A Dermatologist Tells Us The Best Neck Corrector For A Firmer, More Youthful Neck

Tech neck, or those horizontal lines that pretty much all of us have now thanks to our smart phones, can be the biggest giveaway of a woman’s age. While we invest thousands in face serums, diligently apply our Retinol, and top it off with eye cream, we definitely don’t spend the same amount of time on products for our necks. But we should; the skin on the neck is uniquely different from your face or body. It needs that extra TLC.

But tech neck and crepe-y skin are two major tells when it comes to the signs of aging. They can *adds* years to our look, even as we work our tushies off to age gracefully, taking collagen supplements and chugging water, and even getting the occasional Botox. Between injectibles and the multitude of face care products out there, our generation has face lines pretty much covered. But many of us are still lagging behind when it comes to the neck. Or you may have already tried neck creams, but seen little to no results. This can be incredibly frustrating.

If you need a reminder not to neglect the neck, or just want to know what actually works, we spoke to board-certified cosmetic dermatologist and Mohs surgeon Dr. Dendy Engelman. She explained that when it comes to this skin area, the best product which is actually worth investing in is SkinMedica’s Neck Correct Cream .

SkinMedica Neck Correct Cream

SkinMedica is a professional or medical-grade skincare line, founded by physicians, back by science and specializing in products that tap into your skin’s natural healing abilities. They offer a variety of top-rated products that use proven rejuvenating-ingredients such as vitamins E and C, retinol, tea tree oil and salicylic acid. They are sold in dermatologists offices, on Dermstore, Skinstore and even through third party sellers on Walmart.

The Neck Correct Cream for Neck and Décolleté is from their Body collection, and is one of their highest rated products. On a website called Dermsilk, the product has 100% approval rating or 5/5 stars.

According to materials provided by the brand, this product is formulated “to target and treat areas of concern to visibly hydrate, lift, firm, and smooth the skin on the neck.”

It purports to counteract the appearance of (aka, turn back the hands of time on) horizontal lines, wrinkles, crepey-like skin and sagging on the neck

Key Ingredients

For dermal thickness and skin elasticity, the key ingredients are:

Green Microalgae Extract

Shitake Mushroom Extract

Rice Protein

Lemon Balm Extract

Peptides

For the platysma muscle or to reduce the appearance of platysmal bands, the key ingredient is:

Paracress Extract

For free radical damage, the key ingredients are:

Knotgrass Extract

Dunaliella Salina Extract

What Dermatologists Say

“SkinMedica neck correct cream is formulated with a powerful blend of peptides, shiitake mushroom extract, green microalgae and more to visibly reduce crepiness, fine lines and wrinkles and dark spots, and firm the skin of the neck,” Dr. Dendy Engelman, MD, FACMS, FAAD, of the Shafer Clinic tells us. “It is safe for all skin types to use, which is fantastic, and I also love that it is backed by clinical testing.”

“It’s is clinically proven to restore youth to the neck area by reducing signs of aging like wrinkles and dark spots, firming and lifting the skin of the neck,” she says.

Clinical Study Results

In clinical studies, the following improvements were reported:

At week 12 on the neck, 98% reported it made their skin feel smoother; 88% reported it improved the texture of their skin; 86% reported it improved the overall health and look of their neck

At week 12 on the décolleté, 98% reported it made their skin feel smooth and soft; 91% reported it improved the texture of their skin.

