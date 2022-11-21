Read full article on original website
KCBD
Tech men fall to Ohio State 80-73 in Maui Jim Invitational
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech basketball faced Ohio State in the fifth-place game in the Maui Jim Invitational on Wednesday. Daniel Batcho led the team with 21 points, followed by Kevin Obanor with 19. Jaylon Tyson and De’Vion Harmon both had 10 points each. Justice Sueing led Ohio...
KCBD
Texas Tech Basketball takes down Louisville 70-38
LAHAINA, HI (KCBD) - Texas Tech faced off on day two of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational against the Louisville Cardinals. After putting up 31 points in the first half in Monday’s meeting against Creighton, Texas Tech continued that offensive momentum with 32 Tuesday against Louisville. The defense, however, was stifling as they held the Cardinals to 13 first-half points. And unlike Monday’s second-half stall, the Red Raiders continued their dominant play in the second half with 38 while giving up 25.
KCBD
RECAP: No. 21 Red Raiders fall to No. 10 Creighton in Maui Invitational opener
LAHAINA, Hawaii (NEWS RELEASE) - No. 21 Texas Tech and No. 10 Creighton went into halftime tied at 31 before the Bluejays pulled away in the second half for a 76-65 quarterfinal win in the first game of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational on Monday at the Lahaina Civic Center.
KCBD
Masked Rider unavailable for pre-game run at Texas Tech-Oklahoma game
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Due to inflammation in one of Centennial Champion’s legs, the Masked Rider will be unable to make her traditional pre-game run and lead the team onto the field for the Texas Tech University football game on Saturday (Nov. 26) against the University of Oklahoma at Jones AT&T Stadium.
KCBD
Littlefield High School football coach dies following brief illness
LITTLEFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - The Littlefield community is mourning the loss of the Littlefield ISD Athletic Director and head football coach Jimmy Thomas. Littlefield ISD Superintendent Mike Read released the following statement:. It is with great sadness that I report that Littlefield ISD Athletic Director/Head Varsity Football Coach, Jimmy Thomas,...
KCBD
‘Keep him in the family:’ Lubbock single mom highlights area adoption needs
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock single mom has adopted her 13-year-old nephew, highlighting two of Lubbock’s greatest adoption and foster care needs - kinship care families and older youth adoption. Last week, several Lubbock families celebrated the finalization of their adoption journey on National Adoption Day. Hundreds of...
KCBD
Lubbock Electric Company sold to new owners after 78 years
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - After 78 years of providing electromechanical repair services to West Texas, Lubbock Electric Co. is in the hands of new ownership. On October 24, Steve and Patsy Moffett sold the business to Bill Moran and his son, Riley Moran. Steve Moffett will stay with the company as a senior executive. The continuation of the brand and its core offerings was most important to Moffett in this decision.
KCBD
First Alert Weather Day declared for Friday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s been a spring-like day today and will be again on Wednesday, then winter returns. We have Snow and winter precipitation in the forecast for the area beginning late on Thanksgiving and continuing into early Saturday. Therefore, we are declaring Friday as a First Alert Weather Day. With shopping and traveling occupying a lot of the weekend activities, we want you to be aware of the possible travel issues developing.
KCBD
Warmer today ahead of winter storm
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A foggy start to the morning! There is a dense fog advisory in effect until 10 am. Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous. Remember to slow down, use your low-beam headlights, and leave a good amount of distance ahead of you when driving. Mostly cloudy...
KCBD
‘They appreciate it more than you know:’ Local owners prepare for Small Business Saturday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After the chaos of Black Friday, and before the online deals on Cyber Monday, business owners hope Lubbock families will remember to support them on Small Business Saturday. Kathy Potter, vice president of programs and events at the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce, says every dollar spent...
KCBD
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Kai
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Kai, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a one-year-old pit mix who’s been at the shelter for about two months. She is a very active girl that will need a big backyard. She is also very outgoing and sweet to everyone she meets. Kai is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fees are waived today.
KCBD
Texas Tech issues crime alert after attempted robberies near campus
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Police Department issued a crime alert after a masked man attempted to rob two people near campus. The two incidents occurred just minutes apart on Wednesday night, according to a TTPD release. At 10:17 p.m., an individual called the police, saying a Hispanic...
KCBD
Restaurants, stores open on Thanksgiving in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - There are quite a few restaurants and just a handful of stores open on Thanksgiving in Lubbock. If you know of any others that should be on the list, please emails us the details at news@kcbd.com. RESTAURANTS. Applebee’s - 4025 S Loop 289. Open regular hours....
KCBD
City of Lubbock adopts legislative agenda for upcoming session
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock City Council has adopted its agenda for the upcoming legislative sessions in Austin and Washington. Much of the focus is on the 88th Texas Legislative Session, which begins in January. The 118th United States Congress will also convene in January. See the City of Lubbock Legislative Agenda below.
KCBD
Police searching for truck involved in serious pedestrian crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are looking for a pickup truck involved in a crash that left one person seriously injured. Around 2:15 a.m. on Thursday, police responded to the 1400 block of N Loop 289. Upon arrival, they found one person who appeared to have been struck by a...
KCBD
Thanksgiving Day bringing cold fronts, rain, and snow
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Happy Thanksgiving! It is going to be a breezy day with north winds around 15 to 25 mph and gusts up to 35 mph. Our high for today will be in the upper 40s. This afternoon temperatures will begin to drop as a cold front comes through.
KCBD
Be a Santa to a Senior: Home Instead Senior Care looking for volunteers
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - If you’re looking for a way to give back this holiday season, Home Instead Senior Care is looking for volunteers to become Santas to Lubbock seniors. Stephanie Dodson, owner of Home Instead in Lubbock, says, “It becomes a very important mission to us to make sure that our aging adults aren’t forgotten this time of the year.”
KCBD
Tuesday morning top stories: Increase in respiratory illnesses in Lubbock County
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. The Lubbock Health Department issued a health alert due to an increase in respiratory illnesses in Lubbock County. The agency is seeing higher than usual levels of flu, RSV and cold viruses. Find more information here: Health Alert: Increase in Respiratory Illness in...
KCBD
Thursday morning top stories: Police searching for truck involved in pedestrian crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Thanksgiving morning brief,. A person was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle early Thursday morning. Police responded to the 1400 block of N Loop 289 around 2::15 a.m. The suspected vehicle involved is a black dually pick-up truck. More details here: Police searching...
KCBD
Holiday fitness: Tips to keep you feeling your best this holiday season
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The holiday season is here, and with all the festivities comes overindulging and stress for many. Zach Schilly the head fitness trainer at Rockbox fitness shared a couple of tips to keep you feeling your best mentally and physically this holiday season. Schilly says there is...
