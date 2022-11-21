ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Debary, FL

fox35orlando.com

Dangers of parking and waiting along Orlando airport loop

While traffic was backed up around the Orlando airport Tuesday night, drivers were stopped on the side of the road hoping to be closer to the terminal when their time came to pick someone up. While it's against airport rules, it happens throughout the day. One driver told FOX 35 how it made her feel unsafe to wait there.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Two beloved Orlando restaurants close due to labor shortage

ORLANDO, Fla. — In Orlando, in Audubon Park, two beloved businesses are closing their doors as of Wednesday. At the popular P is for Pie Bake Shop on Corrine Drive, the cooler that would normally be packed with pastries had two lonely pies. And they already had someone’s name on them.
ORLANDO, FL
ocala-news.com

Multiple restaurants in Marion County to remain open on Thanksgiving

Marion County residents who are looking to dine out this Thanksgiving will have multiple restaurants to choose from. On Thursday, November 24, the restaurants listed below will keep their doors open. Diners are encouraged to call ahead to confirm the restaurant’s offerings and hours of operation. Amrit Palace (3415...
MARION COUNTY, FL
click orlando

🎄Orlando Nights in Lights drive-thru benefits Boys & Girls Clubs

ORLANDO, Fla. – For the first time, an Orlando attraction is offering a drive-through experience that is sure to brighten up your night and get you in the holiday spirit. It’s called Christmas Nights in Lights. More than a million lights are strategically placed across the parking lot...
ORLANDO, FL
allears.net

All the Central Florida Theme Park Deals for Black Friday

You may be thinking about Thanksgiving plans, but there’s one other big holiday that’s happening this week — Black Friday!. We’ve already started to share some Disney merchandise sales that we’ve spotted around, as well as other big deals you might be interested in. But if you’re a theme park fan, there are some savings you’ll want to check out!
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Florida

The Sunshine State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Orange County, you might just want to visit.
ORLANDO, FL
ocala-news.com

Resident says Ocala is ‘not the same anymore’

I would have to agree that Ocala is not the same anymore. I was born here, grew up here, and the change that I have seen is unreal. It’s really sad to see that everywhere you look, more trees are coming down for some building that will probably shut down in 6 months, not to mention the amount of houses that are right on top of each other with no space to breathe. Yet, people are still coming here, and for what? Why ruin what we have here because where they lived was already so congested and overpopulated?
OCALA, FL
bungalower

25-story multi-family project pitched for downtown parking lot

A courtesy review is being given by the City of Orlando for a proposed 25-story multi-family project at 191 S. Rosalind Avenue [GMap] in downtown Orlando. The new Modera South Eola mixed-use tower would replace an existing drive-thru building and parking lot that would be demolished for the new development, which would feature 400 multi-family units along with integrated parking and a three-story, 100,000 SF office building, currently called “The Commons,” with an additional 8,000 SF of retail.
ORLANDO, FL
villages-news.com

Panhandlers make for awkward situations in season of thanksgiving

A woman panhandling Wednesday afternoon at Colony Plaza in The Villages made for an awkward situation. There were hardly any parking spaces available at the super-busy Publix, as shoppers stocked up on Thanksgiving Eve. Many Villagers have children and grandchildren in town for the long holiday weekend and were loading extra snacks, soda and ice cream into their shopping carts in addition to the traditional Thanksgiving fare.
THE VILLAGES, FL
fox35orlando.com

Popular Orlando bakery closing after filling Thanksgiving dessert orders

ORLANDO, Fla. - P is for Pie Bake Shop, a popular boutique artisan bakery in Orlando's Audubon Park Garden District, is closing its doors for good after years in business. The shop announced the disappointing news in a Facebook post over the weekend, citing that "insurmountable staffing challenges, continued supply chain difficulties, increased cost of goods, and persistent inconsistent product quality."
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Krampusfest brings festive punishment to Orlando's Milk District in early December

On the naughty/nice spectrum of behavior, most of us fall into the former category and so in a couple of weeks proper punishments will be meted out at the Milk District's Krampusfest. The annual holiday event throws the spotlight on Santa's lesser-known companion Krampus, infamous in Europe for meting out comeuppance instead of gifts to bad children. The daylong event features live music, food and beverages, seasonal vendors and the signature Krampuslauf parade and costume judging (and we can personally vouch for the quality and creativity of that one). Krampusfest takes over the Milk District — particularly Sideward Brewing — on Sunday, Dec. 4 starting at 1 p.m. The event is free.
ORLANDO, FL

