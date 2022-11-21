NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A drier and warmer than average winter is once again likely for New Mexico this winter as we head into the third La Niña in a row. We are all too familiar with what La Niña means for winter in New Mexico, having dealt with it the last two years in a row. Now, we are on track to experience another La Niña this winter. There is currently a 75% chance of La Niña continuing into the winter.

