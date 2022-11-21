ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCBD

Tech men fall to Ohio State 80-73 in Maui Jim Invitational

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech basketball faced Ohio State in the fifth-place game in the Maui Jim Invitational on Wednesday. Daniel Batcho led the team with 21 points, followed by Kevin Obanor with 19. Jaylon Tyson and De’Vion Harmon both had 10 points each. Justice Sueing led Ohio...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Texas Tech Basketball takes down Louisville 70-38

LAHAINA, HI (KCBD) - Texas Tech faced off on day two of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational against the Louisville Cardinals. After putting up 31 points in the first half in Monday’s meeting against Creighton, Texas Tech continued that offensive momentum with 32 Tuesday against Louisville. The defense, however, was stifling as they held the Cardinals to 13 first-half points. And unlike Monday’s second-half stall, the Red Raiders continued their dominant play in the second half with 38 while giving up 25.
LOUISVILLE, KY
KCBD

Masked Rider unavailable for pre-game run at Texas Tech-Oklahoma game

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Due to inflammation in one of Centennial Champion’s legs, the Masked Rider will be unable to make her traditional pre-game run and lead the team onto the field for the Texas Tech University football game on Saturday (Nov. 26) against the University of Oklahoma at Jones AT&T Stadium.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Littlefield High School football coach dies following brief illness

LITTLEFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - The Littlefield community is mourning the loss of the Littlefield ISD Athletic Director and head football coach Jimmy Thomas. Littlefield ISD Superintendent Mike Read released the following statement:. It is with great sadness that I report that Littlefield ISD Athletic Director/Head Varsity Football Coach, Jimmy Thomas,...
LITTLEFIELD, TX
KCBD

‘Keep him in the family:’ Lubbock single mom highlights area adoption needs

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock single mom has adopted her 13-year-old nephew, highlighting two of Lubbock’s greatest adoption and foster care needs - kinship care families and older youth adoption. Last week, several Lubbock families celebrated the finalization of their adoption journey on National Adoption Day. Hundreds of...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock Electric Company sold to new owners after 78 years

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - After 78 years of providing electromechanical repair services to West Texas, Lubbock Electric Co. is in the hands of new ownership. On October 24, Steve and Patsy Moffett sold the business to Bill Moran and his son, Riley Moran. Steve Moffett will stay with the company as a senior executive. The continuation of the brand and its core offerings was most important to Moffett in this decision.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

First Alert Weather Day declared for Friday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s been a spring-like day today and will be again on Wednesday, then winter returns. We have Snow and winter precipitation in the forecast for the area beginning late on Thanksgiving and continuing into early Saturday. Therefore, we are declaring Friday as a First Alert Weather Day. With shopping and traveling occupying a lot of the weekend activities, we want you to be aware of the possible travel issues developing.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Warmer today ahead of winter storm

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A foggy start to the morning! There is a dense fog advisory in effect until 10 am. Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous. Remember to slow down, use your low-beam headlights, and leave a good amount of distance ahead of you when driving. Mostly cloudy...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Kai

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Kai, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a one-year-old pit mix who’s been at the shelter for about two months. She is a very active girl that will need a big backyard. She is also very outgoing and sweet to everyone she meets. Kai is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fees are waived today.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Texas Tech issues crime alert after attempted robberies near campus

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Police Department issued a crime alert after a masked man attempted to rob two people near campus. The two incidents occurred just minutes apart on Wednesday night, according to a TTPD release. At 10:17 p.m., an individual called the police, saying a Hispanic...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Restaurants, stores open on Thanksgiving in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - There are quite a few restaurants and just a handful of stores open on Thanksgiving in Lubbock. If you know of any others that should be on the list, please emails us the details at news@kcbd.com. RESTAURANTS. Applebee’s - 4025 S Loop 289. Open regular hours....
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

City of Lubbock adopts legislative agenda for upcoming session

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock City Council has adopted its agenda for the upcoming legislative sessions in Austin and Washington. Much of the focus is on the 88th Texas Legislative Session, which begins in January. The 118th United States Congress will also convene in January. See the City of Lubbock Legislative Agenda below.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Police searching for truck involved in serious pedestrian crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are looking for a pickup truck involved in a crash that left one person seriously injured. Around 2:15 a.m. on Thursday, police responded to the 1400 block of N Loop 289. Upon arrival, they found one person who appeared to have been struck by a...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Thanksgiving Day bringing cold fronts, rain, and snow

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Happy Thanksgiving! It is going to be a breezy day with north winds around 15 to 25 mph and gusts up to 35 mph. Our high for today will be in the upper 40s. This afternoon temperatures will begin to drop as a cold front comes through.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Be a Santa to a Senior: Home Instead Senior Care looking for volunteers

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - If you’re looking for a way to give back this holiday season, Home Instead Senior Care is looking for volunteers to become Santas to Lubbock seniors. Stephanie Dodson, owner of Home Instead in Lubbock, says, “It becomes a very important mission to us to make sure that our aging adults aren’t forgotten this time of the year.”
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Holiday fitness: Tips to keep you feeling your best this holiday season

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The holiday season is here, and with all the festivities comes overindulging and stress for many. Zach Schilly the head fitness trainer at Rockbox fitness shared a couple of tips to keep you feeling your best mentally and physically this holiday season. Schilly says there is...
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy