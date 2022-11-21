ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KCBD

Winter Storm expected Thursday night through Friday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the central and west/southwest South Plains beginning Thursday night, continuing all-day Friday. Much colder temperatures on the way, with high winds and a wintry mix and snow by early Friday morning. The snow and mix will continue through mid-day Saturday with some accumulations in the area.
TEXAS STATE
everythinglubbock.com

Winter storm bringing heavy snow for some

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday night weather update. Tonight: Cold front arrives. Mostly clear. Patchy fog south. Low of 34°. Winds SW→NE 15-20 MPH. Thanksgiving: Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow late. High of 47°. Winds N 20-25 MPH. All eyes...
TEXAS STATE
KRQE News 13

Storm brings snow and rain over the Holiday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Temperatures will warm up today with the help of breezy west winds. Winds will be highest in the mountains and the east plains, gusting up to around 35 mph. Skies will be mostly sunny for the afternoon. A storm will move into New Mexico for...
NEW MEXICO STATE
KOAT 7

Potential winter storm in New Mexico for Thanksgiving

A potential winter storm is headed for New Mexico to kickoff the holiday season. Wind, rain, and snow are expected in parts of New Mexico on Thanksgiving and on Friday. Here's what you need to know ahead of the holiday. Timing. A winter storm could move through parts of eastern...
TEXAS STATE
KCBD

Governor Abbott readies state resources ahead of winter weather threats

AUSTIN, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Governor Greg Abbott today directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to ready state emergency response resources in anticipation of potential winter weather threats, severe storms, and flash flooding expected across Texas tomorrow through late Friday night. The National Weather Service has indicated winter...
TEXAS STATE
KRQE News 13

What to expect this winter in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A drier and warmer than average winter is once again likely for New Mexico this winter as we head into the third La Niña in a row. We are all too familiar with what La Niña means for winter in New Mexico, having dealt with it the last two years in a row. Now, we are on track to experience another La Niña this winter. There is currently a 75% chance of La Niña continuing into the winter.
COLORADO STATE
KRQE News 13

2022 Thanksgiving: What’s open and closed in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, the following offices and services will be altering their normal operating hours. Below is a list of stores that will be closed and open on Thanksgiving Day in New Mexico.  Albuquerque Most City of Albuquerque offices are closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25. The […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in New Mexico

BurgersPhoto byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then here is a list of three amazing burger places in New Mexico that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
newmexicopbs.org

Miss Indian New Mexico 2022

11.25.2022 – Correspondent Antonia Gonzales catches up with the newly crowned Miss Indian New Mexico. Alysia Coriz explains how she plans to use her role to inspire and engage young people to be more active in their communities. Correspondent: Antonia Gonzales. Guest: Alysia Coriz (Kewa Pueblo), 2022 Miss Indian...
NEW MEXICO STATE
Gizmodo

Texas Just Had Its Biggest Earthquake in Decades, and Fracking Is a Prime Suspect

The Railroad Commission Texas, which regulates the state’s oil and gas industry, is investigating a 5.4-magnitude earthquake that rocked communities in West Texas last Wednesday, The Texas Tribune reports. Hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, is a drilling technique common in the area that is known to cause earthquakes. According to...
TEXAS STATE
KRQE News 13

Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in New Mexico

(STACKER) – Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in New Mexico using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the twelve months ending September 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. Data was available for 126 […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico encourages smokers to quit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico provide the benefits that people can have when they quit smoking. Quitting isn’t easy, and it takes commitment and a plan to make it work. According to the American Cancer Society, nearly 34 million Americans smoke cigarettes. And one in five deaths is due to cigarette smoking.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

