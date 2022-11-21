Read full article on original website
Gov. Ricketts, State Patrol Present Carnegie Medal to Heroic Nebraskan
Monday, Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts and the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) recognized Frank Axiotes of Elkhorn with the Carnegie Medal, awarded by the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission. The Carnegie Medal is North America’s highest honor for civilian heroism. “Frank’s initiative and courageous action helped save lives,” said Governor Pete Ricketts. “He’s a true Nebraska hero and well deserving of the Carnegie Medal. Stepping up to help a neighbor in need is something Nebraskans do every day. Frank’s bravery is a fantastic example of the spirit of Nebraskans.”
Governor-Elect Pillen Announces Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol
Nebraska Governor-elect Jim Pillen announced he will be retaining Colonel John Bolduc as the Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Colonel Bolduc has the temperament, experience, and knowledge to continue leading the Nebraska State Patrol,” said Governor-elect Pillen and Lieutenant Governor Joe Kelly in a joint statement. “He embodies the tradition of excellence the Nebraska State Patrol has established for its members since its founding 85 years ago. As a public servant, he will make the safety of the people of Nebraska his highest calling.”
Grateful for the Good Life By Governor Pete Ricketts
Below is this weeks column from Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts. As Nebraskans, we’re fortunate to live in a state where we enjoy peace, prosperity, and the blessings of liberty. As we celebrate Thanksgiving with friends and family, there are plenty of reasons to be grateful here in the Good Life.
Happy Thanksgiving By NE U.S. Senator Deb Fischer
Below is this weeks column from Nebraska US Senator Deb Fischer. Happy Thanksgiving! As Nebraskans have done for generations, we gather with family, friends, and loved ones this week to reflect on the many blessing in our lives and to share good news with one another. It’s a time to reflect on what matters most and to tell others how much they mean to us. And of course, it’s a chance to bring out those cherished family recipes and make some delicious Thanksgiving dishes.
Gov. Ricketts’ Thanksgiving Statement
Today, Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts issued the following statement in observance of Thanksgiving Day, which will be celebrated November 24, 2022. “Thanksgiving is a time to reflect on the Good Life we enjoy here in Nebraska. There are many reasons why it’s a blessing to call the Cornhusker State home, starting with our state’s amazing people. Nebraskans are kind-hearted, generous, and willing to lend a hand to a neighbor in need. We’ve seen this spirit on display during floods in 2019, a pandemic in 2020 and 2021, and during widespread wildfires this year.”
