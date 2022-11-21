ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menomonee Falls, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man shot 2 at tire shop, prosecutors say

MILWAUKEE - Matthew Hinkle, 23, of Milwaukee, is accused of shooting two people at a tire shop near 10th and Atkinson. One of them died at the scene. Hinkle is charged with one count of first-degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting near 1st and North, life-threatening injuries

MILWAUKEE - A man, 26, suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting Wednesday, Nov. 23 near 1st and North. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting shortly after 4 p.m. Police said they know who they are looking for, but no arrests have been made. Anyone with any information...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Thieves steal pair of French Bulldogs from apartment

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman is making a desperate plea to return a pair of stolen dogs. Jenna Hayes told WISN 12 News someone broke into her apartment near 21st Street and Layton Avenue sometime between 10 p.m. Tuesday and 7 a.m. Wednesday. Hayes claims the thieves stole her...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shot fired inside Menomonee Falls' Sal's, man arrested

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - A Menomonee Falls man was arrested after police said he fired a shot inside Sal's Pub and Grill on Appleton Avenue Sunday morning, Nov. 20. According to police, the man, identified as Dylan Breidenbach, had been harassing customers earlier that evening and was asked to leave before being escorted out.
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

UPDATE: Police searching for man who ran from deputy after weekend pursuit in Rock County

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Officials in Janesville are searching for a Madison man who reportedly led a state trooper on a chase over the weekend before crashing and running from the scene. In a news release, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said a state trooper tried to stop 27-year-old Christopher Miller for speeding around 2:20 a.m. Saturday. Miller then hit a...
JANESVILLE, WI
CBS 58

Man charged in Brownstone Social Lounge homicide pleads not guilty

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The man charged with firing a gun into a Milwaukee bar last February is pleading not guilty. Twenty-five-year-old Jordan Tate is accused of shooting into the Brownstone Social Lounge after he was not allowed in because he wasn't old enough. On the night of the shooting,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

2 shootings in Milwaukee Thursday morning; 2 wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shootings that happened Thursday morning, Nov. 24. Two people were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened around midnight near Buffum and Concordia. The circumstances leading up to this shooting are still under investigation. The victim, 28-year-old Milwaukee man, arrived at the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. No arrests have been made.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee woman shot near 93rd and Mill

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman, 54, was shot Tuesday night, Nov. 22 near 93rd and Mill. Police said a Milwaukee man, 23, was arrested. MPD added this was a domestic violence incident that happened around 6 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

10-year-old playing with firearm accidentally shoots, kills Wisconsin woman

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Milwaukee Police Department is currently investigating a fatal shooting involving a 10-year-old who reportedly fired the gun. The shooting happened on Monday morning around 6:50 a.m. on the 7400 block of North 87th Street in the city of Milwaukee. Officers say a 10-year-old child...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine COP House arson: Kylie Gelmi sentenced, 8 years in prison

RACINE, Wis. - A Racine County judge sentenced Kylie Gelmi on Monday, Nov. 21 to eight years in prison plus another four years of extended supervision in connection with the arson of the Thelma Orr Community-Oriented Policing House that happened in June 2020. Gelmi had pleaded guilty in July to...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee County Thanksgiving DUI warning

“Blackout Wednesday,” the day before Thanksgiving, is one of the biggest drinking nights of the year. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said it's all about making it to the dinner table on Thursday and not getting behind the wheel if you've had too much to drink.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy