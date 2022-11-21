Read full article on original website
Wichita Falls man arrested with connection to daughter’s death
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department arrested a man Tuesday in connection to the death of his daughter in December 2020. Officers reportedly entered a home on Longview Street on Dec. 20, 2020, at 9 a.m., and found a deceased 2-year-old girl laying face up on the kitchen floor. Court documents state the officers were “instantly taken back by the smell of rotten food and general filth.”
WFPD arrests man after fentanyl pills found in car
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department arrested a man on a drug charge Monday after fentanyl pills were found in a vehicle. Officers reportedly stopped the car in the 2900 block of Seymour Hwy around 8:36 p.m. The passenger, identified as Khalil Williams, and driver were then asked to step out while police searched the vehicle, according to court documents.
$75,000 WFAFB match grant starts Nov. 29
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank needs your help now more than ever and you have the chance to make an impact. The food bank has a holiday matching grant with the J.S. Bridwell Foundation. It begins next Tuesday and for every dollar that is donated, it will be matched up to $75,000 - but they don’t want you to stop there.
Keeping the kitchen free of fire this Thanksgiving holiday
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Potential fires are something the Wichita Falls Fire Department will be keeping a close eye on this week. With Thanksgiving just around the corner and more people in the kitchen cooking, fires can start easily. Walking away from the kitchen and leaving food unattended is...
Hospice Tree of Lights Campaign kicks off
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Hospice of Wichita Falls Tree of Lights Campaign kicked off on Tuesday with the “Lighting of the Tree” ceremony. It’s the biggest fundraiser for Hospice of Wichita Falls. Located at the Southwest Building on Kemp Blvd., the tree being lit marked...
Thanksgiving & Black Friday look cool and rainy
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wednesday night, we will have a low of 53 with cloudy skies. Thanksgiving, we will have a high of 58 with a 40% chance for showers across the region. We may see a stray thunderstorm, however, no severe weather is expected. Thursday night, we will have a low of 40 with rain chances increasing.
Wichita Falls YMCA to host Gobble Wobble Fun Run
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Thanksgiving is almost here and one Wichita Falls nonprofit is gearing up for its first-ever 5K run. This event will be the first of many. Tila Grant, YMCA director of communications, said their hope is to bring families together for an healthy activity. Gobble Wobble, a 5K and one-mile fun run, will be held downtown. People will have the choice to run, walk or cheer others on.
MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights kicks off 2022 season
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights kicked on Monday for the 2022 holiday season. This annual holiday tradition is hosted on the Midwestern State University campus along Taft Boulevard. MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights and MSU Texas partner up every year to spread some colorful Christmas cheer to Texomans.
MSU women’s fall to Oklahoma Baptist at home
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Midwestern State women’s basketball fell to Oklahoma Baptist Tuesday night.
Our next storm system arrives Friday
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Tuesday night, we will have a low of 45 with mostly cloudy skies. Patchy fog will develop once again overnight going into Wednesday morning. Wednesday, rain chances return to the forecast. This high on Wednesday will be 60 with overcast skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 53 with cloudy skies.
Volunteers prepare for Vernon Holiday Spirit Meals
VERNON, Texas (KAUZ) - Volunteers in Vernon are gearing up for their big Holiday Spirit Thanksgiving Dinner. The volunteers are all about giving back to their community. They were excited and happy to give up their time for others so they can feel loved and not lonely. Sharon Goins, Holiday Spirit Meal coordinator, took over the tradition in 2016 and isn’t giving up on spreading a little cheer.
Christmas tree fundraiser supports children
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - If you’re planning on getting into the Christmas spirit early, the Optimist Club is hosting their annual Christmas tree fundraiser. The money helps benefit children. Other clubs like the Boys and Girls Club and Camp Fire depend on clubs like the Optimist Club. Christmas...
The Salvation Army prepares for the holiday season
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The holidays are a special season for The Salvation Army of Wichita Falls. Preparations for the thanksgiving day meal are underway, and this is the time of year when The Salvation Army relies on volunteers in the community. One of the most recognizable sounds of...
Optimist Club to host annual Christmas Tree sale
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Optimist Club of Wichita Falls’ Christmas Tree Fundraiser will happen next to the Central Boys and Girls Club football field starting on Black Friday. “We have four types of Christmas Trees ranging in size from five feet to nine feet tall,” Optimist Club...
