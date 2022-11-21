LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Kai, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a one-year-old pit mix who’s been at the shelter for about two months. She is a very active girl that will need a big backyard. She is also very outgoing and sweet to everyone she meets. Kai is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fees are waived today.

