Now you can own Rudy Giuliani’s tropical steel drum (and other mayoral goodies)

A tropical steel drum gifted to then-Mayor Rudy Giuliani. It's now up for auction by the city.

Good news for those in the market for a tropical steel drum, or a paperweight, or perhaps even a “Wegalize Leed” t-shirt: the City of New York has you covered, complete with a connection to a mayor of the past.

The city’s Department of Citywide Administrative Services launched an online auction late Sunday, selling off dozens of treasures and trinkets given as official gifts to mayors over the years.

The trove of items up for grabs includes gifts made to Mayors Ed Koch, David Dinkins, Rudy Giuliani and Michael Bloomberg (gifts to Bill de Blasio have not been included), with most of the items starting with an opening bid of anywhere from $10 to $40. There are some exceptions, however: The Louis Vuitton soccer ball given to Giuliani to mark the 1998 World Cup opened up at $600, though it hadn’t received a bid as of early Monday afternoon.

While the auction may seem frivolous, it follows long-standing city precedent. When an organization or person gives a gift to the mayor’s office — perhaps a memento from a ribbon-cutting, or something of the sort — it doesn’t actually go to the mayor. It becomes property of New York City, and it goes into the annals of the city’s Department of Records and Information Services.

Proceeds for the auctioned items will go to the Municipal Archives Reference and Research Fund, which is meant to improve access to historical records. There’s also a 9.5% “buyers premium” tacked on to the final price, according to Public Surplus, the site that’s hosting the online auctions and taking bids .

Here’s a look at some of the more interesting items you could land during the auction, which wrap up at various times over the coming days and weeks:

Nike Air Force Ones signed by Ice-T and Fab 5 Freddy (Gifted to Michael Bloomberg)

The provenance of these white high tops signed by two hip-hop legends isn’t entirely clear. But the city says they were “believed to have been presented to Mayor Bloomberg by Ice-T and Fab 5 Freddy in 2008 at a City Hall press conference.”

Fab 5 Freddy signed them with an inscription to Bloomberg: “I LUV THE MAYOR!!”

Ice-T opted for a simple “PEACE!”

So far, these appear to be one of the hottest items in the city’s auction. As of 1 p.m. Monday, they were fetching a high bid of $202.50 — a price that’s sure to rise, since the auction for this particular item doesn’t end until Dec. 11 .

And if Air Force Ones aren’t your speed, good news: This unsigned pair of Magic Johnson MVP brand sneakers , gifted to Giuliani to commemorate the start of the Mayor’s Cup Basketball Tournament in 1996, is also available.

Tropical steel drum (Gifted to Rudy Giuliani)

There’s not much information about who gave this tropical steel drum to Giuliani, or why they did it. But the city helpfully notes such drums are “are typically played at Carnival and Festivals.”

This won’t cost you as much as the Air Force Ones, either. Bidding opened up at $50, and had only increased to $51 by early Monday afternoon. The auction ends on Sunday at 5 p.m.

Basketball signed by the 1999 New York Knicks (Gifted to Giuliani)

This is another hot item: a Spalding basketball signed by what the city says is the 1999 New York Knicks . By Monday afternoon, this ball was going for more than $200 and increasing.

It’s also not clear which players signed the ball, or which team. The “1999 New York Knicks,” as it’s listed on the auction, could refer to the 1998-99 Knicks, or the 1999-00 Knicks . (Among the players on both of those teams, though not guaranteed to be on the ball: Patrick Ewing, Larry Johnson and Latrell Sprewell.)

The auction for the ball ends Dec. 4 .

“Wegalize Leed” t-shirt (Gifted to Bloomberg)

Who gave Michael Bloomberg a blue “Wegalize Leed” T-shirt? That seems to have been lost to the passing of time.

But here’s what we do know: this baby can be yours, thanks to the city auction. As of Monday afternoon, it had a “high” bid — Get it? — of $20. Bidding ends Sunday .

Glass Friars Club paperweight from Diana Ross (Gifted to Dinkins)

According to the city, legendary singer Diana Ross gave this glass apple paperweight to Dinkins at an event hosted by the Friars Club, known for its comedic roasts.

It has the Friars Club logo on it, and was fetching $51 as of Monday afternoon. The auction ends Dec. 4 .

Unopened Willie Nelson and Wynton Marsalis CD (Gifted to Bloomberg)

If you’ve been dying for a copy — unopened! — of Willie Nelson and Wynton Marsalis’ 2008 live album Two Men with the Blues , you’re in luck.

The CD is a live recording of the pair’s concert at Lincoln Center in 2007, and apparently a copy was gifted to Bloomberg at some point after its release. The high bid as of Monday afternoon was $10.50, and the auction closes Sunday.

But if a loose mayoral connection isn’t your thing, new copies are going for $8.83 on Amazon .

Resistol cowboy hat from the CMA Awards (Gifted to Bloomberg)

This Resistol brand cowboy hat was given to Bloomberg when he helped lure the 2005 Country Music Association Awards to Madison Square Garden.

“Mayor Michael R. Bloomberg, who donned a tan cowboy hat, joked that he was working on a song called ‘Mamas, Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Mayors,’” The New York Times wrote in a 2004 article on a City Hall press conference announcing the awards would leave their traditional home in Nashville and come to Manhattan.

Another Bloomberg gift up for auction: A 25-inch string of pearls , which has already pulled in an opening bid of $500. As for who gave the former mayor the pearls, Bloomberg spokesperson Stu Loeser was perplexed. “We have no idea what the pearls are,” he said in an email.