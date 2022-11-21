Read full article on original website
City Mission in Findlay in need of volunteers, donations for holiday season
FINDLAY, Ohio — As many people in the region prepare for a Thanksgiving feast, there are still many struggling to put food on the table, or a roof over their head. The City Mission in Findlay, which is the only homeless shelter in Hancock County, houses up to 110 people each night and also feeds residents three times a day.
MLJ Library Announces Closing for Thanksgiving Holiday
The Mary Lou Johnson Hardin County District Library will be closing at five this (Wednesday) evening. They will be closed Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday for the Thanksgiving Holiday. The library will reopen on Monday November 28, 2022.
KMS 8th Graders Hear from Community Members
Kenton Middle School 8th Grade students recently had an opportunity to hear a number of community members speak about a variety of careers. The speakers shared what they liked about their profession, what it entailed, and what training was needed to move into that field. The students heard from:. Theron...
Kenton School Board Hears About Lifewise Academy; Approves a Lengthy List of Personnel Items
The Kenton City Schools Board of Education conducted the November meeting Monday evening. One of the speakers was Pastor Dave Dooley, who spoke in favor of the Lifewise Academy operating a program as part of the Kenton City Schools, “I’ve heard that many schools with Lifewise programs have seen improvement especially in the areas of character development, and I believe that will pair well with the already existing emphasis that I have seen in all of our buildings that seek to inspire character development in within our students and I’m so thankful for that.”
Marion Technical College Inducts Four into Alumni Hall of Fame
(Marion) In an inspiring ceremony, Marion Technical College recognized four outstanding alumni for making a difference in their fields and their communities. They included a teacher dedicated to helping students find a career path, a financial wiz dedicated to saving taxpayers money, an entrepreneur with his own business and a local public servant with decades of volunteer work.
VIDEO: Mink seen near businesses in downtown Van Wert
VAN WERT, Ohio — Cellphone video posted to social media Sunday night shows a mink roaming downtown Van Wert as it passes by several businesses, including an Anytime Fitness and an now-closed Pet Valu. The person taking the video narrates the mink's movements satirically, suggesting the animal might be...
Findlay OSHP Post Announces Dispatcher of The Year
Findlay – Ohio State Highway Patrol Dispatcher Ashlee Tyree has been selected as the 2022 Dispatcher of the Year at the Findlay Dispatch Center. Dispatcher Tyree has also been selected as the 2022 Dispatcher of the year for the Findlay District. Tyree, 37, was honored in recognition of outstanding...
Kenton 1st Graders meet WIGs
First grade students at Kenton Elementary School celebrated meeting their Wildly Important Goals (WIGs) The first grade academic goal is based on flashcards for the first quarter. To celebrate, students had a snack with their classes, then had a glow-in-the-dark dance party.
Ohio Tech Day Shows Local Students Opportunities
Marion Technical College was proud to host students from Tri-Rivers Career Center and Delaware Area Career Center for them to get hands-on experience in these fields during CyberSecurity Awareness Month. Dozens of students tried their hands at local projects including programming Raspberry Pi, a computer the size of a credit...
Farmers in Van Wert say escaped mink are killing local livestock
VAN WERT COUNTY, Ohio — In the six days since a break-in at Lion Farms USA in Van Wert, Ohio, released about 40,000 mink into the surrounding fields, local farmers said the animals have been nothing but a terror to local livestock. On Nov. 19, Logan Welker, a farmer...
Marriage license applications filed in Allen County
LIMA — The following couples recently filed applications for marriage licenses in Allen County Probate Court:. Alondra Cortes and Brianna Dutra, both of Lima; Jordan Kruger of Ada and Kristin Taber of Lima; Timothy Trulley and Barbara Wood, both of Lima; Jeffery Cogar of Cridersville and Julie Craft of Lima; Bryan Estelle and Foresetta Pitts, both of Lima; Brendan McCloskey and Mackenzie Menge, both of Lima; and Christopher Cottrill and Melissa Kelly, both of Lima.
Kenton City School Board To Meet Tonight
Kenton City Schools Board of Education will meet tonight. Several items on the agenda include approving the written resignation of KHS Social Studies Teacher Dustin Clapsaddle effective November 18th. Also for board approval is the written retirement resignation of Amy Long. Amy has been with Kenton City Schools for 39...
Area agencies react to spill
COLUMBUS GROVE/OTTAWA — A spill that stretched for miles north along State Routes 65 and 109 had emergency responders scrambling on Tuesday. According to representatives of the Putnam County EMA and the Ohio Department of Transportation, the spill of the as yet unidentified substance originated at the intersection of SR 65 and Sycamore Street in Columbus Grove shortly before 1 p.m.
Defendants arraigned in Allen County courtroom
LIMA — The following individuals entered pleas of not guilty following their indictment by the November session of the Allen County grand jury:. Shawn Miller, 50, of Lima, charged with failure to provide a notice of change of address and failure to verify an address. Joshua Schneider, 36, of...
Obituary for Jimmie Lee “Jim” Morehart
Jimmie Lee “Jim” Morehart, 89 of Jenera passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at his residence. Jim was born in Mt. Blanchard, Ohio on June 2, 1933 to the late Ralph R. and Goldie Mae (Lewis) Morehart. On April 4, 1952, he married his High School sweetheart, Jean Brown and she survives. Mr. Morehart is also survived by his son, James Morehart of Van Buren and three daughters; Andrea (Dean) McCullough of Mt. Victory, Peggy Jo (John) Meents of Jenera, Lori A. (Kent) McMillen of Dublin. Jim is also survived by his “daughter of the heart” Xinia Montano Alvarez of San Jose, Costa Rica, grandchildren; Carrie (Kenneth) Berlin, Craig (Kathryn) McMillen, Jay (Cassandra) Meents, Maelyda (Pete) Fagan, Emily (Adam) Greer, Charles (Samantha) McCullough, Michael McCullough, Alishia (Levi) Beagle, Paden (Chelsi) Morehart, Matthew (Leah) Morehart, great-grandchildren; Beckett and Tatum Berlin, Camryn McMillen, Grace Anne, Anna Belle and Lydia Meents, Myron Greer, Claire, Brooklyn, Addie Lou and Graham McCullough, Owen and Lane Beagle, June and Callen Morehart and Benjamin Morehart. He was preceded in death by his son, Douglas Morehart, and granddaughter, Sarah McCullough. He was a 1951 graduate of Mt. Blanchard High School where he played 4 years on the varsity football team. Jim was a farmer, raising Hampshire hogs with his wife, Jean. He also worked as a pressman at The Courier. Jim was very active in the Hampshire Hog Breeders and exhibited hogs at the state fair from 1957 until 1983, and had a grand champion Hampshire boar in 1962. He also conducted an annual production sale. Jim also sold Garst Seed Products and was a charter member of the Hancock County Pork Producers where he was very active. Jim and Jean worked with state pork producers to implement a “certified meat sire” program to produce a higher percentage of lean pork. He also judged swine shows for 15 years in Ohio, Indiana and Michigan. Jim served on the Hancock County Fair Board, Arlington Local School Board from 1974-1981, the Ohio Hampshire Association and served on the Jenera Elevator Board and as a 4-H Advisor. He was also a member of the Arlington United Methodist Church where he served as a Sunday school teacher. Jim received the Pork Industry Excellence Award in 2003 and was inducted into the Hancock County Ag Hall of Fame in 2012. He enjoyed his grandchildren’s athletic events and also Ohio University basketball games with Gerald Inbody, Lee Anderson and Dean Biery and Detroit Tiger Baseball. Jim also enjoyed coon hunting, dance lessons and Promise Keepers. Visitation for Jim will be held on Sunday, November 27, 2022 from 1:00 – 4:00 PM at CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Arlington. A funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM on Monday, November 28, 2022 at the Arlington United Methodist Church. Additional visitation will be held from 10:00 – 11:00 AM prior to the service. Burial will follow in Arlington Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Jim to the Samaritan’s Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 or Good Works, PO Box 4, Athens, OH 45701. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting coldrencrates.com.
Activists blamed in release of 40,000 mink from Ohio farm
Activists are likely to blame for the recent release of close to 40,000 mink from a farm in Van Wert County, Ohio, authorities have said. The apparent on-farm criminal activity included stolen livestock, destroyed fencing, damage to barns, graffiti, and threats to the farmer and his family, according to the Fur Commission USA. In total, the damage is estimated to be close to $1.6 million.
Two Hardin County Residents Arrested on Warrants from Union County
An Ada woman and a Kenton man were arrested this week on warrants in Union County. According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office Daily Media Release, a deputy met with a Hardin County deputy to take custody of 33 year old Christin J. Mowery on an outstanding arrest warrant.
Lions Release Minutes of Recent Meeting
The Kenton Lions club held a regular meeting on Wednesday November 16, 2022, at the Kenton Elks. The meeting was called to order at 6:28 pm by Lion President Bill Keller with 23 members and 1 guest present. President Lion Bill Keller led with the pledge and a prayer. The...
Tiffin University RA recognized for helping put dorm room fire out
TIFFIN, Ohio — A resident advisor at Tiffin University is being celebrated for taking action during a fire on Sunday and potentially saving lives. "I heard a bunch of residents banging on doors and screaming: 'There's a fire, there's a fire, everybody out,'" Hope Love, a first-year student, said.
ONU Band Travels to California for Thanksgiving
The Ohio Northern University Marching Band is doing just that….. marching over the Thanksgiving Break. The Polar Bear band is traveling to perform at various places in California. Their first day performing was at the Santa Monica Pier.
