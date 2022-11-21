Read full article on original website
6 hours to get food: In some parts of Orlando, access is more than an afterthought
ORLANDO, Fla. — Ellis White walked slowly to his front gate, holding back a dog that zealously guarded the back side of fence. He spoke softly, but confidently, not taking much time to think behind a face aged by years of stress holding a family together on the west side of Orlando.
fox35orlando.com
Dangers of parking and waiting along Orlando airport loop
While traffic was backed up around the Orlando airport Tuesday night, drivers were stopped on the side of the road hoping to be closer to the terminal when their time came to pick someone up. While it's against airport rules, it happens throughout the day. One driver told FOX 35 how it made her feel unsafe to wait there.
WESH
Two beloved Orlando restaurants close due to labor shortage
ORLANDO, Fla. — In Orlando, in Audubon Park, two beloved businesses are closing their doors as of Wednesday. At the popular P is for Pie Bake Shop on Corrine Drive, the cooler that would normally be packed with pastries had two lonely pies. And they already had someone’s name on them.
ICE! returns to Gaylord Palms Resort this Christmas
ORLANDO, Fla. — One of Central Florida’s most iconic Christmas events has returned to Kissimmee’s Gaylord Palms this holiday season. This year’s event, which runs from Nov. 18 until New Year’s Day, features sculptures from Dr. Seuss’ “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”. Visitors...
ocala-news.com
Multiple restaurants in Marion County to remain open on Thanksgiving
Marion County residents who are looking to dine out this Thanksgiving will have multiple restaurants to choose from. On Thursday, November 24, the restaurants listed below will keep their doors open. Diners are encouraged to call ahead to confirm the restaurant’s offerings and hours of operation. Amrit Palace (3415...
Neighbors call for pause in plans for 2 high-rise condo buildings along Volusia County coastline
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Some people are calling for a pause on plans to build two high-rise condominium buildings along the Volusia County coastline. Following a destructive hurricane season along the beach, some are saying the plans should be reassessed. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Some...
click orlando
🎄Orlando Nights in Lights drive-thru benefits Boys & Girls Clubs
ORLANDO, Fla. – For the first time, an Orlando attraction is offering a drive-through experience that is sure to brighten up your night and get you in the holiday spirit. It’s called Christmas Nights in Lights. More than a million lights are strategically placed across the parking lot...
allears.net
All the Central Florida Theme Park Deals for Black Friday
You may be thinking about Thanksgiving plans, but there’s one other big holiday that’s happening this week — Black Friday!. We’ve already started to share some Disney merchandise sales that we’ve spotted around, as well as other big deals you might be interested in. But if you’re a theme park fan, there are some savings you’ll want to check out!
fox35orlando.com
Flying out of Orlando? How to check flight status, parking lots, and TSA wait times
ORLANDO, Fla. - The 12-day travel period surrounding the Thanksgiving holiday is underway and Orlando International Airport is already exceeding expectations – and parking garages are already filled up!. The airport was originally expected to have 10 percent higher traffic than last year, but as of Tuesday, officials upped...
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Florida
The Sunshine State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Orange County, you might just want to visit.
fox35orlando.com
Friends of local beloved Florida artist look for answers into friends death
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A homicide investigation continues in Orange County after a man was found dead on the side of a road. Troopers said a passerby saw the man on the grass shoulder of South Westmoreland Drive, just north of 34th Street near Pineloch Elementary school. Troopers say the...
ocala-news.com
Resident says Ocala is ‘not the same anymore’
I would have to agree that Ocala is not the same anymore. I was born here, grew up here, and the change that I have seen is unreal. It’s really sad to see that everywhere you look, more trees are coming down for some building that will probably shut down in 6 months, not to mention the amount of houses that are right on top of each other with no space to breathe. Yet, people are still coming here, and for what? Why ruin what we have here because where they lived was already so congested and overpopulated?
5 tips on the easiest ways to get to and around Orlando, according to a Central Florida resident
Read a local's tips on the best options for traveling throughout Orlando, Florida, including car rentals, SunRail, navigating toll roads, and more.
bungalower
25-story multi-family project pitched for downtown parking lot
A courtesy review is being given by the City of Orlando for a proposed 25-story multi-family project at 191 S. Rosalind Avenue [GMap] in downtown Orlando. The new Modera South Eola mixed-use tower would replace an existing drive-thru building and parking lot that would be demolished for the new development, which would feature 400 multi-family units along with integrated parking and a three-story, 100,000 SF office building, currently called “The Commons,” with an additional 8,000 SF of retail.
villages-news.com
Panhandlers make for awkward situations in season of thanksgiving
A woman panhandling Wednesday afternoon at Colony Plaza in The Villages made for an awkward situation. There were hardly any parking spaces available at the super-busy Publix, as shoppers stocked up on Thanksgiving Eve. Many Villagers have children and grandchildren in town for the long holiday weekend and were loading extra snacks, soda and ice cream into their shopping carts in addition to the traditional Thanksgiving fare.
Holiday Happenings in Lake County, Florida
The holidays are almost here, and the celebrations are beginning all over Lake County, Florida. Here is the list of the events I've spotted so far. If I've missed something, please comment with information about additional events that are happening here in Lake County; I'll make sure to include them in a future article.
fox35orlando.com
Popular Orlando bakery closing after filling Thanksgiving dessert orders
ORLANDO, Fla. - P is for Pie Bake Shop, a popular boutique artisan bakery in Orlando's Audubon Park Garden District, is closing its doors for good after years in business. The shop announced the disappointing news in a Facebook post over the weekend, citing that "insurmountable staffing challenges, continued supply chain difficulties, increased cost of goods, and persistent inconsistent product quality."
Krampusfest brings festive punishment to Orlando's Milk District in early December
On the naughty/nice spectrum of behavior, most of us fall into the former category and so in a couple of weeks proper punishments will be meted out at the Milk District's Krampusfest. The annual holiday event throws the spotlight on Santa's lesser-known companion Krampus, infamous in Europe for meting out comeuppance instead of gifts to bad children. The daylong event features live music, food and beverages, seasonal vendors and the signature Krampuslauf parade and costume judging (and we can personally vouch for the quality and creativity of that one). Krampusfest takes over the Milk District — particularly Sideward Brewing — on Sunday, Dec. 4 starting at 1 p.m. The event is free.
I live in Orlando and when I have visitors, these are the 10 places where I recommend they stay — and only one is a Disney hotel
Check out a local's favorite stays in Orlando, including the Hard Rock Hotel at Universal Orlando, Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, and more.
fox35orlando.com
'This is unprecedent': Florida crews working hard to pickup debris after back-to-back hurricanes
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - If you have bags of yard debris waiting to be picked up outside your home – you’re not alone. Some residents who live in Maitland on Druid Drive said they’ve been waiting a while for crews to clear it up. "Of course I'd...
