Parma, OH

Suspect arrested after missing Ohio man’s body found wrapped in plastic

 3 days ago
PARMA, Ohio (TCD) -- A 40-year-old man is in custody after the body of a 33-year-old missing man was reportedly found wrapped in plastic.

In August, the Parma Police Department announced that Ryan Krebs was reported missing. A few months later, on Nov. 16, his body was found inside the basement of a home on the 5200 block of W. 26th Street, WOIO-TV reports. The victim had reportedly died of gunshot wounds.

Police initially responded to the home earlier that morning to a report of domestic violence involving Paul Addicott II and a woman, according to WOIO.

At the scene, Addicott was reportedly arrested and the woman was brought to a hospital to treat her non-life-threatening injuries.

Cleveland.com reports that police went to the home again at approximately 12:40 p.m. after a relative went to the home to retrieve guns and found Krebs’ body in the basement.

Addicott was reportedly booked into the Cuyahoga County Justice Center for murder and remains held on $1 million bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Nov. 22.

Authorities do not know how long Krebs’ body was in the basement.

