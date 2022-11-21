ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Comments / 0

Related
newschannel6now.com

Wichita Falls man arrested with connection to daughter’s death

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department arrested a man Tuesday in connection to the death of his daughter in December 2020. Officers reportedly entered a home on Longview Street on Dec. 20, 2020, at 9 a.m., and found a deceased 2-year-old girl laying face up on the kitchen floor. Court documents state the officers were “instantly taken back by the smell of rotten food and general filth.”
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

WFPD arrests man after fentanyl pills found in car

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department arrested a man on a drug charge Monday after fentanyl pills were found in a vehicle. Officers reportedly stopped the car in the 2900 block of Seymour Hwy around 8:36 p.m. The passenger, identified as Khalil Williams, and driver were then asked to step out while police searched the vehicle, according to court documents.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

$75,000 WFAFB match grant starts Nov. 29

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank needs your help now more than ever and you have the chance to make an impact. The food bank has a holiday matching grant with the J.S. Bridwell Foundation. It begins next Tuesday and for every dollar that is donated, it will be matched up to $75,000 - but they don’t want you to stop there.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Keeping the kitchen free of fire this Thanksgiving holiday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Potential fires are something the Wichita Falls Fire Department will be keeping a close eye on this week. With Thanksgiving just around the corner and more people in the kitchen cooking, fires can start easily. Walking away from the kitchen and leaving food unattended is...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Hospice Tree of Lights Campaign kicks off

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Hospice of Wichita Falls Tree of Lights Campaign kicked off on Tuesday with the “Lighting of the Tree” ceremony. It’s the biggest fundraiser for Hospice of Wichita Falls. Located at the Southwest Building on Kemp Blvd., the tree being lit marked...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Thanksgiving & Black Friday look cool and rainy

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wednesday night, we will have a low of 53 with cloudy skies. Thanksgiving, we will have a high of 58 with a 40% chance for showers across the region. We may see a stray thunderstorm, however, no severe weather is expected. Thursday night, we will have a low of 40 with rain chances increasing.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Wichita Falls YMCA to host Gobble Wobble Fun Run

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Thanksgiving is almost here and one Wichita Falls nonprofit is gearing up for its first-ever 5K run. This event will be the first of many. Tila Grant, YMCA director of communications, said their hope is to bring families together for an healthy activity. Gobble Wobble, a 5K and one-mile fun run, will be held downtown. People will have the choice to run, walk or cheer others on.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights kicks off 2022 season

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights kicked on Monday for the 2022 holiday season. This annual holiday tradition is hosted on the Midwestern State University campus along Taft Boulevard. MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights and MSU Texas partner up every year to spread some colorful Christmas cheer to Texomans.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Our next storm system arrives Friday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Tuesday night, we will have a low of 45 with mostly cloudy skies. Patchy fog will develop once again overnight going into Wednesday morning. Wednesday, rain chances return to the forecast. This high on Wednesday will be 60 with overcast skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 53 with cloudy skies.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Volunteers prepare for Vernon Holiday Spirit Meals

VERNON, Texas (KAUZ) - Volunteers in Vernon are gearing up for their big Holiday Spirit Thanksgiving Dinner. The volunteers are all about giving back to their community. They were excited and happy to give up their time for others so they can feel loved and not lonely. Sharon Goins, Holiday Spirit Meal coordinator, took over the tradition in 2016 and isn’t giving up on spreading a little cheer.
VERNON, TX
newschannel6now.com

Christmas tree fundraiser supports children

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - If you’re planning on getting into the Christmas spirit early, the Optimist Club is hosting their annual Christmas tree fundraiser. The money helps benefit children. Other clubs like the Boys and Girls Club and Camp Fire depend on clubs like the Optimist Club. Christmas...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

The Salvation Army prepares for the holiday season

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The holidays are a special season for The Salvation Army of Wichita Falls. Preparations for the thanksgiving day meal are underway, and this is the time of year when The Salvation Army relies on volunteers in the community. One of the most recognizable sounds of...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Optimist Club to host annual Christmas Tree sale

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Optimist Club of Wichita Falls’ Christmas Tree Fundraiser will happen next to the Central Boys and Girls Club football field starting on Black Friday. “We have four types of Christmas Trees ranging in size from five feet to nine feet tall,” Optimist Club...
WICHITA FALLS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy