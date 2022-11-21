ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

wvpublic.org

The Asian Appalachian Experience And House Leaders Lay Out Priorities On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, Jade Ruggieri was adopted from China by American parents when she was a year old. Now, she’s a graduate student at West Virginia University. Following a rise in anti-Asian hate crimes, she made a student film about the Asian Appalachian Experience. The film was featured on The Daily Yonder, a news website devoted to life in rural America. Inside Appalachia’s Mason Adams spoke with Ruggieri about her film.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wvpublic.org

State Ranks High On Federal Disaster Spending

A new analysis looks at the impact of climate change over the last decade. Despite its size, West Virginia ranks high in disaster spending. According to FEMA data, West Virginia had the 6th highest per capita spending on climate disasters in the country over the last decade, totaling $870 million or $481 per person.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wvpublic.org

Rail Strike Could Halt Amtrak, Coal Shipments Weeks Before Holiday

The threat of a railroad strike before Christmas looms once again. On Monday, the Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation-Transportation Division, one of the largest rail unions, rejected a deal negotiated by the Biden administration. If the impasse isn’t resolved by Dec. 5, more than 115,000 railroad employees could walk...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

