in Janesville are searching for a Madison man who reportedly led a state trooper on a chase over the weekend before crashing and running from the scene. In a news release, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said a state trooper tried to stop 27-year-old Christopher Miller for speeding around 2:20 a.m. Saturday. Miller then hit a...
CBS 58
Man charged in Brownstone Social Lounge homicide pleads not guilty
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The man charged with firing a gun into a Milwaukee bar last February is pleading not guilty. Twenty-five-year-old Jordan Tate is accused of shooting into the Brownstone Social Lounge after he was not allowed in because he wasn't old enough. On the night of the shooting,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 shootings in Milwaukee Thursday morning; 2 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shootings that happened Thursday morning, Nov. 24. Two people were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened around midnight near Buffum and Concordia. The circumstances leading up to this shooting are still under investigation. The victim, 28-year-old Milwaukee man, arrived at the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. No arrests have been made.
WISN
Police: Child accidentally discharges gun, striking and killing woman
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman was shot and killed Monday morning when a 10-year-old child was playing with a gun, and it discharged and struck her. The shooting happened about 6:50 a.m. near 87th and Magnolia streets, which is north of Good Hope Road in Milwaukee. No arrests have...
CBS 58
Police identify Timothy Olson as Person of Interest in death of Raina Reighns
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Friends of Raina Reighns identify her as the latest victim who fell unconscious while in the presence of Timothy Olson, and ultimately died. Reighns' friend Daniel Walsh said they met over a year ago and became fast friends. They shared a love for karaoke. "She was...
10-year-old playing with gun shoots, kills woman near 87th and Hemlock
Milwaukee police say a woman is dead after a 10-year-old was playing with a firearm and it discharged on Monday.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee woman shot near 93rd and Mill
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman, 54, was shot Tuesday night, Nov. 22 near 93rd and Mill. Police said a Milwaukee man, 23, was arrested. MPD added this was a domestic violence incident that happened around 6 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries.
wearegreenbay.com
10-year-old playing with firearm accidentally shoots, kills Wisconsin woman
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Milwaukee Police Department is currently investigating a fatal shooting involving a 10-year-old who reportedly fired the gun. The shooting happened on Monday morning around 6:50 a.m. on the 7400 block of North 87th Street in the city of Milwaukee. Officers say a 10-year-old child...
CBS 58
Third woman to fall unconscious in presence of wanted man dies in hospital
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The latest woman to fall unconscious in the presence of a wanted man has died. Timothy Olson is still on the loose. Racine police warn Olson is a danger. South Milwaukee Police Department is investigating the death. A news release was careful not to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine COP House arson: Kylie Gelmi sentenced, 8 years in prison
RACINE, Wis. - A Racine County judge sentenced Kylie Gelmi on Monday, Nov. 21 to eight years in prison plus another four years of extended supervision in connection with the arson of the Thelma Orr Community-Oriented Policing House that happened in June 2020. Gelmi had pleaded guilty in July to...
CBS 58
Waukesha County District Attorney Sue Opper reflects on Darrell Brooks trial
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- "It's time for Darrell Brooks to stop running. It's time for him to stop lying. It's time for him to be held accountable for his actions." We're hearing from the woman who prosecuted Darrell Brooks, sending him to prison for life for the Waukesha Christmas parade attack.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee County Thanksgiving DUI warning
“Blackout Wednesday,” the day before Thanksgiving, is one of the biggest drinking nights of the year. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said it's all about making it to the dinner table on Thursday and not getting behind the wheel if you've had too much to drink.
