Read full article on original website
Related
wktn.com
KMS 8th Graders Hear from Community Members
Kenton Middle School 8th Grade students recently had an opportunity to hear a number of community members speak about a variety of careers. The speakers shared what they liked about their profession, what it entailed, and what training was needed to move into that field. The students heard from:. Theron...
Times-Bulletin
School districts consider arming teachers
VAN WERT — Local school districts have been hesitant in taking advantage of a law, signed by Governor Mike DeWine in June, that would allow teachers to carry guns in the classroom. Under House Bill 99, teachers would only have to undergo no more than 24 hours of training...
wktn.com
Kenton 1st Graders meet WIGs
First grade students at Kenton Elementary School celebrated meeting their Wildly Important Goals (WIGs) The first grade academic goal is based on flashcards for the first quarter. To celebrate, students had a snack with their classes, then had a glow-in-the-dark dance party.
wktn.com
Marion Technical College Inducts Four into Alumni Hall of Fame
(Marion) In an inspiring ceremony, Marion Technical College recognized four outstanding alumni for making a difference in their fields and their communities. They included a teacher dedicated to helping students find a career path, a financial wiz dedicated to saving taxpayers money, an entrepreneur with his own business and a local public servant with decades of volunteer work.
wktn.com
MLJ Library Announces Closing for Thanksgiving Holiday
The Mary Lou Johnson Hardin County District Library will be closing at five this (Wednesday) evening. They will be closed Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday for the Thanksgiving Holiday. The library will reopen on Monday November 28, 2022.
wktn.com
Hardin County University Club II Scholarship Applications Now Available
Jane Kraft, 2022-2023 president of the Hardin County University Club II, is announcing that the club’s annual scholarship award applications are now available. Each year, University Club II awards one $1,000 scholarship to a current Junior or Senior college student for the 2022-2023 academic year who is a graduate of one of the Hardin County High Schools. The scholarship will be awarded in late February, 2023. Since 1964 the club has given over $37,000 to assist students finishing out there junior or senior year in college.
hometownstations.com
New administration building plans are moving forward
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Allen County Commissioners moving forward on the plans for a new administration building. They are advertising to receive qualifications for design professional services for the building that will house non-judicial county offices. The property is currently owned by the Allen County Port Authority. ARPA funds will be used to fund the projects and the design professional will take all the county's needs for the space into account to see what is needed for the project.
Bellefontaine Examiner
Businesses, destinations named ‘Best of Logan County’
Local residents have cast their votes for their favorite businesses, public agencies, events and local landmarks this fall. In a spirit of gratefulness for the opportunities and services available within the community, the Bellefontaine Examiner and the Logan County Visitors Bureau today are announcing the winners of more than 60 categories in the 2022 Best of Logan County Contest.
wktn.com
Submitted Article From Hardin County United Way Director Sean Beck
I know this is a busy season for many, which is also true for the United Way. We are well into our annual fundraising campaign and are in a season of transition. The most significant change for us this year is the addition of me! I am writing to you as the new Executive Director of the United Way of Hardin County. Coming into the role mid-campaign hasn’t been easy, but it truly has been an incredible experience.
columbusunderground.com
Franklin County Auditor Issues $5 Million Refund
Local schools, libraries and municipalities are getting a cash refund from the Franklin County Auditor, according to a release issued this morning announcing the rebate. The funds were originally collected to pay for real estate reappraisals and updates but were not fully utilized. “Due to the ongoing commitment to being...
wktn.com
Lions Release Minutes of Recent Meeting
The Kenton Lions club held a regular meeting on Wednesday November 16, 2022, at the Kenton Elks. The meeting was called to order at 6:28 pm by Lion President Bill Keller with 23 members and 1 guest present. President Lion Bill Keller led with the pledge and a prayer. The...
Marriage license applications filed in Allen County
LIMA — The following couples recently filed applications for marriage licenses in Allen County Probate Court:. Alondra Cortes and Brianna Dutra, both of Lima; Jordan Kruger of Ada and Kristin Taber of Lima; Timothy Trulley and Barbara Wood, both of Lima; Jeffery Cogar of Cridersville and Julie Craft of Lima; Bryan Estelle and Foresetta Pitts, both of Lima; Brendan McCloskey and Mackenzie Menge, both of Lima; and Christopher Cottrill and Melissa Kelly, both of Lima.
hometownstations.com
Delphos is hiring a contractor to move Gressel Drive for Lakeview Farm expansion
Delphos, OH (WLIO) - Delphos City Council is looking at hiring a contractor to move a street, so a multi-million dollar expansion project can get started. Council had their first reading to hire All Purpose Contracting to relocate Gressel Drive to the east so Lakeview Farms can build their expansion where it currently sits. Delphos had 10 bidders for the project, and All Purpose won the project with a bid of nearly $1.3 million. Lakeview Farms is investing around $27 million dollars to expand their commercial food processing plant and add warehouse space. Which would increase their Delphos plant by about 180-thousand square feet. Thanks to grants, the city has the money needed to relocate Gressel drive and start the expansion.
wktn.com
ODOT Announces Road Construction Projects
The Ohio Department of Transportation has announced Road Construction in our region. In Hardin County State Route 67 in the city of Kenton, between Wayne St. and Barron Street, will close on Monday, Nov. 21, for 180 days for storm sewer replacement. In Allen County State Route 117 in the...
Senator Brown urges Norcold to reconsider closing Ohio plants in letter sent to parent company
“The choice to put hundreds of Ohioans out of their jobs is not only the wrong one, but it’s shortsighted,” U.S Senator Sherrod Brown said in response to News Center 7′s request for comment on Nov. 3rd., regarding the closing of Norcold LLC. “I hope Norcold reconsiders its decision.”
VIDEO: Mink seen near businesses in downtown Van Wert
VAN WERT, Ohio — Cellphone video posted to social media Sunday night shows a mink roaming downtown Van Wert as it passes by several businesses, including an Anytime Fitness and an now-closed Pet Valu. The person taking the video narrates the mink's movements satirically, suggesting the animal might be...
Over 2,000 AES Ohio customers without power in Clark County
NEW CARLISLE — Over 2,000 AES Ohio customers are without power in Clark County Monday afternoon. According to the AES Ohio outages map, 2,460 customers are without power as of 2:15 p.m. A spokesperson for AES Ohio said there was a lockout in the New Carlisle area, which resulted...
wktn.com
ONU Band Travels to California for Thanksgiving
The Ohio Northern University Marching Band is doing just that….. marching over the Thanksgiving Break. The Polar Bear band is traveling to perform at various places in California. Their first day performing was at the Santa Monica Pier.
hometownstations.com
Multiple departments provide aid to residential fire in rural Allen County
ALLEN COUNTY (WLIO) - A house was destroyed and the homeowner was injured in an overnight fire near Beaverdam. Firefighters received a call of a residential fire at 9100 Bucher Road around 2 a.m. The two occupants were injured, one is in the intensive care unit, the other was treated for minor injuries. The homeowner credits his CPAP machine for waking him up when the power cut out. The blaze set a neighboring building on fire, which rekindled this morning around 8 o'clock. Beaverdam called in mutual aid from Cairo, Bluffton, and Bath Township to help with the fire.
hometownstations.com
Multiple fire departments called to fight barn fire in Auglaize County Saturday morning
Auglaize County, OH (WLIO) - Multiple fire departments responded to a fully engulfed barn fire in Auglaize County Saturday morning. Just before 3:30 a.m., the St. Marys Fire Department was called out to 17420 Koenig Road after the homeowners saw their barn on fire. The barn was filled with equipment. St. Marys Township, Celina, New Knoxville, and Buckland departments were called in to help fight the fire. St. Marys Fire Chief says the barn and the contents are considered total losses. No one was injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Comments / 0