Food Pantries Hit By Inflation And Reimagining The Upper Kanawha Valley On This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, most of us think of Thanksgiving as a time to get together with family for a large meal. But many West Virginians struggle this time of year, and the food banks are struggling to keep up, too. Assistant News Director Caroline MacGregor has the story.
The Asian Appalachian Experience And House Leaders Lay Out Priorities On This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, Jade Ruggieri was adopted from China by American parents when she was a year old. Now, she’s a graduate student at West Virginia University. Following a rise in anti-Asian hate crimes, she made a student film about the Asian Appalachian Experience. The film was featured on The Daily Yonder, a news website devoted to life in rural America. Inside Appalachia’s Mason Adams spoke with Ruggieri about her film.
State Ranks High On Federal Disaster Spending
A new analysis looks at the impact of climate change over the last decade. Despite its size, West Virginia ranks high in disaster spending. According to FEMA data, West Virginia had the 6th highest per capita spending on climate disasters in the country over the last decade, totaling $870 million or $481 per person.
Rail Strike Could Halt Amtrak, Coal Shipments Weeks Before Holiday
The threat of a railroad strike before Christmas looms once again. On Monday, the Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation-Transportation Division, one of the largest rail unions, rejected a deal negotiated by the Biden administration. If the impasse isn’t resolved by Dec. 5, more than 115,000 railroad employees could walk...
With More Deaths Reported, State Approaches Another Grim Pandemic Milestone
As he has since the beginning of the pandemic, Gov. Jim Justice began his COVID-19 press conference Tuesday reading a list of names of the most recent deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total to 7,590. Ret. Maj. Gen. James A. Hoyer, who has helped lead the state’s pandemic response, noted...
